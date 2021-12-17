 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Make sure your alligators are properly secured before driving   (local10.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Ford Motor Company, Florida Fish, Four-wheel drive, Mercury Mountaineer, Ford Ranger, Wildlife officers, Mazda Navajo, Road accidents  
posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2021 at 6:55 PM



Thrakkorzog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So which one was driving?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Thrakkorzog: So which one was driving?


...and, where did they bury the survivors?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Both alligators did expire.

As in they died or expired as in bad food.

Also hadn't they already mentioned that the two blokes had killed them while fishing?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeff5
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Alligators should come with warning labels...
 
