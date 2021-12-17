 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Daily Mail)   So, it has come to this   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
64
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

1882 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2021 at 11:05 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



64 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's horrifying.

I am assuming it is illegal to just kill the monkeys?
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nature is metal
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will tell you this. If monkeys killed my dog and then attacked my kid I would be the farking monkey terminator.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eerily close to the reboot of Planet of the Apes.

While we're all distracted by Covid the apes organized and they're sick of our sh*t.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Primate species are nasty f*ckers.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
no1curr:

Yup we are
 
Xai
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Amazing how closely their behaviour mirrors that of trump voters, isn't it?...
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dogs+Humans vs Monkeys....and somehow the monkeys are winning.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The only two apocalypse scenarios that I find legitimately too frightening to realistically contemplate are xenomorphs and monkey uprising. Just... no. Jesus Christ no. I may need a two hour trauma nap now.
 
TWX
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Wobambo: The only two apocalypse scenarios that I find legitimately too frightening to realistically contemplate are xenomorphs and monkey uprising. Just... no. Jesus Christ no. I may need a two hour trauma nap now.


How are we to distinguish this from your normal two hour nap?
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'll step on 50 monkeys for every 1 dog killed.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The dogs deserve it.
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: That's horrifying.

I am assuming it is illegal to just kill the monkeys?


I was wondering this too. Why can't the authorities reduce the number if they are a threat to humans and other animals?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
OR
It could be bullshiat.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

no1curr: Primate species are nasty f*ckers.


You'd think this would be nature's killing machine,
Fark user imageView Full Size

but it's really this,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Panic-stricken residents have also come under attack and say the acts of animal violence have been carried out 'in revenge' after a pack of dogs killed one of the monkeys' infants.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TWX: Wobambo: The only two apocalypse scenarios that I find legitimately too frightening to realistically contemplate are xenomorphs and monkey uprising. Just... no. Jesus Christ no. I may need a two hour trauma nap now.

How are we to distinguish this from your normal two hour nap?


This nap will not have the normal nap boner. Or will it?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This being the Daily Fail, I can no longer believe in monkeys or dogs.
 
Elzar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Umm allow me to be the first to point out this is a story from India and in no way do they embelish their stories - if the article says 250 dogs, you can trust it is certainly 250 and 250 shall be the number thou shalt count...
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The monkeys aren't getting "revenge" they are killing off the predators that kill their own children. They've identified dogs as a threat to their offspring and are acting accordingly. They're doing it in the easiest way they can, which just happens to be the most horrifying.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
From my limited knowledge it seems they can kill monkeys but the government has to authorize it for a specific species for specific reasons.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's the difference between "first world" and "developing" countries. Dogs aren't pets. They're either guards or did. These dogs were either great or rubbish at their jobs.
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Elzar: Umm allow me to be the first to point out this is a story from India and in no way do they embelish their stories - if the article says 250 dogs, you can trust it is certainly 250 and 250 shall be the number thou shalt count...


350 is Right. Out.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Xai: Amazing how closely their behaviour mirrors that of trump voters, isn't it?...


Monkeys are better behaved, and can be trained.

Don't insult monkeys.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: [Fark user image 270x408]


i had a buddy that would use a long drawn out "innnnteresting" when he was at a loss for words. he blew his brains out last November.

/interesting
 
Lifeless
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: The monkeys aren't getting "revenge" they are killing off the predators that kill their own children. They've identified dogs as a threat to their offspring and are acting accordingly. They're doing it in the easiest way they can, which just happens to be the most horrifying.


When dogs indiscriminately kill our children, we just kinda shrug.  We should be more like monkeys.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
static.simpsonswiki.comView Full Size
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Lol dumbass dogs FAFO'd
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I will tell you this. If monkeys killed my dog and then attacked my kid I would be the farking monkey terminator.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Farking monkey terminator, moments before she executes her targets.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Elzar: Umm allow me to be the first to point out this is a story from India and in no way do they embelish their stories - if the article says 250 dogs, you can trust it is certainly 250 and 250 shall be the number thou shalt count...


from India and filtered through the Daily Mail... I'm surprised that this doesn't involve aliens and lizard people as well.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Bigger brains trump every other weapon an animal has.
Until we primates kill ourselves with nukes and viruses.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Watched the video, saw nothing of the sort.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehobbes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Headline: Dogs are being targeted by monkeys.

Attached video: Dogs running monkeys off protecting humans.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Elzar: Umm allow me to be the first to point out this is a story from India and in no way do they embelish their stories - if the article says 250 dogs, you can trust it is certainly 250 and 250 shall be the number thou shalt count...


I am reminded of the quote from either Pratchett or Gaiman.  Something like:

"The origin of the story of Noah's Ark was probably one kid, on a raft, with two chickens and a goat.  During a small thunderstorm."
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 645x408]

Dogs+Humans vs Monkeys....and somehow the monkeys are winning.


The monkeys want it more.  In general, the first guy to go dirty wins the fight.  The humans came to the fight with rules that the monkey's promptly ignored.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [3.bp.blogspot.com image 325x451]


I haven't seen this meme in a long time. I've missed it.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 645x408]

Dogs+Humans vs Monkeys....and somehow the monkeys are winning.



It makes sense...they combine the intelligence of humans with the wild instincts of dogs, and thus can defeat both.
 
hammettman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well-played, cat ad algorithm

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Maybe they should bring in some of those monkey-fighting snakes that Samuel L Jackson has gotten so sick of.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I will tell you this. If monkeys killed my dog and then attacked my kid I would be the farking monkey terminator.


All ive got is my dog's. If someone or something killed them I would exterminate them and their lineage from existence
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I have to say that I was looking at the URL preview in the browser border, and it cut off in an oddly unfortunate place:

Enraged-monkeys-kill-Indian-towns-enti​re-population-250-D
 
zbtop
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This almost certainly didn't happen, at least not in any way like thr Mail is trying to portray here. That would be an altogether new research endeavor in and of itself among simian researchers, and more to the point, dogs are more than capable of taking care of themselves and their own. A picture of one monkey carrying one puppy doesn't really prove much.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So I guess in this alternate version of Planet of the Apes, the dogs and cat weren't killed off by disease, they were killed by marauding monkeys.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Maybe they should bring in some of those monkey-fighting snakes that Samuel L Jackson has gotten so sick of.


The plane doesn't go on the weekends. It only runs Monday - Friday.
 
TWX
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: TWX: Wobambo: The only two apocalypse scenarios that I find legitimately too frightening to realistically contemplate are xenomorphs and monkey uprising. Just... no. Jesus Christ no. I may need a two hour trauma nap now.

How are we to distinguish this from your normal two hour nap?

This nap will not have the normal nap boner. Or will it?
[Fark user image 425x318]


Don't knock the nap-boner.  It's very likely a component in the necessary blood pressure changes to enable the body's function of using cerebro-spinal fluid to 'wash' the brain that reduces the buildup of proteins and plaques to help stave-off Alzheimer's disease.
 
Displayed 50 of 64 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.