(NBC Washington)   Most times, a mobile dog groomer will come to your house and groom your dog in his van without a fire breaking out that kills your dog and almost kills him. Most times   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Carbon monoxide, Employee Kelly Hunter, Virginia family's dog, Fairfax Pet Care mobile, Carbon monoxide poisoning, mobile grooming van, carbon monoxide poisoning, Jeff Curtis  
260 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2021 at 5:20 PM (34 minutes ago)



12 Comments     (+0 »)
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
50th
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I had a border collie who I was get sheared once a year due to the heat (Alabama).  One time I got a call from the groomer that there had been a small problem and they had cut his ear and had to take him to the vet next door.

I go to pick him up and he was half cut.  Funniest thing I've ever seen.  Front half pretty much done except some tufts on his neck and head.  Back end full collie hair.

Not funny?  Groomer expected me to pay the vet bill for the stitches.  Ha!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Aw, poor pupper. That is not a happy story.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

50th: I had a border collie who I was get sheared once a year due to the heat (Alabama).  One time I got a call from the groomer that there had been a small problem and they had cut his ear and had to take him to the vet next door.

I go to pick him up and he was half cut.  Funniest thing I've ever seen.  Front half pretty much done except some tufts on his neck and head.  Back end full collie hair.

Not funny?  Groomer expected me to pay the vet bill for the stitches.  Ha!


WTF?
/
Reminds me of a restaurant that acted like was doing me a favor to remove charges for food they never actually served.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Aw, poor pupper. That is not a happy story.


The groomer survived.

I'm sure the owner of the dog is sad, but it could have been much worse.
 
special20
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Gyrfalcon: Aw, poor pupper. That is not a happy story.

The groomer survived.

I'm sure the owner of the dog is sad, but it could have been much worse.


Could have burned the whole neighborhood down, coulda caused fire tornados and taken out every pet within 50 miles.... yeah!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Gyrfalcon: Aw, poor pupper. That is not a happy story.

The groomer survived.

I'm sure the owner of the dog is sad, but it could have been much worse.


People deserve what they get. Dogs don't.
 
Birnone
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Gyrfalcon: Aw, poor pupper. That is not a happy story.

The groomer survived.

I'm sure the owner of the dog is sad, but it could have been much worse.


The owner's dog died, how could it be worse? I guess if the dog had caught fire and run down the street only to run right into a wood chipper because the dog's eyes had burst from the heat, that might have been worse.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Birnone: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Gyrfalcon: Aw, poor pupper. That is not a happy story.

The groomer survived.

I'm sure the owner of the dog is sad, but it could have been much worse.

The owner's dog died, how could it be worse? I guess if the dog had caught fire and run down the street only to run right into a wood chipper because the dog's eyes had burst from the heat, that might have been worse.


Well, the groomer could have died, too, for starters.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
On my way...
FleshFlapps
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There are a lot of things that shouldn't happen to a lot of people. This article doesn't lead me to believe gross negligence. I feel for everyone involved.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

