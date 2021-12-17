 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   United flight ain't your fetish site. Facial thong is just all wrong   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    Followup, Airline, Flight attendant, Airport, Adam Jenne, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, NBC, United Airlines flight  
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Deep Thoughts. With an antivaxer.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.  I wonder what the Venn diagram between antivaxxers and panty sniffers looks like?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
compared himself to civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks

Had Rosa Parks done the same thing with granny panties, I honestly think every possible outcome seems hilarious:

A.) Panties cover whole face, nobody even notices she's black
B.) People notice she's black, but don't dare fark around with her because, dear Jesus Christ, she's wearing panties over her entire head.
3.) We hear the line "there's a panty on your head" several decades early.
iv.) She passes out from lower oxygen levels, the entire bus gives her aid and comfort, and Civil Rights are granted the next day.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Was that thong? In my defense...
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Duplicate thread, but watching a douchebag get what's coming never gets old. His douchebag pal walking out after him was a delightful denouement.
 
Pert
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Rosa Parks had the benefit of being in the right.
 
Pinner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pretty sure he's already viral. Didn't need the attention to get there.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Illustrating that absurdity by wearing women's underwear on my face sounds perfect," Jenne said, who wore an anti-Biden "Let's Go Brandon" t-shirt on the flight.

Oh, there's a farking surprise.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


He's also ignorant of history, apparently (another farking surprise). There was a whole organization in Montgomery and beyond supporting Rosa Parks. This guy's support is a bunch of " 'Murica! F*** yeah!"
 
mjg
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
At least the guy was admitting his face is an ass.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Adam Jenne told local news outlets that he wore the thong to challenge the federal mask mandate.

He's had 20 months to come up with a "challenge" is this is the best he could do.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Adam Jenne told local news outlets that he wore the thong to challenge the federal mask mandate.

He's had 20 months to come up with a "challenge" is this is the best he could do.


and this.  Whatever.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How do we know that Rosa Parks wasn't wearing a thong?
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
should have gone with bikini cut, may have gotten away with it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Jenne also claimed that he had worn underwear on his face on more than one flight, though this could not be independently verified.

"Every single flight has been met with different reactions from the flight crew. Some with a wild appreciation, others confrontational," Jenne told WBBH. He added that he was allowed to fly most of the time, but on this occasion in Fort Lauderdale, he was asked to disembark by airport security.

Bullshiat.  This is a popular falsehood that is meant to illustrate "the people" hate these liberal diktats.  He is lying.
 
TWX
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: He's also ignorant of history, apparently (another farking surprise). There was a whole organization in Montgomery and beyond supporting Rosa Parks. This guy's support is a bunch of " 'Murica! F*** yeah!"


Mmmhmm.  Parks went in with basically an entire legal team behind her, she was a willing and intentional challenger, not merely someone that was tired after a long day and didn't want to move.

She took a huge risk, but took it knowingly and with enough legal thought behind her action that it was likely to result in exactly what the civil rights movement was trying to accomplish.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Remember, there are millions of Republicans just like this.
 
OMFG Help Us
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I hope that at least they were not used!
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You have to stay masked while you're on the plane. don't you?  I'd let him have it.  Let's see how cool he feels 10 minutes after takeoff, when everyone is ignoring him and he has to wear underwear over his face for hours.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dis they rough him up when they put him in the squad car?
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I didn't see a mention this time of the person who left "in solidarity" with him and was probably a plant.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm torn between wishing Omicron, which is highly highly contagious, was more deadly, so farkfaces like this would learn the lesson, and being glad it isn't because of all the other people who take precautions and vaccines but still get it.

As much as I want this dildo to suffer, I have to side with the responsible folks.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When they took his mask off, he said 'this is a Repeat'
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I found another article where he's allowed to riff more of his thoughts.

Claiming that he was tired of the mask mandate, which according to him doesn't make any sense, Jenne said; "It's all nonsense. COVID doesn't know that we're at cruising altitude. It's stupid. The whole thing is theater," said Jenne. He added that the airlines refunded the money for his flight and he intends to take a flight again on Thursday. "Hopefully, Spirit Airlines has a better sense of humor tomorrow," he told the outlet.

That's perfect.  I just assumed he always flew Spirit to begin with.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TWX: Unobtanium: He's also ignorant of history, apparently (another farking surprise). There was a whole organization in Montgomery and beyond supporting Rosa Parks. This guy's support is a bunch of " 'Murica! F*** yeah!"

Mmmhmm.  Parks went in with basically an entire legal team behind her, she was a willing and intentional challenger, not merely someone that was tired after a long day and didn't want to move.

She took a huge risk, but took it knowingly and with enough legal thought behind her action that it was likely to result in exactly what the civil rights movement was trying to accomplish.


Exactly. It's not like she had plans on getting to her destination that day. Hopefully this guy had hotel rooms or other shiat booked on the other end of that flight. If he intended to cause a scene then well done. Now fark off and get a better lawyer.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: He is lying.


Yep. Doesn't matter.

The lie will get pushed as a peer of the truth by media - presented as a statement that's just as valid as the truth, the anti-vaxxer idiots will take it as such because they choose to do so. We'll once again watch their whole "I reject what your so-called 'experts' say, because this guy clearly said that there's a 'wild appreciation' of our fight" schtick in action.
 
freetomato
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Son, you got a panty on your head.
 
TWX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Loucifer: How do we know that Rosa Parks wasn't wearing a thong?


In 2001 or so I was out sick on a day with a general staff meeting.  Apparently the new dress code was discussed, so when I came back the director called me into his office to discuss the dress code.  He went over the new policy, no printed t-shirts, no open-toed shoes, no thongs.

This was in the midst of the thong craze of the early noughties, and I replied, "No thongs?  But how can they tell?!"

He got a puzzled look on his face, then that expression changed to moderate horror when it dawned on him, and he blurted, "flip flops!  No flip flops!" and shooed me out of his office.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
animal color
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wearing underwear on his head to own the libs. This really is the best timeline.

I mean stupidest. Stupidest timeline.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I mean, if you're equal parts pussy and asshole, wearing a panty seems like a logical conclusion.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm sure when they pulled him off his flight he was screaming that it was just like the Holocaust while his buddy screamed "Attica" over and over
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Enjoy Crabvid-19, ya farking freak.
 
MBooda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
United flight ain't your fetish site

Sez you, subby.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So Mr. Let's Go Brandon wanted to get his 5 minutes?

Ok, whatever loser. Go join your hero losing.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Easy way to get someone to remove panties:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MBooda: United flight ain't your fetish site

Sez you, subby.
[Fark user image 718x540]


Mildly NSFW:

Sex With Ducks: the Music Video by Garfunkel and Oates
Youtube EXPcBI4CJc8
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So a piece of shiat acted like a piece of shiat and got flushed.

Good.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Everything else that has sparked change in this country has started from everyday people. Rosa Parks wasn't famous. She changed the course of history," Jenne told the network.

Fark user imageView Full Size


the face of this fight against oppression looks exactly as i expected
 
TWX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Easy way to get someone to remove panties:

[Fark user image 425x484]


Ep04 "Shindig" - Cannot abide useless people
Youtube HOTSfoYQTa8
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

the face of this fight against oppression looks exactly as i expected

So he's trying to hook up with a woman and his opening line will be  "I'm famous for wearing women's panties on my face".

[Fark user image 634x357]

the face of this fight against oppression looks exactly as i expected


So he's trying to hook up with a woman and his opening line will be  "I'm famous for wearing women's panties on my face".
 
TWX
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

This is just speculation but I'm starting to wonder if what we're seeing now is at least partly the result of telling every kid that they're special, that their opinions matter, and awarding them participation trophies for far too long.

[Fark user image 634x357]

the face of this fight against oppression looks exactly as i expected


This is just speculation but I'm starting to wonder if what we're seeing now is at least partly the result of telling every kid that they're special, that their opinions matter, and awarding them participation trophies for far too long.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is just sad. It's what, 2 or 3 sizes off? It needs to be tight - not uncomfortable, but snug. I'm all about the bush, but this one needs a trim. If you want me to fark that face, put some work in.

imgk.timesnownews.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just like Rosa Parks.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
According to this guy's logic, not wearing a mask must mean I'm a commando.
 
TWX
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 640x360]

Just like Rosa Parks.


This looks shopped.  I can tell from some of the pixels and from seeing quite a few shops in my time.
 
CaptSS [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TWX: Loucifer: How do we know that Rosa Parks wasn't wearing a thong?

In 2001 or so I was out sick on a day with a general staff meeting.  Apparently the new dress code was discussed, so when I came back the director called me into his office to discuss the dress code.  He went over the new policy, no printed t-shirts, no open-toed shoes, no thongs.

This was in the midst of the thong craze of the early noughties, and I replied, "No thongs?  But how can they tell?!"

He got a puzzled look on his face, then that expression changed to moderate horror when it dawned on him, and he blurted, "flip flops!  No flip flops!" and shooed me out of his office.


We called the T-Backs. But that was the 70's.
 
hagopiar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Paul Baumer: Dup


I don't get it - it's the exact same URL - doesn't submission queue prevent that?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Remember, there are millions of Republicans just like this.


You mean stupid, irredeemable c*nts in every possible way? Yes, we've met them.

I'm just grateful that so many of them are dying.
 
Katwang
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Son, you got a panty on your head". Just life imitating art.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
