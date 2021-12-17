 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

Teachers have had it after pandemic, school shootings, dealing with your disrespectful little shiats
Naido [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Teachers say school shootings and mental health struggles have made this year their hardest yet

Going through your day worrying about being killed in a school shooting is sort of like going through your day worrying that you'll be killed by a lightning strike.  Only the lightning strike is more likely to happen.

Stop peddling panic.  There are people in this country who really do have an elevated risk for catching random bullets, but those folks aren't getting as much national coverage as school shootings.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
Online-only schooling, as they promised us decades ago, should take care of much of this.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
That seems to be the American way right now: Stretch the people who actually do things as thin as possible, don't give them the resources they need to do their jobs, blame moral laxity when they break, and feel like you're helping when you occasionally let some of them scoop up dollar bills for your entertainment.

Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
1 hour ago  
Row after row of ugly kids
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
I wonder how many students and teachers get shot every year in total? I'm even more curious how soon that sum exceeds the number of cops shot every year.
 
special20
1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Row after row of ugly kids


The Osmonds tour bus?
 
Bith Set Me Up
1 hour ago  
chewd
1 hour ago  
The GOP plan to destroy our public education system is almost complete.
 
Rapmaster2000
1 hour ago  

Naido: Teachers say school shootings and mental health struggles have made this year their hardest yet

Going through your day worrying about being killed in a school shooting is sort of like going through your day worrying that you'll be killed by a lightning strike.  Only the lightning strike is more likely to happen.

Stop peddling panic.  There are people in this country who really do have an elevated risk for catching random bullets, but those folks aren't getting as much national coverage as school shootings.


All gunshot victims matter.
 
Wobambo
1 hour ago  
General strike and general boycott until society is fixed.
 
moothemagiccow
1 hour ago  
Hey at least the pay is good
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

Naido: Teachers say school shootings and mental health struggles have made this year their hardest yet

Going through your day worrying about being killed in a school shooting is sort of like going through your day worrying that you'll be killed by a lightning strike.  Only the lightning strike is more likely to happen.

Stop peddling panic.  There are people in this country who really do have an elevated risk for catching random bullets, but those folks aren't getting as much national coverage as school shootings.


My wife taught school for a good long time. She gave it up last year because of how difficult things have gotten between covid and the political climate. Parents and students are out of control and threaten teachers with physical violence every single day.

Your post is the dumbest thing I've read today. Of course, I can't follow you around and see what else you post today.
 
NeoCortex42
1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Online-only schooling, as they promised us decades ago, should take care of much of this.


At least until someone tries to SWAT their teacher.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
My wife's decade-long teaching career ended last spring. She does not miss teaching. And it's not even the teaching, it's all the other extra BS that is expected of you because you're there.
 
Slaxl
1 hour ago  
"The deadly shooting last month".

Surely there's been one or more since?
 
jvl [BareFark]
1 hour ago  
It's always funny to me when the teachers' contract comes up (city of a quarter-million people) and they talk about how they deserve more money.  If we paid them what they deserve, how would we afford a second teacher?
 
misantropo [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
My best man is a public high school teacher in Virginia and I tip my hat to him all the time.  Shiatty administrators, shiattier parents, shiattiest principal make it a constant challenge for him.

And parents are the worst. Helicoptering their kids and biatching because little Karen didn't get an A.  Or parents that give no shiat and think it's the school's job to raise their kids.

And now taxpayer money in Maine may be used to send Timmy to a catholic school so the priest can diddle him.

/get off my farking lawn
//fark religion
///fark the GOP with a red hot poker all the way up to the handle
 
acouvis
55 minutes ago  
Doctors and nurses are feeling the same.... Had my annual physical yesterday and the Dr. was completely disgusted when I mentioned the latest anti-vax demonstation that happened at a Cheesecake factory.

Somehow he wasn't impressed with their claim they were being discriminated against after they cut in line in front of other customers, arbitrarily claimed several tables, and refused to follow the business's guidelines...
 
The Bunyip
55 minutes ago  
My state's paper of record published an article last week about how a local school district decided to use an "emergency day" as a mental health day for everyone and give them a three day weekend. The comments on social media (no surprisingly) were absolutely disgusting - this is why boys are cry babies, teachers should get real jobs, teachers barely work and now they get a free day off, etc...

I'm old enough to remember when teachers were called heroes for stepping up and trying to teach kids during a pandemic.

I feel like we've moved into a whole new territory now and I'm not sure how we'll ever be able to go back. I don't know how teachers are doing it right now. No idea.
 
Claude Ballse
54 minutes ago  

jvl: It's always funny to me when the teachers' contract comes up (city of a quarter-million people) and they talk about how they deserve more money.  If we paid them what they deserve, how would we afford a second teacher?


We tax the rich to make them pay their fair share.
 
Karma Chameleon
53 minutes ago  

Naido: Teachers say school shootings and mental health struggles have made this year their hardest yet

Going through your day worrying about being killed in a school shooting is sort of like going through your day worrying that you'll be killed by a lightning strike.  Only the lightning strike is more likely to happen.

Stop peddling panic.  There are people in this country who really do have an elevated risk for catching random bullets, but those folks aren't getting as much national coverage as school shootings.


I ain't worried bout no goddamn lightning strikes, I have the right to bear ohms
 
Claude Ballse
51 minutes ago  

chewd: The GOP plan to destroy our public education system is almost complete.


Fox News and TBN are the only two teachers the GOP wants your children to learn from.

Indoctrinate the children and child-like adults into fear to keep them voting for you out of fear.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
47 minutes ago  

physt: Naido: Teachers say school shootings and mental health struggles have made this year their hardest yet

Going through your day worrying about being killed in a school shooting is sort of like going through your day worrying that you'll be killed by a lightning strike.  Only the lightning strike is more likely to happen.

Stop peddling panic.  There are people in this country who really do have an elevated risk for catching random bullets, but those folks aren't getting as much national coverage as school shootings.

My wife taught school for a good long time. She gave it up last year because of how difficult things have gotten between covid and the political climate. Parents and students are out of control and threaten teachers with physical violence every single day.

Your post is the dumbest thing I've read today. Of course, I can't follow you around and see what else you post today.


Violence?  Absolutely.

She specifically cites school shootings.  They're incredibly rare.  She's making important life decisions out of fear of a thing that will almost certainly never happen to her.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
47 minutes ago  
berylman [TotalFark]
47 minutes ago  
I'm kind of blown away at how resilient and smart the children of today are in many ways more so than the adults. They understand they face a very challenging future full of peril
 
Gin Buddy
47 minutes ago  
saywhat
45 minutes ago  

Naido: Teachers say school shootings and mental health struggles have made this year their hardest yet

Going through your day worrying about being killed in a school shooting is sort of like going through your day worrying that you'll be killed by a lightning strike.  Only the lightning strike is more likely to happen.

Stop peddling panic.  There are people in this country who really do have an elevated risk for catching random bullets, but those folks aren't getting as much national coverage as school shootings.


Wrong - In 2021 there were at least 149 incidents of gunfire on school grounds, resulting in 32 deaths and 94 injuries nationally.  There were 10 lightning fatalities nationally.

Also, who are these people that have an elevated risk of catching a random bullet?  Do you mean the police, the ones who are (supposedly) trained and PAID to avoid or put themselves in danger if necessary?

That's not the same as someone coming into your workplace hunting for you.

You're a troll and an idiot.
 
RyansPrivates
40 minutes ago  

Naido: physt: Naido: Teachers say school shootings and mental health struggles have made this year their hardest yet

Going through your day worrying about being killed in a school shooting is sort of like going through your day worrying that you'll be killed by a lightning strike.  Only the lightning strike is more likely to happen.

Stop peddling panic.  There are people in this country who really do have an elevated risk for catching random bullets, but those folks aren't getting as much national coverage as school shootings.

My wife taught school for a good long time. She gave it up last year because of how difficult things have gotten between covid and the political climate. Parents and students are out of control and threaten teachers with physical violence every single day.

Your post is the dumbest thing I've read today. Of course, I can't follow you around and see what else you post today.

Violence?  Absolutely.

She specifically cites school shootings.  They're incredibly rare.  She's making important life decisions out of fear of a thing that will almost certainly never happen to her.


Claiming "teachers have it easy" is really an edgy hill to die on. Then doubling down? That's sure to win you all of the internets.
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
40 minutes ago  

saywhat: Naido: Teachers say school shootings and mental health struggles have made this year their hardest yet

Going through your day worrying about being killed in a school shooting is sort of like going through your day worrying that you'll be killed by a lightning strike.  Only the lightning strike is more likely to happen.

Stop peddling panic.  There are people in this country who really do have an elevated risk for catching random bullets, but those folks aren't getting as much national coverage as school shootings.

Wrong - In 2021 there were at least 149 incidents of gunfire on school grounds, resulting in 32 deaths and 94 injuries nationally.  There were 10 lightning fatalities nationally.

Also, who are these people that have an elevated risk of catching a random bullet?  Do you mean the police, the ones who are (supposedly) trained and PAID to avoid or put themselves in danger if necessary?

That's not the same as someone coming into your workplace hunting for you.

You're a troll and an idiot.


LOL as a non-American school shootings in the USA are like a mandatory extra-curricular activity at this point. Americans sure do love shooting other Americans
 
thehobbes
38 minutes ago  
It isn't the students. It's the administration and the arbitrary guidelines and policies enacted by Boards of Education that have no business anywhere near education.

Add into it the pandemic, lack of contact tracing/masking/sanitation as educators saw administrations take the HEERF and ARP money and use it to buy new buildings/construction assuming that everything would pass quickly because administrators think they know better than medical professionals. 

Now they're spending the money for consultants (counselors) they don't have to pay benefits for, forcing more PD and "Best Practices" down on teachers instead of doing the things that actually matter (hiring more teachers, increasing benefits, increasing ventilation, improving distance learning technology, etc).

It's the "Thoughts and Prayers" approach of American Education.

And god forbid a parent not think their kid isn't being made to feel special after a year of distance learning.

Oh and the TikTok threats.
 
jimmythrust
37 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: My state's paper of record published an article last week about how a local school district decided to use an "emergency day" as a mental health day for everyone and give them a three day weekend. The comments on social media (no surprisingly) were absolutely disgusting - this is why boys are cry babies, teachers should get real jobs, teachers barely work and now they get a free day off, etc...

I'm old enough to remember when teachers were called heroes for stepping up and trying to teach kids during a pandemic.

I feel like we've moved into a whole new territory now and I'm not sure how we'll ever be able to go back. I don't know how teachers are doing it right now. No idea.


Fark is the only thing tethering me to sanity.
 
Steakzilla [TotalFark]
37 minutes ago  

Naido: physt: Naido: Teachers say school shootings and mental health struggles have made this year their hardest yet

Going through your day worrying about being killed in a school shooting is sort of like going through your day worrying that you'll be killed by a lightning strike.  Only the lightning strike is more likely to happen.

Stop peddling panic.  There are people in this country who really do have an elevated risk for catching random bullets, but those folks aren't getting as much national coverage as school shootings.

My wife taught school for a good long time. She gave it up last year because of how difficult things have gotten between covid and the political climate. Parents and students are out of control and threaten teachers with physical violence every single day.

Your post is the dumbest thing I've read today. Of course, I can't follow you around and see what else you post today.

Violence?  Absolutely.

She specifically cites school shootings.  They're incredibly rare.  She's making important life decisions out of fear of a thing that will almost certainly never happen to her.


Teachers didn't even make this little Vox list.  You know who did?  One of Fark's favorite groups to hate, cops...
 
Steakzilla [TotalFark]
34 minutes ago  

saywhat: Naido: Teachers say school shootings and mental health struggles have made this year their hardest yet

Going through your day worrying about being killed in a school shooting is sort of like going through your day worrying that you'll be killed by a lightning strike.  Only the lightning strike is more likely to happen.

Stop peddling panic.  There are people in this country who really do have an elevated risk for catching random bullets, but those folks aren't getting as much national coverage as school shootings.

Wrong - In 2021 there were at least 149 incidents of gunfire on school grounds, resulting in 32 deaths and 94 injuries nationally.  There were 10 lightning fatalities nationally.

Also, who are these people that have an elevated risk of catching a random bullet?  Do you mean the police, the ones who are (supposedly) trained and PAID to avoid or put themselves in danger if necessary?

That's not the same as someone coming into your workplace hunting for you.

You're a troll and an idiot.


This is extremely rare...  Even the site you got your stats from only listed 3 "School employees or other adults killed".  Stop trying to make it seem more dangerous or likely than it actually is.
 
I just lurk here
34 minutes ago  
Last night a bunch of central Iowa school districts sent an email to all their parents warning about a school shooting threat from social media. My SO and I thought about keeping the kids home, but I think the threat is about as big as the Tide pod challenge so we sent them. (Read the email below and judge for yourself.) I wondered if attendance would be affected today. This morning when I dropped the kids off there were a lot fewer students than normal.

I wonder if the people who started this will ever get tracked down and charged with anything.

I copied the whole email below...

------
Nationwide Social Media Threat: A Joint Message from Central Iowa Schools

Waukee Community School District Families and Staff

Our school districts recently learned of an anonymous, nationwide threat against schools that is being shared on social media outlets such as TikTok. The general threat toward all U.S. schools declares Friday, Dec. 17, as "American School Shooting Day." The posts warn about the possibility of nationwide shootings or bomb threats associated with this day.  

We have partnered with local law enforcement to investigate whether there are any local connections to these social media posts. At this time, law enforcement has not acquired any evidence that would deem these threats as credible in our area. Out of an abundance of caution, our schools will be in close contact with law enforcement throughout the day on Friday.

Please take this opportunity to talk with your students about the appropriate use of social media, and the seriousness and resulting consequences of making any kind of threat. Encourage your students to speak with you or an adult at school if they see or hear something so immediate action can be taken. In addition, if anyone in our community sees something suspicious, please report it to the school immediately or call local law enforcement. The district and the police department take these matters seriously. 

We appreciate your support and partnership. 

- Adel DeSoto Minburn, Ames, Ankeny, Bondurant-Farrar, Dallas Center-Grimes, Des Moines, Johnston, North Polk, Norwalk, Southeast Polk, Urbandale, Waukee, and West Des Moines Community School Districts
 
puckheaven
32 minutes ago  
As a veteran teacher of nearly 28 years (yep that makes me a dinosaur) I have seen the dramatic shift in how administrators, the community and even students feel about teachers.  I would strongly suggest anyone considering a career in education take a second look.

I work with the most at risk students in this area and I absolutely love them.  I'm there for the fist bumps each time a kid comes into my room, the hugs when they are crying over lost loved one and cheer the loudest when they finally realize it is education that will provide the ladder to climb out any hole they are in.

My room is almost all glass, glass doors, side panes, etc.  When I asked for the district to put in a plywood sheet to cover those in case of a school shooting, I was told no, no reason given.  It took me 4 years to get a key to unlock the fire gate behind my room so we can escape into the neighborhood in case of a shooting.  I was told they had to check about the legality of giving me that key.  In my years of service I have lost 15 students to drugs/violence/suicide, yet I'm offered no person to talk to on their dime, it has to be mine if I want to talk to someone.  Luckily I have learned great coping skills over the years and wash all of it off me when I get home daily.

Many lay people and administrators who comment on education and how it works know absolutely nothing about how to reach students but think they do because they went to school once or have the title of principal, etc.

Money won't solve the problems as many on the right say and while I believe strongly in unions I also see how sometimes they can be obstacles, but in the end districts are only looking to save money.  For example in our district the state mandated fiscal reserve is 3% of its operating budget, our board policy is 6% and currently we have over 27% with the district claiming that doom is just around the corner (our reserves are nearly $55 million).  Mind you we are in one of the most expensive areas in all of the US for housing.  Their latest offer only included an off salary schedule bonus, which has no impact on retirement income.

Anyways, before people spout off perhaps talk to a teacher, talk to one who has been there for a while, talk to someone in mid career and talk to the new one who is fresh out of college.  Talk to one in the inner city, the country, the suburbs.  You will similar stories with little answers on how to change things.

Just my .02 worth. Scroll on Farkers!
 
RyansPrivates
29 minutes ago  
Subby here.

I see this firs hand. My wife has been a school teacher for 20 years. She doesn't do it for the money. She does it because she genuinely loves the kids and want so help them succeed. She teaches AP English and is damned good at it (teacher of the year, other recognitions).

This year has farking drained her. Funny thing: the kids are not the problem (for the most part). It's the parents, the political climate, the idea that she needs to cram into a room 20+ kids and be exposed COVID every farking day, and just the general lack of care. To be honest, she doesn't worry about the school shootings, but everything else is stretching her thin.  The administration has been tone deaf at best and downright hostile at worst. The school board is more concerned with protecting their own assess rather than making the right decisions for the health and well-being of the students and teachers. Parents want their free god-damned daycare so they don't have to think about their kids. They want want the teachers taking the risks for them.

She is exactly the kind of teacher you want your kids to have: fun, engaging, caring, and talented.  And this may be her last year.
 
BBH
27 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: My state's paper of record published an article last week about how a local school district decided to use an "emergency day" as a mental health day for everyone and give them a three day weekend. The comments on social media (no surprisingly) were absolutely disgusting - this is why boys are cry babies, teachers should get real jobs, teachers barely work and now they get a free day off, etc...

I'm old enough to remember when teachers were called heroes for stepping up and trying to teach kids during a pandemic.

I feel like we've moved into a whole new territory now and I'm not sure how we'll ever be able to go back. I don't know how teachers are doing it right now. No idea.


Those commenters who are saying that the closing is making the kids weak are probably the same people who are whining about their children feeling bad when being taught about slavery and the Jim Crow laws.
 
RyansPrivates
24 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: Naido: physt: Naido: Teachers say school shootings and mental health struggles have made this year their hardest yet

Going through your day worrying about being killed in a school shooting is sort of like going through your day worrying that you'll be killed by a lightning strike.  Only the lightning strike is more likely to happen.

Stop peddling panic.  There are people in this country who really do have an elevated risk for catching random bullets, but those folks aren't getting as much national coverage as school shootings.

My wife taught school for a good long time. She gave it up last year because of how difficult things have gotten between covid and the political climate. Parents and students are out of control and threaten teachers with physical violence every single day.

Your post is the dumbest thing I've read today. Of course, I can't follow you around and see what else you post today.

Violence?  Absolutely.

She specifically cites school shootings.  They're incredibly rare.  She's making important life decisions out of fear of a thing that will almost certainly never happen to her.

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x1197]

Teachers didn't even make this little Vox list.  You know who did?  One of Fark's favorite groups to hate, cops...


Not surprised that cops top the list of murderers, but I'm going to be extra nice to the ladies at KOHLs now, seeing that they are at #2.
 
dbirchall [OhFark]
22 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: Last night a bunch of central Iowa school districts sent an email to all their parents warning about a school shooting threat from social media. My SO and I thought about keeping the kids home, but I think the threat is about as big as the Tide pod challenge so we sent them. (Read the email below and judge for yourself.) I wondered if attendance would be affected today. This morning when I dropped the kids off there were a lot fewer students than normal.


Got a similar message from the schools here.  Earlier this school year there was some challenge on TikTok or wherever that inspired kids to vandalize school bathrooms.  A few kids in our district were dumb enough to do it.  I don't think any kids in our district are dumb enough to bring guns to school, though.  But yeah, there were parents freaking out and worrying, and saying they weren't sending their kids today.

I wonder if the people who started this will ever get tracked down and charged with anything.

I hope so.  And I hope the next time someone does this (which by all rights should be threats against every school in the country for Monday the 20th -- they got so much attention this time, which clearly was the goal, so why not do this every day?), rather than it making the news all over the country, it gets a lot less public attention, and more quiet, professional law-enforcement attention.
 
I just lurk here
14 minutes ago  
My $0.02,
- good teachers are worth their weight in gold
- There is a special place in heaven reserved for Special Education teachers. They are incredible.
- As a society we should get away from the idea that teaching should be like missionary work. Pay teachers properly.
 
stuffy
13 minutes ago  
They should feel honored to teach my crotch fruit.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jairzinho
2 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: Naido: physt: Naido: Teachers say school shootings and mental health struggles have made this year their hardest yet

Going through your day worrying about being killed in a school shooting is sort of like going through your day worrying that you'll be killed by a lightning strike.  Only the lightning strike is more likely to happen.

Stop peddling panic.  There are people in this country who really do have an elevated risk for catching random bullets, but those folks aren't getting as much national coverage as school shootings.

My wife taught school for a good long time. She gave it up last year because of how difficult things have gotten between covid and the political climate. Parents and students are out of control and threaten teachers with physical violence every single day.

Your post is the dumbest thing I've read today. Of course, I can't follow you around and see what else you post today.

Violence?  Absolutely.

She specifically cites school shootings.  They're incredibly rare.  She's making important life decisions out of fear of a thing that will almost certainly never happen to her.

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x1197]

Teachers didn't even make this little Vox list.  You know who did?  One of Fark's favorite groups to hate, cops...


Do you have more recent stats? Those are 2011-2013.

Probably cops are still #1 today, but contrary to teachers,  the risk of injury or death is something inherent to their job. Why should teachers feel the same with theirs?
 
