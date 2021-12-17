 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Local10 WPLG)   Everything comes down to poo   (local10.com) divider line
17
    More: Florida, Vaccination, Miami-Dade County's sewage, Vaccine, Sewage treatment, Miami's Virginia Key, Florida International University, director of the Miami-Dade Water, Miami-Dade  
•       •       •

429 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2021 at 12:57 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As usual.... the answer is butt stuff
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
First thought...
Fark user imageView Full Size


/DNRTFA but like Mr Hankey
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Scrubs - Everything Comes Down To Poo
Youtube jsVgi8hoFFc
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They been doing this for a while, no?
 
BlackCloudofDespair
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I never realized how much of my adult life I would spend thinking about poo. My poo, my children's poo, other people's poo.

Adulting sucks.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Coming soon, Executive Order levying $5000 fines everytime solid waste is examined for medical or scientific purposes.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
These poo threads end up being disgusting. From people who used leaves to clean poo or how one of the gas stations they went to was wall to wall poo. I shall not be visiting this thread again. Adios.
 
genner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Coming soon, Executive Order levying $5000 fines everytime solid waste is examined for medical or scientific purposes.


My right to poop out whatever I want SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!

/s
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/jsVgi8ho​FFc]


Do you have a hemorrhoid or maybe rectal cancer?
When you flush the dookie down you flush away the answer.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
-to the tune of "Nothing Compares 2 U" by Sinead O'Connor
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Really though this is totally practical science. Analytic chemists can detect all kinds of things from wastewater to incredible degrees of precision and derive population data. A Covid infected person sheds the viral particle in their stools
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: These poo threads end up being disgusting. From people who used leaves to clean poo or how one of the gas stations they went to was wall to wall poo. I shall not be visiting this thread again. Adios.


Oh, don't leave all butt-hurt!
 
anuran
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It would be easy if they were doing testing and contact tracing, but that's not going to happen under future President DeathSentence.
 
Fano
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Everything is poo
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: They been doing this for a while, no?


yes. it is standard stuff
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.