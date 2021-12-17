 Skip to content
(Some MAGA)   Texas land commissioner says border wall construction starting in "days" Why yes, his name is George Bush. How did you know?   (newsnationnow.com) divider line
    More: Murica, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Jeb Bush, Bush family, George H. W. Bush, coming days, Rio Grande, Immigration to the United States  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wall will be constructed entirely out of bales of tax dollars wrapped with the tears of separated families.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Bushie working with Bannon on this again? TFG did pardon Bannon for his stealing from the fund setup to build the wall so he should have time before his next trial.
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate these schmucks.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drat.  I was hoping they were building it on the other side of the state.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss Molly Ivins
To read something by her right about now would likely reduce the alarming level of WTF or at least help me laugh at it for what it is
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that the male Mexican Bush, that hates brown people and Mexicans?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Spared no expense.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can a state build a border wall?

Even if Texas managed to get the land, the state must follow strict rules and regulations for building that the federal government could have bypassed.

"They can waive all of the environmental regulations that otherwise would be a minefield for someone trying to implement a project like this," McFarland said of the federal government. "The state of Texas cannot do that."
There's also another legal hurdle that Texas may face. Somin pointed out that Arizona tried to strictly enforce federal immigration laws 10 years ago and lost a case against the Obama administration.

"Finally, there is a legal issue that I think would have to be fought over in federal court," Somin said. "Which is if the federal government decided they don't want border barriers to restrict immigration in particular areas, and the states go ahead and try to build them anyways, even if the state does own the necessary land and does have the necessary funds allocated by the state legislature, it could be argued that this is interfering with the federal government's control of immigration policy. In the United States vs. Arizona, a 2012 decision, the federal Supreme Court ruled that states are not allowed to interfere in that way. The exact scope of what counts as illegal interference of that kind is uncertain."

So, while it's technically true that states can build their own border wall, there are lots of hurdles to overcome. In Texas, the state would have to acquire the land and win a likely lawsuit over the federal government since it typically has jurisdiction over international migration.

https://www.verifythis.com/article/ne​w​s/verify/government-verify/states-coul​d-technically-build-border-walls-but-t​here-are-lots-of-hurdles-to-overcome/5​36-ed704340-7376-4b90-a4d8-cf029416b7d​b
 
JRoo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Walker: Can a state build a border wall?


They could build a wall around Texas to protect the rest of us.
 
A10Mechanic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

JRoo: Walker: Can a state build a border wall?

They could build a wall around Texas to protect the rest of us.


Like Gondor did to keep Mordor contained?  Thanks, I get it now.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The purpose is not to build a wall. It is to create the illusion they are trying but Biden is stopping them. Stupid people will believe this and not pay attention to the squandering of state tax dollars.

In other words, we are doomed.

Five laws of stupidity
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If that wall is as well constructed as their power grid, I don't see any problem here.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The whole Bush family is dumber than a box of rocks.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: The whole Bush family is dumber than a box of rocks.


Don't insult rocks like that.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What a silly waste of resources. All you build a monument to hate.
 
invictus2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Is that the male Mexican Bush, that hates brown people and Mexicans?


WastrelWay: The whole Bush family is dumber than a box of rocks.


What do you expect from a P.iss Bush
 
electricjebus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: The whole Bush family is dumber than a box of rocks.


*Shrugs* H.W. wasn't that bad... easily the best Republican president in a long time.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Instead of a wall why not use the money to build bigger and more processing facilities? Hire more people, more jobs.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why yes, his name is George Bush. How did you know?

It's actually kind of surprising that one of the Bushes is taking Trump's side. The Bush family despised that orange mutant, and the elders made no secret of voting for Hillary instead.
 
robbrie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
George P is the one Bush family member who has crossed over to become a full bore Trumpist....George W, George HW (rip), and Jeb not so much.

The weird part here is that Jeb is George P's father.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Don't give Texas any money.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Why yes, his name is George Bush. How did you know?

It's actually kind of surprising that one of the Bushes is taking Trump's side. The Bush family despised that orange mutant, and the elders made no secret of voting for Hillary instead.


This one is just making a play for Atty General and later Governor is my guess
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: I miss Molly Ivins
To read something by her right about now would likely reduce the alarming level of WTF or at least help me laugh at it for what it is


What it really is? Just another grift to get more dollars out of rubes and into the pockets of friends and relatives.
 
