(Slate)   Picture "The Leftovers" without the stench of Lindelof attached to it. That's HBO's new series, "Station Eleven." Bonus: It actually improves the book it's based on   (slate.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Novel, Graphic novel, Pandemic, The Station nightclub fire, series of little settlements, central characters, Arthur Leander, premise of Emily St. John Mandel  
656 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2021 at 12:15 PM (1 hour ago)



thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't see how anything can be better than The Leftovers.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Hear hear!

So, this series is based on a book about a flu virus that kills 99% of the population... It may be the best story ever (don't know, haven't read it), but is this really the right time to release this?
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm looking forward to checking this out this weekend.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lost had moments of greatness. Leftovers was mostly great. Watchmen was nothing but great. But sure.... Lindelof obviously doesn't know what he's doing.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would almost have to improve upon the book it's based on.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The Chinese version is better the next day.
 
baorao
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

my concern is that the characters behave with some basic level of intelligence and compassion and it feels tremendously naive, or they behave as stupidly as what we're experiencing in real life and it just makes me angry.
 
blackminded
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Michael J Faux: Lost had moments of greatness. Leftovers was mostly great. Watchmen was nothing but great. But sure.... Lindelof obviously doesn't know what he's doing.


All had shiatty endings that discounted the entire story. So, yeah.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
1. Lindelof is a genius
2. Reign of Fire was goddamn great, author person
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm 3 episodes in.
Boring as hell.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sorry you need everything tailored to your precise expectations. Fan fiction may be a better fit for you.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I'm not sure. I read it with my bookclub 3 months ago. It's ok. Not terrible, but ok.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Having been through/still dealing with a real kind-of apocalypse, I'm getting tired of apocalyptic/post-apocalyptic stories. They're usually just a bummer. But you do you, boo.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sorry you need everything tailored to your precise expectations. Fan fiction may be a better fit for you.


Ah, the "David Lynch" defence.

"If it's muddled and confusing it must be great! You just don't understaaaaaand."

LOL.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The stench of Lindelof is no longer a bad thing.

Unless he completely screws up his next thing, but the dude took on Watchmen and farking nailed it completely.

Knowing how fanboys felt about him, he showed massive balls to even consider Watchmen and it was brilliant.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Isn't Station Eleven the Chicago Fire wannabe where the actors just blurt line without actually replying to each other? Or is it the Grey's Anatomy firefighter beanflicking spinoff where pudgy and/or middle aged doctors and cut-groin beefy twenty-something firefighters get sweaty together?
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LOL.


Your impression of my accent is uncaaaaaaaaaanny.
 
