 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Law and Crime)   The judge told you your testimony is as smart as they have heard, so you have that going for you   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
12
    More: Sick, Crime, Austin Todd Stryker, Murder, 21-year-old Hannah Bender, life sentence, 24-year-old man, Organized crime, Gang  
•       •       •

760 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2021 at 2:26 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
As previously reported by Law&Crime, authorities and witnesses testified that Stryker was a member of a gang called "THIS." The gang's leader, 79-year-old Jerry Harper,

Whiskey.
Tango.
Foxtrot.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: As previously reported by Law&Crime, authorities and witnesses testified that Stryker was a member of a gang called "THIS." The gang's leader, 79-year-old Jerry Harper,

Whiskey.
Tango.
Foxtrot.


OG
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good.

Asshole popped her from the back with no warning.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Obviously Stryker did not heed Norm McDonald's advice on "shallow graves".
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Mussel Shoals [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
gifs.cackhanded.netView Full Size
 
Uzzah
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He is so smart!  He is so smart!  S-M-R-T!  I mean, S-M-A-R-T!
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When I was in jail, nobody referred to each other as "smart". If someone appeared "smart" they would simply be called "educated", not anything else. Why? BECAUSE YOU'RE IN JAIL! SMART PEOPLE STAY OUT OF JAIL!
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Superior Court Judge Kathlene F. Gosselin

How did she manage law school with all those kids?
 
Salmon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
THIS what?

The suspense is killing me
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

downstairs: Unobtanium: As previously reported by Law&Crime, authorities and witnesses testified that Stryker was a member of a gang called "THIS." The gang's leader, 79-year-old Jerry Harper,

Whiskey.
Tango.
Foxtrot.

OG


These guys are "big time"! You got to be big time to hit a Dollar General.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

downstairs: Unobtanium: As previously reported by Law&Crime, authorities and witnesses testified that Stryker was a member of a gang called "THIS." The gang's leader, 79-year-old Jerry Harper,

Whiskey.
Tango.
Foxtrot.

OG


What does the Olive Garden have to do with this?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.