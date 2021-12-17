 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Kare11)   How much would you want to bet that the Commanding Officers of these discharged Marines are glad to be rid of them?   (kare11.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The figures reflect a calculated risk - that the number of troops who would be forced from service for refusing the vaccine posed less of a threat to military readiness than the prospect of the virus running rampant among unvaccinated troops.

Especially if these are the people who'll say "Charge that hill? I challenge you to a debate on the subject, Sergeant. And why hasn't anyone approved my memo calling for the trilby to be approved headwear?"
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Each of those idjits thinks "Oh, now Fox News will call on me and I'll be a real 'Merican hero!!" Seriously, that's some of their brilliant plans. Because Fox News needs a Lance Corporal from Bison City, North Dakota to keep them in the loop.
 
RaptorLC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Each of those idjits thinks "Oh, now Fox News will call on me and I'll be a real 'Merican hero!!" Seriously, that's some of their brilliant plans. Because Fox News needs a Lance Corporal from Bison City, North Dakota to keep them in the loop.


We're talking about Marines here. You managed to assume facts not evidence five words into your post.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just give the vaccine to Crayola
 
friendlytarget
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiatbags
 
misantropo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid ass anti-vax idiots.

well_bye.gif
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The officers?!?! They'll b*tch about losing manpower.

The enlisted? "F*CK THOSE BROKE DICKS!"
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm seeing occasional comments from people in the civilian world who've lost an antivax work colleague over that colleague's refusal to get vaccinated, with that person either being fired or quitting rather than comply.  Commonly there's a sigh of relief over losing the teammate who's a low performer or who'd been a jerk in other ways prior to the pandemic.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They seemed to have missed the part where it was explained to them that their body was the property of the USMC until their enlistment was over.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
the more anti-vaxxers there are, the less anti-vaxxers there are.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Combustion: Each of those idjits thinks "Oh, now Fox News will call on me and I'll be a real 'Merican hero!!" Seriously, that's some of their brilliant plans. Because Fox News needs a Lance Corporal from Bison City, North Dakota to keep them in the loop.


Point of Order: North Dakota doesn't have a Bison City. That's North Carolina.

Additionally, South Dakota and New York have incorporations named "Bison."
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not lying. I'd almost consider not getting the vaccine if I knew it would get me discharged.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So much for the Marines code.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
manunkind
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hope every one of these chucklefarks got a going away blanket party on their last night in the barracks.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Line up!  You will remove your fatigue shirt and expose your right arm
"What are we getting, Drill sergeant?"
DID I SAY YOU COULD ASK QUESTIONS, TRAINEE?

/always got behind the guy who would faint at the sight of needles.
//guess who they picked for the atropine demonstration?
///"No. No Trainee.  You've been exposed to nerve agent.  Lay still. Now this injector will fire a needle 'bout this long..."
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: The figures reflect a calculated risk - that the number of troops who would be forced from service for refusing the vaccine posed less of a threat to military readiness than the prospect of the virus running rampant among unvaccinated troops.

Especially if these are the people who'll say "Charge that hill? I challenge you to a debate on the subject, Sergeant. And why hasn't anyone approved my memo calling for the trilby to be approved headwear?"


As an FYI, my nephew knows one of the dimwits who will be booted soon if they haven't been already: She's a real piece of work who probably wouldn't have made the grade to stay in this time anyway. Her CO probably wishes she would get a Dishonorable discharge and save everyone else some money... "She's f**king useless."

The one thing this does is let her martyr herself unfortunately, "They're kicking me out because I don't wanna be a guinea pig." is my guess for her whining excuse to not follow orders.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So now they get to add to the unemployment rolls. Much patriotic, very american.
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm not happy with those anti-waxxers.   Yuck!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There's some fat farkin' soldiers in that video.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

manunkind: Hope every one of these chucklefarks got a going away blanket party on their last night in the barracks.


Actually, I would be surprised if unvaccinated personnel were not moved to a different berthing area to keep them away from the rest of the guys. Assuming that they are living on base in the barracks of course. Most bases have transient accommodations, which, in my experience, lack many amenities and are, in general, barely maintained shiatholes.

In other words, the perfect place to stack up plague rats.
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Given the things that correlate with "vaccine hesitancy" I expect a net performance improvement.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah, the military takes disease pretty seriously.  It was actually the #1 cause of death in wars up until recent times.  It's actually a fascinating aspect of history.  The Romans found that city kids made better legionnaires despite being smaller and weaker on average, they had been exposed to more diseases in their youth and were less likely to shiat themselves to death on the march than their rural counterparts, and General Washington ordered the first mandatory vaccination in US history during the revolution.
 
invictus2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: So now they get to add to the unemployment rolls. Much patriotic, very american.


Or send then to Levenworth and use the for prison labor
 
drlcb
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good luck finding meaningful employment dimbasses. I would never even consider hiring somebody who had anything other than an Honorable discharge.
 
palelizard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What kind of religious objections could a trained killer have? There isn't a draft, you signed up to kill people if you were told to kill people, there's no conscientious objection.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I feel safer already.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I wonder if they're careful while folding up their Confederate flags when packing to go home.  Make sure it doesn't touch the ground!
 
electricjebus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: I'm seeing occasional comments from people in the civilian world who've lost an antivax work colleague over that colleague's refusal to get vaccinated, with that person either being fired or quitting rather than comply.  Commonly there's a sigh of relief over losing the teammate who's a low performer or who'd been a jerk in other ways prior to the pandemic.


Yeah, I've had a few workers tell me they'll quit if our company requires them to get vaccinated... It really makes me hope that's the way corporate goes.  It's the exact same people who occasionally threaten me with finding another job and I always think "would you please do that for me?".
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

palelizard: What kind of religious objections could a trained killer have? There isn't a draft, you signed up to kill people if you were told to kill people, there's no conscientious objection.


Lots (Relatively) of serving military apply for conscientious objector status every year.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

electricjebus: Yeah, the military takes disease pretty seriously.  It was actually the #1 cause of death in wars up until recent times.  It's actually a fascinating aspect of history.  The Romans found that city kids made better legionnaires despite being smaller and weaker on average, they had been exposed to more diseases in their youth and were less likely to shiat themselves to death on the march than their rural counterparts, and General Washington ordered the first mandatory vaccination in US history during the revolution.


It's reassuring how much of military history boils down to "we put a bunch of guys out in the woods and they proceeded to shiat themselves into combat ineffectiveness and we went home."
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: The officers?!?! They'll b*tch about losing manpower.

The enlisted? "F*CK THOSE BROKE DICKS!"


Religious exemption.

Which religion forbids vaccination but encourages playing with bang bang?
 
wage0048
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

manunkind: Hope every one of these chucklefarks got a going away blanket party on their last night in the barracks.


We're out of soap.  Will this handful of of steel washers work?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How many shots to people get when they join the military? I assume it's a lot. What's the problem with one more?
 
omg bbq
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Former marine. Most COs I worked for secretly hated us so much (and rightfully so) that they were searching for hills to order us to charge up and die on.
Being a CO is farking awful work.  Wanna talk about taking your work home with you? Let's say you're a highly HIGHLY competent man or woman who's survived the politics all the way up from butter bar to field officer, no small accomplishment as it can be cut throat as hell.
You're given command of something. May be a sexy squadron full of pointy jets, may be school or training unit.
Saturday rolls around and you're in your shorts and flip-flops in the back yard watching your kids eat bugs. PMO or maybe your XO calls you to let you know that some brand new dumbfark in your command just got caught boning a sixteen year old in the barracks.
You're responsible. This is your fault.
And your career will suffer.
COs live in fear of their own dumbfark troops way more than any enemy under another flag.

I was in when Fight Club came out and the number of dumbfark marines starting up "secret" dumbfark fight clubs In the barracks was manifold.  Being a skipper means you're responsible for every stupid little incident every stupid little child in your command commits.  Enough of these things pile up and you're gone.  After all you should have told them on Friday to not fark children, or to not take turns kicking eachother in the balls until one ruptures a nut, or to not take all the barracks furniture out into the grass and light it on fire, or to not throw washing machines and dryers off the third level, or to not get three DUIs in a single weekend, or to not start a fight with the nation of Italy, or to not "see if your buddy can dodge a spear gun", or to not get poisoned by eating a raw and rotting gar on a bet, or to not masturbate on the woman's bathroom toilet seats, or to not.... Look, it goes on and on and every single one of those things is the COs fault.
It is right for them to hate us enlisted scum. It is good and proper.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

palelizard: What kind of religious objections could a trained killer have? There isn't a draft, you signed up to kill people if you were told to kill people, there's no conscientious objection.


My Body is a temple.

Yours is target practice.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Officer: You've been given an order, Marine.

Antivaxx Marine: But I need more information to carry out the order. What if your order is dangerous. I've done some research on your order by looking at YouTube videos...
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Religious exemption, okay I almost get. What I would like to see would be what is the percentile of those into their first 4 year hitch that see this as an easy out?
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Not lying. I'd almost consider not getting the vaccine if I knew it would get me discharged.


If you regret enlisting or find yourself posted to a shiathole surrounded by a-holes, you have a bingo.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rent Party: There's some fat farkin' soldiers in that video.


Only the best for the Marine Core.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Combustion: Each of those idjits thinks "Oh, now Fox News will call on me and I'll be a real 'Merican hero!!" Seriously, that's some of their brilliant plans. Because Fox News needs a Lance Corporal from Bison City, North Dakota to keep them in the loop.

Point of Order: North Dakota doesn't have a Bison City. That's North Carolina.

Additionally, South Dakota and New York have incorporations named "Bison."


I don't believe you. I think you're trying to buffalo us. Or cow us into submission. You and your elk are always spreading misinformation.
 
palelizard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: palelizard: What kind of religious objections could a trained killer have? There isn't a draft, you signed up to kill people if you were told to kill people, there's no conscientious objection.

Lots (Relatively) of serving military apply for conscientious objector status every year.


*facepalm* Of course there are.
 
palelizard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: ajgeek: Combustion: Each of those idjits thinks "Oh, now Fox News will call on me and I'll be a real 'Merican hero!!" Seriously, that's some of their brilliant plans. Because Fox News needs a Lance Corporal from Bison City, North Dakota to keep them in the loop.

Point of Order: North Dakota doesn't have a Bison City. That's North Carolina.

Additionally, South Dakota and New York have incorporations named "Bison."

I don't believe you. I think you're trying to buffalo us. Or cow us into submission. You and your elk are always spreading misinformation.


Buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Former marine. Most COs I worked for secretly hated us so much (and rightfully so) that they were searching for hills to order us to charge up and die on.
Being a CO is farking awful work.  Wanna talk about taking your work home with you? Let's say you're a highly HIGHLY competent man or woman who's survived the politics all the way up from butter bar to field officer, no small accomplishment as it can be cut throat as hell.
You're given command of something. May be a sexy squadron full of pointy jets, may be school or training unit.
Saturday rolls around and you're in your shorts and flip-flops in the back yard watching your kids eat bugs. PMO or maybe your XO calls you to let you know that some brand new dumbfark in your command just got caught boning a sixteen year old in the barracks.
You're responsible. This is your fault.
And your career will suffer.
COs live in fear of their own dumbfark troops way more than any enemy under another flag.

I was in when Fight Club came out and the number of dumbfark marines starting up "secret" dumbfark fight clubs In the barracks was manifold.  Being a skipper means you're responsible for every stupid little incident every stupid little child in your command commits.  Enough of these things pile up and you're gone.  After all you should have told them on Friday to not fark children, or to not take turns kicking eachother in the balls until one ruptures a nut, or to not take all the barracks furniture out into the grass and light it on fire, or to not throw washing machines and dryers off the third level, or to not get three DUIs in a single weekend, or to not start a fight with the nation of Italy, or to not "see if your buddy can dodge a spear gun", or to not get poisoned by eating a raw and rotting gar on a bet, or to not masturbate on the woman's bathroom toilet seats, or to not.... Look, it goes on and on and every single one of those things is the COs fault.
It is right for them to hate us enlisted scum. It is good and proper.


Or to not drunkenly jump off the second floor balcony of the hotel you're staying in to try to reach the pool only to miss and shatter your pelvis and both wrists, or to not climb up onto the roof of the El Centro e club naked to shiat on it, or to not go around choking out sailors just to "knock them out a little bit", or to not chase your wife up the stairs in base housing stabbing her over and over again with a knife, or to not work for 24 hours straight, then drive for another 24 hours and then surprisingly cause a wreck that leaves two people crippled, or to not attempt to distill gin in the barracks, or to not throw snapping turtles at flag grade officers, or to not get caught out in town nailing your scrotum to the bar-table with a framing tack on a $10 bet, or to not get thrown out of a club called "the velvet banana" because you knocked a dude unconscious for touching your ass, or to not drag race tugs on the flight line at 3am, or to not carry a bag full of your own feces in your hip pocket and go around asking people if they've ever seen "the shiat", or to not get poisoned from eating too many praying mantises, or to not get so drunk that the only thing you can scream is "I'm a country boy!" Over and over while lighting porta-crappers on fire, or to not steal ammunition from the range, or to not become the barracks pimp.


I can do this all day.
 
stuffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wonder how many will suddenly have no problem getting the shots now.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You think I wanted those 6 anthrax shots? Hell no I didn't.  Army said I had to have them. "Do I *really* gotta?" I ask. "Do you *really* want to not get a bad conduct discharge?" Says the Army. "Yes" says I. "Then yes." Says the Army.
So I got them. They sucked. Arm swelled up big time.  Had immense pain shooting down my finger tips.
So you and your slightly sore arm can suck it up, Tabitha. Untwist your panties, take the cock out of your mouth (NTTAWWT), and get the vaccine. Or get kicked out on a bad conduct and have that follow you around. Either one works for me.
 
PerryWinnwet
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Marines who read the internet can think for themselves and are therefore not as obedient as they could be?

Yup. That's gotta be it.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MythDragon: You think I wanted those 6 anthrax shots? Hell no I didn't.  Army said I had to have them. "Do I *really* gotta?" I ask. "Do you *really* want to not get a bad conduct discharge?" Says the Army. "Yes" says I. "Then yes." Says the Army.
So I got them. They sucked. Arm swelled up big time.  Had immense pain shooting down my finger tips.
So you and your slightly sore arm can suck it up, Tabitha. Untwist your panties, take the cock out of your mouth (NTTAWWT), and get the vaccine. Or get kicked out on a bad conduct and have that follow you around. Either one works for me.


Those shots farking hurt.  I remember getting them when I was in Saudi back in 00. One of them I remember getting stuck, putting my blouse back on and making it to the door before feeling like I had acid in my blood for about 30 seconds.  Really interesting pain response.
Back then we had some dumb farks who wanted to fight the shot, nothing like this though and that shot battery HURT. farking 6 of them.

You know what hurts more? Death by anthrax.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I rather have a single Trans who Trump discharged in our military, than all the Anti-vaxxers
 
lincoln65
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Issues taking orders from the government? That's fine, but maybe the military isn't a good path for you. Have fun in trucking
 
