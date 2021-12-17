 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Throwing a Christmas party is a good way for Robert Kennedy Jr to relieve the stress that comes from leading the anti-vaccine disinformation campaign. And please be a good little anti-vaxxer and get your COVID shot when you RSVP yes
    Facepalm, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Cheryl Hines, home of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Public health, notorious anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists, Smallpox, holiday party, American television actors  
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He's gotta be upset that the Church of Trump crazies ignore him but believe JFK Jr. is returning to be Trump's VP when he's reinstated.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: He's gotta be upset that the Church of Trump crazies ignore him but believe JFK Jr. is returning to be Trump's VP when he's reinstated.


Trump didn't even make him an ambassador and his stupid cousin is now ambassadoring her second country
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love Covid disinformation campaigns.  I honestly do, and I'm happy to see them take off among the lunatic fringe Right.

The more idiots die, the better off we all are!
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Mr. Coffee Nerves: He's gotta be upset that the Church of Trump crazies ignore him but believe JFK Jr. is returning to be Trump's VP when he's reinstated.

Trump didn't even make him an ambassador and his stupid cousin is now ambassadoring her second country


Yeah but she does have that weird, creepy Neil Diamond song.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he just entitled, oblivious, and bat-shiat crazy?  Or does he make money off this?
 
bud jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA-

"When Politico asked him about the apparent hypocrisy at his shindig, Kennedy blamed his wife-Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines. "I guess I'm not always the boss at my own house," "

holy crap i had no idea she was married to that asshole
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bud jones: FTA-

"When Politico asked him about the apparent hypocrisy at his shindig, Kennedy blamed his wife-Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines. "I guess I'm not always the boss at my own house," "

holy crap i had no idea she was married to that asshole


Yeah, just lost a lot of respect for her.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bud jones: FTA-

"When Politico asked him about the apparent hypocrisy at his shindig, Kennedy blamed his wife-Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines. "I guess I'm not always the boss at my own house," "

holy crap i had no idea she was married to that asshole


Same here. I guess that makes RFK2 a dishonest Larry David but with hair. Can't wait for the series on HBO.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He added that tests and vaccines statuses weren't checked at the door.

What's the point of even requesting it then?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Is he just entitled, oblivious, and bat-shiat crazy?  Or does he make money off this?


Yes.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course.  Like so many of these people, he doesn't believe this shiat, he just says it.

If his daddy was still around, I'm sure he'd smack him around some.
 
Phaedrus the Vague
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flamark: bud jones: FTA-

"When Politico asked him about the apparent hypocrisy at his shindig, Kennedy blamed his wife-Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines. "I guess I'm not always the boss at my own house," "

holy crap i had no idea she was married to that asshole

Same here. I guess that makes RFK2 a dishonest Larry David but with hair. Can't wait for the series on HBO.

Dealing with that fictional smug asshole was very good training for marrying one. As this quote shows, she wears the pants, he biatches about it.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and he throws his wife under the bus.  What's wrong with Cheryl Hines that she would marry him,
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watched an episode of the old X-Men cartoon the other day where Apocalypse was trying to unleash a world-ending plague. Beast had Wolverine deliberately get infected and his healing factor-juiced immune system created super duper antibodies to kill the virus and those antibodies saved the world.

So what I'm saying is, friends, all we have to do is infect Hugh Jackman with covid.
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GanjSmokr: He added that tests and vaccines statuses weren't checked at the door.

What's the point of even requesting it then?


That's probably a lie. He probably has has vaccine passport tattooed to his a$$. What else is he going to get with all the money he's making off of anti vaxxers.
Anti vaxxers aren't going away anymore so is it bad to profit off of them?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GanjSmokr: He added that tests and vaccines statuses weren't checked at the door.

What's the point of even requesting it then?


My guess is some sort of liability reasons or local/state ordinance or mandate.

Kinda like a penny draft at a bar, for show
 
Highly evolved sloth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bud jones: FTA-

"When Politico asked him about the apparent hypocrisy at his shindig, Kennedy blamed his wife-Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines. "I guess I'm not always the boss at my own house," "

holy crap i had no idea she was married to that asshole


That's what I said too.  I have always had a thing for her, but she can be married to that guy?

I will take my occasional impure thoughts elsewhere...
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skeleton Man: I watched an episode of the old X-Men cartoon the other day where Apocalypse was trying to unleash a world-ending plague. Beast had Wolverine deliberately get infected and his healing factor-juiced immune system created super duper antibodies to kill the virus and those antibodies saved the world.

So what I'm saying is, friends, all we have to do is infect Hugh Jackman with covid.


Tell Ryan Reynolds. He would do it for the lulz
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nooo way....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MLWS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tad_Waxpole: I love Covid disinformation campaigns.  I honestly do, and I'm happy to see them take off among the lunatic fringe Right.

The more idiots die, the better off we all are!


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: bud jones: FTA-

"When Politico asked him about the apparent hypocrisy at his shindig, Kennedy blamed his wife-Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines. "I guess I'm not always the boss at my own house," "

holy crap i had no idea she was married to that asshole

Yeah, just lost a lot of respect for her.


Yeah, I will see her so differently in my fantasies.

Damn that woman is sizzling hot
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eagles95: Skeleton Man: I watched an episode of the old X-Men cartoon the other day where Apocalypse was trying to unleash a world-ending plague. Beast had Wolverine deliberately get infected and his healing factor-juiced immune system created super duper antibodies to kill the virus and those antibodies saved the world.

So what I'm saying is, friends, all we have to do is infect Hugh Jackman with covid.

Tell Ryan Reynolds. He would do it for the lulz


Have Rogue steal both of their healing powers so her body can make 2 different kinds of anti-covid antibodies and Beast can duplicate both kinds.  It can't hurt.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: bud jones: FTA-

"When Politico asked him about the apparent hypocrisy at his shindig, Kennedy blamed his wife-Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines. "I guess I'm not always the boss at my own house," "

holy crap i had no idea she was married to that asshole

Yeah, just lost a lot of respect for her.


Seriously!  I don't really keep track of who is married/dating who unless it just pops up in normal reading, but FFS, woman!  Now she's on the list of actors that I see and sigh with disappointment.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aquapope: eagles95: Skeleton Man: I watched an episode of the old X-Men cartoon the other day where Apocalypse was trying to unleash a world-ending plague. Beast had Wolverine deliberately get infected and his healing factor-juiced immune system created super duper antibodies to kill the virus and those antibodies saved the world.

So what I'm saying is, friends, all we have to do is infect Hugh Jackman with covid.

Tell Ryan Reynolds. He would do it for the lulz

Have Rogue steal both of their healing powers so her body can make 2 different kinds of anti-covid antibodies and Beast can duplicate both kinds.  It can't hurt.


<Fist bump> why the fark didn't we think of this before!!!!
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't Sirhan Sirhan just paroled?  Wonder if he's going to the party. How funny would that be if he showed up?
 
Artist
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A different Christmas party from a different time....long, long ago, and it seems so far away.....

Both RFKs in the pic....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I thought he was Keef Richards??
 
K.B.O. Winston [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

nemobeamo: Anti vaxxers aren't going away anymore...


They are, just one at a time.
 
hervatski
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What a farking nut
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: I watched an episode of the old X-Men cartoon the other day where Apocalypse was trying to unleash a world-ending plague. Beast had Wolverine deliberately get infected and his healing factor-juiced immune system created super duper antibodies to kill the virus and those antibodies saved the world.

So what I'm saying is, friends, all we have to do is infect Hugh Jackman with covid.


Ackshually... it was Cable who got Wolverine infected in order to preserve his future that Bishop erased by stopping the plague before the antibodies could be produced.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Skeleton Man: I watched an episode of the old X-Men cartoon the other day where Apocalypse was trying to unleash a world-ending plague. Beast had Wolverine deliberately get infected and his healing factor-juiced immune system created super duper antibodies to kill the virus and those antibodies saved the world.

So what I'm saying is, friends, all we have to do is infect Hugh Jackman with covid.

Ackshually... it was Cable who got Wolverine infected in order to preserve his future that Bishop erased by stopping the plague before the antibodies could be produced.


Or was all that screwed over by Kang's Time Cops and nobody's future was erased because it never happened to begin with.

// or something, I never really did understand much of Loki.
 
Artist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I got the intials wrong. Really wrong. So sorry. Crazy week here....but still....

JFK....sheese......hangs head in shame, shuffles out door, cats are hissing in my general direction......
 
COMALite J
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Subby, you know better than that! Never use the FACEPALM tag on a COVID-related thread unless you make sure to wash its hand for 20 seconds first!
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

COMALite J: Subby, you know better than that! Never use the FACEPALM tag on a COVID-related thread unless you make sure to wash its hand for 20 seconds first!


Sage advice.
Maybe we're need a dope slap tag. I hear it's much less transmissible from behind.

/Subby
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: spongeboob: Mr. Coffee Nerves: He's gotta be upset that the Church of Trump crazies ignore him but believe JFK Jr. is returning to be Trump's VP when he's reinstated.

Trump didn't even make him an ambassador and his stupid cousin is now ambassadoring her second country

Yeah but she does have that weird, creepy Neil Diamond song.


Girl, You'll Be A Woman Soon?
 
Kiz [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: I watched an episode of the old X-Men cartoon the other day where Apocalypse was trying to unleash a world-ending plague. Beast had Wolverine deliberately get infected and his healing factor-juiced immune system created super duper antibodies to kill the virus and those antibodies saved the world.

So what I'm saying is, friends, all we have to do is infect Hugh Jackman with covid.


That's exactly how Pfizer did it.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bud jones: FTA-

"When Politico asked him about the apparent hypocrisy at his shindig, Kennedy blamed his wife-Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines. "I guess I'm not always the boss at my own house," "

holy crap i had no idea she was married to that asshole


Me neither. Pretty, pretty, pretty disappointing.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Skeleton Man: I watched an episode of the old X-Men cartoon the other day where Apocalypse was trying to unleash a world-ending plague. Beast had Wolverine deliberately get infected and his healing factor-juiced immune system created super duper antibodies to kill the virus and those antibodies saved the world.

So what I'm saying is, friends, all we have to do is infect Hugh Jackman with covid.

Ackshually... it was Cable who got Wolverine infected in order to preserve his future that Bishop erased by stopping the plague before the antibodies could be produced.


Sorry, I was extremely stoned when I watched it.
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: I love Covid disinformation campaigns.  I honestly do, and I'm happy to see them take off among the lunatic fringe Right.


I don't love COVID disinformation campaigns, because these jerkfaces insist on making life hell for the medical personnel trying to save their worthless lives, and refusing to stay home and huff horse paste like they should.

My SIL is a nurse. Medical folk are on the raggedy edge right now.

Oh hey, also? These are the jerks who, if they have mild or no symptoms, insist on masklessly blowing their COVID spit all over the grocery store and other businesses, because "freedumb". Which is even worse now with Omicron crashing past vax defenses.

So no. I'm not into anti-vax propaganda.
 
