(Inverse)   It's HOT   (inverse.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
But Mama, that's where the fun is.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sun indeed hot.
 
buntz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You did it, Dr. Traeger! Now excuse me while I go have sex with this candle!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They sent a craft into the corona? Hope it doesn't come back with a virus.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Sun is NOT a place where we could live?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fifthofzen: The Sun is NOT a place where we could live?


It's fine as long as we go at night.
 
Gilligann
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fifthofzen: The Sun is NOT a place where we could live?


It is, but rent is extremely high
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
At its core, the Sun is 27 million degrees Fahrenheit. At the surface, it is 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit - but in the corona, above the surface, it is even hotter. I'll quit the encyclopedia entry thread here and cut to the chase: A spacecraft just withstood it all

Uhm....
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I should re-read these, see if they hold up, I remember really liking them.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gilligann: fifthofzen: The Sun is NOT a place where we could live?

It is, but rent is extremely high


You will go broke running the air conditioner all the time.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They Might Be Giants - Why Does the Sun Shine? AND Why Does the Sun Really Shine?
Youtube JrtklvgsmWU
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The probe can withstand 2500F which is impressive. I wonder how they tested that.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fifthofzen: The Sun is NOT a place where we could live?


In fact it's hot as hell
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: At its core, the Sun is 27 million degrees Fahrenheit. At the surface, it is 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit - but in the corona, above the surface, it is even hotter. I'll quit the encyclopedia entry thread here and cut to the chase: A spacecraft just withstood it all

Uhm....


Errrrrrr....
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh, FFS subby, a blog page that just MENTIONS the actual story? Quit linking to this garbage and link to the direct shiat instead.

https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/​2​021/nasa-enters-the-solar-atmosphere-f​or-the-first-time-bringing-new-discove​ries/
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: The probe can withstand 2500F which is impressive. I wonder how they tested that.


With some hot coals and an air blower. Seriously, you can easily surpass 2500F in the lab. There are furnaces that reach 8000F-10000F during normal operation.
 
sat1va
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Greta Thunberg Presents The Weather Forecast | Spitting Image
Youtube d2FEYxkpCQ8
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why didn't they just wait until it went in the ocean?
Why are they laughing at me, Professor Calvin thought to himself.  They'll pay.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I bet they find a lime!
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Was it an all black ship?  How did the concert go beforehand?  Is the owner still dead for tax reasons?  Any have a towel?
 
