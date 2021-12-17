 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Gothamist)   Let's have a look inside NYC's first in the nation supervised drug-injection sites ...much better than some dark back alleyway   (gothamist.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Drug addiction, Drug overdose, overdose prevention centers, Heroin, substance use onsite, Harlem overdose prevention center, Naloxone, U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis  
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step 1 is to open sites.
Step 2 is to start adding more social workers to see if they can help these people.

If course, this is the US so the next step is to close them down.

But assuming they didn't, in that case the next step is Open a Starbucks.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Joe USer: Step 1 is to open sites.
Step 2 is to start adding more social workers to see if they can help these people.

If course, this is the US so the next step is to close them down.

But assuming they didn't, in that case the next step is Open a Starbucks.


The interim step is to offer every stupid woo-woo treatment available, because these are the "practitioners" who want to go there and boost their credibility.  I mean, really - reiki?  Don't they have any other faith healers they can call in?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In most cases, they didn't even have to pull out naloxone, the nasal spray typically used to reverse an opioid overdose. Taking too much heroin or other opioids can cause the brain stem to depress breathing, which, if noticed early, can be remedied with a simple oxygen tank.

I'm worried about that becoming a new high being chased. "Yo, you shoot up too much heroin and then breathe pure oxygen and you just float on that..."

/Or whatever heroin users say
//Still, better than letting them die in the street
///Or, you know, anywhere else.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No Cheap Crack Houses
Youtube 83IRAEKQXC4
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ok, so that now we have had a tour of the Gothamist offices...
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The dark alleys will be needed for all the abortions soon.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good. I've volunteered at needle exchanges in several cities. We tried establishing supervised injection sites, but the NIMBY bastards were short sighted.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Y'all don't have safe injection sites in every town and city?
Why is the American way to make everything needlessly difficult?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Where do the cops park the surveillance vans to take pictures of everyone coming and going?
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
cms.prod.nypr.digitalView Full Size


Cramming for an HIV test?  Now I've seen EVERYTHING!
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Y'all don't have safe injection sites in every town and city?
Why is the American way to make everything needlessly difficult?


NVM, it seems our safe injection site in town (pop ~4000) isn't around anymore.
Why does society have to make everything needlessly difficult?
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I thought there was one in upper-state NY for some reason.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Joe USer: Step 1 is to open sites.
Step 2 is to start adding more social workers to see if they can help these people.

Of course, this is the US so the next step is to close them down.


I feel the war on drugs has been more harmful than helpful. Society wanted to force a lifestyle down the throats of all citizens in the pursuit of making sure we are all at our maximum productivity. As with alcohol all this did was drive the drugs into the black market making the consumption of drugs dangerous while simultaneously creating a huge profit opportunity for drug dealers.
I know there is no fact based statistic on this but I wonder how many people have died and have had their lives destroyed due to drugs being made an underground market vs. if they had just kept it legal.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm sure someone will proclaim this to be the be the worst drug crisis ever in the history of NYC.  Probably the New York Post.

This person will be completely unfamiliar with the 1970s and 80s.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SumoJeb: Y'all don't have safe injection sites in every town and city?
Why is the American way to make everything needlessly difficult?


We were colonized by a bunch of religious freaks too strict for the Church of England, is it surprising that drug abuse became viewed as a personal failing to be punished?
 
