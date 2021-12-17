 Skip to content
 
(South Bend Tribune)   Critics thought Cheers went downhill after Diane left but now it has a body count   (southbendtribune.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They should have all had a Screaming Viking and relaxed.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There are dive bars and shiathole bars.  That looks like a shiathole bar.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
South Bend is an odd town.  It looks like nothing has been built there since the 70s.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sounds like Woody.  He has that killer gene.
 
Pinner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Karaoke every night?
Yeah, someone's gonna snap.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your dead and they're always glad you left.
You want to be where you can see our troubles are always shot. You want to be where everybody knows your dead
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Norm just couldn't take any more bs from that know-it-all Cliff, amiright?
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Police have released a photo of the suspect:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
