(Twitter)   Ice cream man funeral procession makes the music of the damned   (twitter.com) divider line
27
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jeremy DeWhip?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I thought Robert "Mister Softee" Prongay was already dead.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pouring one out
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All his flavors were guaranteed to satisfy.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He must have been the Emperor of Ice Cream.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Tom Waits - Ice Cream Man Live in Denver 1975.wmv
Youtube owKWsJnbJ2I
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
STOP! I WANT AN ICE CREAM SANDWICH!
 
DaMoGan [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I expected to see hundreds of kids running after the procession.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ice Cream Man (2015 Remaster)
Youtube sL9ZwmkooBA
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: Jeremy DeWhip?

[Fark user image image 714x689]


Jeremy DeWitte and Charlie Zelenoff need to be locked in a room together with a gun and then the person who walks out gets shot.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Good Humour my arse.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Undercover cop funeral.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


But there was no body to bury...
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DaMoGan: I expected to see hundreds of kids running after the procession.


I expect them to run away when they hear this cacophonous horror movie soundtrack
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Let's Listen The 'Mister Softee' Ice Cream Truck Theme Extended
Youtube bawi3pnmc5M


Play at 0.25 playback speed
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You know what? Good for them. I know my funeral isn't going to be as boss as this.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
it's good to see a real hero get their respect. every time i see hundreds of cops turn out for the piggie bye bye i wonder why post office workers, pharmacists and shoe salesmen don't get the same send off.
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ny-QuilDriver
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
YouTubey linky
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QDkDr​S​H03yI
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
CSB: There used to be an ice cream truck that would drive by my house everyday playing the 'Lambada'. You know the sensual version. It was so farked up
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: it's good to see a real hero get their respect. every time i see hundreds of cops turn out for the piggie bye bye i wonder why post office workers, pharmacists and shoe salesmen don't get the same send off.


They could if post office workers and shoe salesmen wanted to do it. Cops care enough about each other to come out in force. A cop here died from a stabbing years ago and cops from across the country attended to pay their respects. If you value somebody enough to want to give some of your time to their final sendoff nobody is going to stop you.
 
ranev700
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't "Turkey in the Straw"
 
nobody11155
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Irving Maimway:

I thought Robert "Mister Softee" Prongay was already dead.

I thought that was Michael Stipe?


Yeah, yeah probably obscure even for Fark.  He played an ice cream vendor on The Adventures of Pete and Pete.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DaMoGan: I expected to see hundreds of kids running after the procession.


In my old work van I hooked up a PA system with a horn in the grill. My old Nokia phone had a ring tone that sounded like an ice cream truck.
Any time I drove through an apartment complex, I'd play the tune over the PA and a bunch of kids would come running out with dollars in their hands, only to look utterly disappointed as I drove past.
 
