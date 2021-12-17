 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Twitter)   The power of nature makes you scream   (twitter.com) divider line
24
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

757 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2021 at 11:29 AM (20 minutes ago)



24 Comments     (+0 »)
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...why did they just stand there filming it?! Run!
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I Ate Shergar: ...why did they just stand there filming it?! Run!


Presumably they were recording from inside another cabin. The fact that the camera remains so stable, I'd guess it was a Ring or something.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who tweet "Bruh", are certainly scary.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wow, at least it didn't hit the house.  Oh.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That'll buff right out
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
reasons why Scouts are taught not to shelter under trees in a storm. a barrage of flaming pine needles can take you out.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Piss-poor idea to have a tree that big that close to the house, but I guess they realize that. Now.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
😲
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
50,000 degrees of coolness

/glad nobody fried
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: ...why did they just stand there filming it?! Run!


Where would you run to? God knows where you are, this was just a warning
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bruh
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Sheltering myself with a piece of sheet-metal, I ran for cover under the tallest tree I could find..."
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Lightning once struck a tree that was about 20 feet from me. There was a storm coming but no rain yet. I didn't see it strike - it happened behind me - but felt the BOOM and half the tree came down. I was THIS CLOSE to getting super powers.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: reasons why Scouts are taught not to shelter under trees in a storm. a barrage of flaming pine needles can take you out.


Fark user imageView Full Size

?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jeff5: Piss-poor idea to have a tree that big that close to the house, but I guess they realize that. Now.


First thing I thought of.

Besides the lightning, and branches falling threat; the roots can wreak havoc with your plumbing and foundation.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

chitownmike: sinko swimo: reasons why Scouts are taught not to shelter under trees in a storm. a barrage of flaming pine needles can take you out.

[Fark user image 425x282]
?


To kill a mocking bird, Scout.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
RAT FARTS!
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As a fire cadet I once went out on a call for a lightning strike on a tree. No major fires, nothing the roof mounted water cannon couldn't handle (you think we didn't take any opportunity to spray that thing?).

But going right up to the tree you could follow the path that the energy took from where it hit, through the cambium, down to the ground. It boiled the sap and blew the bark off along the whole path, and the wood itself had warped into a ridge and burned a little.

I wanted to see if there were any fulgurites in the ground, but it wasn't my property.

The point is that lightning is a lovely reminder of the fact that you're very small.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Jeff5: Piss-poor idea to have a tree that big that close to the house, but I guess they realize that. Now.

First thing I thought of.

Besides the lightning, and branches falling threat; the roots can wreak havoc with your plumbing and foundation.


To be fair the tree was probably small when the cabin was built and nobody thought to cut it down until it was too huge to do so.
 
oldfarthenry [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's a warning from God &/or Mother Nature for those who are too old/uppity to behave for Santa.
 
GBmanNC
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If you've never been that close to a lighting strike, its farking terrifying. Feeling the boom resonate through your bones and hearing probably the loudest thing you've ever heard will make you wanna shiat your pants.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Jeff5: Piss-poor idea to have a tree that big that close to the house, but I guess they realize that. Now.

First thing I thought of.

Besides the lightning, and branches falling threat; the roots can wreak havoc with your plumbing and foundation.


And a strong breeze can bring it down, and strong breezes are getting more common.

Did you see the breeze in Mayfield? I'm 80 miles from there and still don't have power because some breezes brought TVA transmission towers down...
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

HailRobonia: Lightning once struck a tree that was about 20 feet from me. There was a storm coming but no rain yet. I didn't see it strike - it happened behind me - but felt the BOOM and half the tree came down. I was THIS CLOSE to getting super powers.


The closest I came was when lightning hit a tree in the campsite across the dirt track from us. Mom and I were sleeping in the Rambler because my brothers' tent flooded, so they were sleeping with Dad in the big tent. I remember the boom and everything jumping, then winds came in and whipped up the couple of coals left in the campfire to the point flames were about 3 feet high. Mom was out there in her nightgown dousing the fire, then a deluge of rain started.
 
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

