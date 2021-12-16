 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(CNN)   Your negative reaction to his Howard Stern interview hurt Ben Affleck's feelings. Wait until he hears about your negative reaction to his acting, personality, speech, and life   (cnn.com) divider line
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I am going to write off any over-imbibing I do tonight as an attempt to drink Ben Affleck's pain away.

My "one more for the road" will be "AND THIS ONE'S FOR JENNIFER GARNER!"
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I totally believed his characters in Dazed and Confused and Mallrats.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Say what you want. But, he's had JG and JL. So. He peaked long ago. What more could anyone want?
 
August11
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why am I early to this thread? Oh, it must be so I can say, BEN CAN'T ACT.

*poof*
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A brief clip came up on my Google news feed.   Had two thoughts.  A> He was pie-eyed  B> what a dick
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"I farked Emily Ratatoulie, waaaah, I feel so SAAAAAD".
 
Breaker Breaker [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I can't imagine discussing something like that when you have children that are going to hear it. He said on TV  that he drank because he felt trapped in the marriage and it was a put down on his ex-wife. Now he's whining because people called him out for the cruelty of it. I dgas really, except that it has to be painful for kids.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ccsears [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I was on set with him for something once.  3d scanning for batman v superman, actually.  He is a huge guy and was built like a damn football player for the film.  Also had to scan Amy Adams and she is super tiny.  It was kind of hard to use the same scanner calibrations on both of them, iirc.
 
TWX
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

August11: Why am I early to this thread? Oh, it must be so I can say, BEN CAN'T ACT.

*poof*


Eh.  He's decent enough most of the time.  There have certainly been worse actors who somehow manage to receive as much or more acclaim.

He's his generation's Matt McCoy.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ccsears [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ccsears: I was on set with him for something once.  3d scanning for batman v superman, actually.  He is a huge guy and was built like a damn football player for the film.  Also had to scan Amy Adams and she is super tiny.  It was kind of hard to use the same scanner calibrations on both of them, iirc.


Also, for the record, Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill really look like superheroes in person.  It was eerie.  Cavill looks like he's proprtioned exactly like a superhero drawing.  Same with Gadot.
 
TWX
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ccsears: I was on set with him for something once.  3d scanning for batman v superman, actually.  He is a huge guy and was built like a damn football player for the film.  Also had to scan Amy Adams and she is super tiny.  It was kind of hard to use the same scanner calibrations on both of them, iirc.


Giggity
 
foo monkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He is however, a very good director.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So, Ben Affleck is a snowflake.  Not surprising as most douchebags are.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yo, look at this morose motherfarker here! Smells like somebody shiat in his cereal!

/bonnnnnngggggg
 
Tabletop
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was hired once to help Ben Affleck move out of michigan after his batman movie. He had a LotR pinball machine with a picture of Liv Tyler, his ex girlfriend, as Arwen on it in his living room. He was married to Jennifer Garner at the time. Still seems weird to me.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: "I farked Emily Ratatoulie, waaaah, I feel so SAAAAAD".


That's not how you spell her name. There are two l's in Ratatouille.
 
TWX
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ccsears: ccsears: I was on set with him for something once.  3d scanning for batman v superman, actually.  He is a huge guy and was built like a damn football player for the film.  Also had to scan Amy Adams and she is super tiny.  It was kind of hard to use the same scanner calibrations on both of them, iirc.

Also, for the record, Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill really look like superheroes in person.  It was eerie.  Cavill looks like he's proprtioned exactly like a superhero drawing.  Same with Gadot.


Like, a good, reasonable superhero, or like a Rob Liefeld superhero?

assets.sbnation.comView Full Size
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

foo monkey: He is however, a very good director.


If facts do not matter.
 
Lost_in_Korea
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

August11: Why am I early to this thread? Oh, it must be so I can say, BEN CAN'T ACT.

*poof*


Hey now.  I thought he was pretty good in that one movie where he played that one guy who did something.  Or maybe I'm confusing him with someone else.  Carry on.
 
TWX
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tabletop: I was hired once to help Ben Affleck move out of michigan after his batman movie. He had a LotR pinball machine with a picture of Liv Tyler, his ex girlfriend, as Arwen on it in his living room. He was married to Jennifer Garner at the time. Still seems weird to me.


Like, only Liv Tyler on it, or was she was one of many of the Lord of the Rings cast present on it as an ensemble?
 
Tabletop
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

August11: Why am I early to this thread? Oh, it must be so I can say, BEN CAN'T ACT.

*poof*


Affleck was the bomb in phantoms yo.
 
TWX
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I guess I should add, I didn't know that Stern interviewed Affleck, I don't keep up with what either of them are up to.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Breaker Breaker: I can't imagine discussing something like that when you have children that are going to hear it. He said on TV  that he drank because he felt trapped in the marriage and it was a put down on his ex-wife. Now he's whining because people called him out for the cruelty of it. I dgas really, except that it has to be painful for kids.

[Fark user image image 246x205]


Doing these kinds of interviews is essentially a job function for a celebrity like him. He gets publicity, brands himself, asks for more pay on his next project...

It is by no means a mandatory part of the job. Plenty of celebrities leave their private life out of media.

He decided to get personal as part of his job. He farked it up by framing shiat in a way that made him look bad, I believe mostly accidentally, and now he's biatching about it. The entitled prick should just get better at his job. Looking good at the end of an interview is not a given.

He could have spent 30mins with an agent or PR guy talking about how he was gonna frame issues around his boozing and divorce or not talked about it.
 
Hoax_Device
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I thought the Stern interview was great. It was 2 hours long and he was honest with all the questions. Ben had great insight and was informative on the ways the movie business has changed over the years. He was also very honest about growing up with an alcoholic father and his current sobriety. Not once did he  say he drank because Jennifer Gardner was some coont.  It was more he drank as a coping  mechanism to deal with a marriage that needed to end.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: So, Ben Affleck is a snowflake.  Not surprising as most douchebags are.


Yes. And, it's because we become douchbags as a way to protect our inner child
 
ccsears [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TWX: ccsears: ccsears: I was on set with him for something once.  3d scanning for batman v superman, actually.  He is a huge guy and was built like a damn football player for the film.  Also had to scan Amy Adams and she is super tiny.  It was kind of hard to use the same scanner calibrations on both of them, iirc.

Also, for the record, Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill really look like superheroes in person.  It was eerie.  Cavill looks like he's proprtioned exactly like a superhero drawing.  Same with Gadot.

Like, a good, reasonable superhero, or like a Rob Liefeld superhero?

[assets.sbnation.com image 187x626]


Legit superhero.  Gadot seemed tall-ish, like 5'10.  Maybe a really buff version of WW would be bigger.  Cavill was the only human I've met who seems like he's classic Superman proportioned.  I draw for a living so I know the anatomy and proportions canon.  It's eerie, he's like a perfectly symmetric 8.5 heads tall.  Affleck literally has a massive head.  It fits his frame, but it seems massive compared to yours or mine.

Over many years I've seen a lot of celebs in passing at the studio.  Schwarzenegger was super wide.  Seems like his shoulders scrape both sides of the average door.  Hemsworth seems kinda like a basketball player more than Thor in person.  Carrie Fisher was adorable and cursed like a farking sailor, running around with her little bulldog.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TWX: Tabletop: I was hired once to help Ben Affleck move out of michigan after his batman movie. He had a LotR pinball machine with a picture of Liv Tyler, his ex girlfriend, as Arwen on it in his living room. He was married to Jennifer Garner at the time. Still seems weird to me.

Like, only Liv Tyler on it, or was she was one of many of the Lord of the Rings cast present on it as an ensemble?


One of many, but still, there are hundreds of pinball machines out there without any pictures of his ex on them at all.

He also had a boston celtics hoop shoot game that I gouged the fark out of packing it up. 🙁
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Hoax_Device: I thought the Stern interview was great. It was 2 hours long and he was honest with all the questions. Ben had great insight and was informative on the ways the movie business has changed over the years. He was also very honest about growing up with an alcoholic father and his current sobriety. Not once did he  say he drank because Jennifer Gardner was some coont.  It was more he drank as a coping  mechanism to deal with a marriage that needed to end.


You deserve a medal for listening to two blowhard douchebags blather for more than 5 minutes
 
Begoggle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
His acting is fine.
He's good in most thing that he's in.
His Batman was alright, and he wasn't the problem with those Batman movies.
Don't care at all about his personal life.
 
TWX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ccsears: TWX: ccsears: ccsears: I was on set with him for something once.  3d scanning for batman v superman, actually.  He is a huge guy and was built like a damn football player for the film.  Also had to scan Amy Adams and she is super tiny.  It was kind of hard to use the same scanner calibrations on both of them, iirc.

Also, for the record, Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill really look like superheroes in person.  It was eerie.  Cavill looks like he's proprtioned exactly like a superhero drawing.  Same with Gadot.

Like, a good, reasonable superhero, or like a Rob Liefeld superhero?

[assets.sbnation.com image 187x626]

Legit superhero.  Gadot seemed tall-ish, like 5'10.  Maybe a really buff version of WW would be bigger.  Cavill was the only human I've met who seems like he's classic Superman proportioned.  I draw for a living so I know the anatomy and proportions canon.  It's eerie, he's like a perfectly symmetric 8.5 heads tall.  Affleck literally has a massive head.  It fits his frame, but it seems massive compared to yours or mine.

Over many years I've seen a lot of celebs in passing at the studio.  Schwarzenegger was super wide.  Seems like his shoulders scrape both sides of the average door.  Hemsworth seems kinda like a basketball player more than Thor in person.  Carrie Fisher was adorable and cursed like a farking sailor, running around with her little bulldog.


At 6'2" tall myself, seeing a woman that's 5'10" doesn't strike me particularly.  My first girlfriend was 5'10", she played at being annoyed that she wasn't taller than me when wearing her heels.  One of the users at work was 6'3" tall, she played college basketball before she developed Type-I Diabetes and ended up on an insulin pump.  It was an interesting experience speaking to a woman taller than I am, I don't think I'd experienced that since childhood.

/the 6'3" tall woman regaled me of stories being propositioned at parties by short guys, like under 5'5" tall.
//ran into her a year later, she was pregnant.
///and the guy that knocked her up was ... 5'3".
 
TWX
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tabletop: TWX: Tabletop: I was hired once to help Ben Affleck move out of michigan after his batman movie. He had a LotR pinball machine with a picture of Liv Tyler, his ex girlfriend, as Arwen on it in his living room. He was married to Jennifer Garner at the time. Still seems weird to me.

Like, only Liv Tyler on it, or was she was one of many of the Lord of the Rings cast present on it as an ensemble?

One of many, but still, there are hundreds of pinball machines out there without any pictures of his ex on them at all.

He also had a boston celtics hoop shoot game that I gouged the fark out of packing it up. 🙁


I don't know that particular game, but I do know enough about pinball to know that a good table is a good table even if it has an odd or questionable theme.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
His wife drove him to drink, so what, why would anyone react negatively to that. At least he got out. Maybe those reacting negatively are drinking too much because they're stuck in a loveless marriage as well.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: His wife drove him to drink, so what, why would anyone react negatively to that


I don't know either personally but I would think Lopez would be more likely to drive someone to drink than Garner.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He sounds like he's in an uncomfortable place.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TWX: Tabletop: I was hired once to help Ben Affleck move out of michigan after his batman movie. He had a LotR pinball machine with a picture of Liv Tyler, his ex girlfriend, as Arwen on it in his living room. He was married to Jennifer Garner at the time. Still seems weird to me.

Like, only Liv Tyler on it, or was she was one of many of the Lord of the Rings cast present on it as an ensemble?


Probably doesn't make a difference
 
Mock26
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If I had a net worth of $150 million I would let everyone hurt my feelings.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ccsears: ccsears: I was on set with him for something once.  3d scanning for batman v superman, actually.  He is a huge guy and was built like a damn football player for the film.  Also had to scan Amy Adams and she is super tiny.  It was kind of hard to use the same scanner calibrations on both of them, iirc.

Also, for the record, Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill really look like superheroes in person.  It was eerie.  Cavill looks like he's proprtioned exactly like a superhero drawing.  Same with Gadot.


Gadot
Giggity!
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mock26: If I had a net worth of $150 million I would let everyone hurt my feelings.


For 150 million I'd go into the politics section and be pro trump
 
