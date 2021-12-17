 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(MSN)   C'mon people, you don't make students eat food that is already in the trash   (msn.com) divider line
55
    More: Sick, MSN  
•       •       •

1445 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2021 at 10:32 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The people responsible lost their jobs? Good.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WTF? What made these people think that this was a good idea?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But enough about Applebee's in Schools.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Come on it was right on top!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of the time in high school when I stuffed a bully head first into the trash can where people dumped their uneaten lunches - as the new kid in school having moved from CA to VA this was an epic event that led to my not being bullied ever again.  Head first with a good swirley as well.  A fuller explanation is available upon request.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
School Superintendents are nothing but mini-Hitlers who like to oppress little kids who can't fight back. I wouldn't trust these scumbags with a goldfish, let alone human children.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pavia_Resistance: WTF? What made these people think that this was a good idea?


"Respect mah authoriteeee!!!"
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone should be forced to eat from a dumpster.  That way they do their school work and don't end up homeless
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pavia_Resistance: WTF? What made these people think that this was a good idea?


Seriously.  Is the principal in this case that obsessed with the cafeteria budget and "wasted food"?  Talk about having absolutely no sense of proportion.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: The people responsible lost their jobs? Good.


Meh. Losing their jobs should be a minor side-effect of costing the district a big settlement for the lawsuit. And I'm ok with the district losing that suit because they obviously gave this administrator too much unchecked power or a feeling of power over the students or they wouldn't have pulled this shiat.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porkbelly: Reminds me of the time in high school when I stuffed a bully head first into the trash can where people dumped their uneaten lunches - as the new kid in school having moved from CA to VA this was an epic event that led to my not being bullied ever again.  Head first with a good swirley as well.  A fuller explanation is available upon request.


And then everyone clapped.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lawsuit? No, that would be an ass beating
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: School Superintendents are nothing but mini-Hitlers who like to oppress little kids who can't fight back. I wouldn't trust these scumbags with a goldfish, let alone human children.


The School Superintendent fired the Principal and another school employee who oppressed the little kid.
 
ryant123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One thing that sets me off and makes me want to hurt some people is any time I hear about adults in positions of power messing with kids for no reason at all. Who in the sweet blue f**k has the time and energy and value-set to engineer useless conflicts with children where even the children know they are being messed with unfairly?

Worse is when it's backed by someone's superiors.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean I kind if get it? I get frustrated too when my kids waste food. But the punishment doesn't fit the crime here.
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't have any  pudding if you don't  eat your meat.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes me wonder as to the quality of the food in the first place.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First, anyone who can't see that was a horrible decision doesn't need to be anywhere near teaching children. It is even more egregious that they didn't add the video surveillance into the equation.

Second, eat from trash CSB:

I worked at McDonalds as a teen. We threw away tons of food that was under the heat lamps too long. Nobody was allowed put good use to the food and eat it. It must be thrown away to waste, full stop. Part of my job as a cook was to take the trash bags full of wasted food to the big bins out back. We would regularly make fresh Big Macs and put them right on top right before going out. Scarf them down in two minutes, then head back in to close.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: [Fark user image 244x207]
Come on it was right on top!


There was a lid, George
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: I mean I kind if get it? I get frustrated too when my kids waste food. But the punishment doesn't fit the crime here.


Indeed. Five across the eyes would be much more appropriate.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF is wrong with people?

Why isn't this guy facing child abuse charges also?  If a parent was reported as forcing their child to eat trash, you know that they would be
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ryant123: One thing that sets me off and makes me want to hurt some people is any time I hear about adults in positions of power messing with kids for no reason at all. Who in the sweet blue f**k has the time and energy and value-set to engineer useless conflicts with children where even the children know they are being messed with unfairly?

Worse is when it's backed by someone's superiors.


"But I'm the QUEEEEN!"
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF is a paraprofessional?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait... we can just fire them???
I guess a lawsuit helps. Otherwise nothing would have been done.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Story time! My daughter was in 6th grade and she walked by the cafeteria while the 3rd graders were having lunch. A kid waved, she waved back. The kid made a face. She made a face back and they all giggled. Then she left. That's it.

A para saw this and was highly offended. She had my daughter pulled out of her next class to talk to the principal about it. They sent her home with a triplicate form for me to sign. She also had to write an apology letter to read to out loud in front of the whole third grade class.

Long story short (too late), the principal was upset that I wouldn't sign the form and got Fark levels of snarky. So I told her that I am keeping the form as evidence of her bullying students and if I hear that anyone even mentions this incident again, I'm going to the news with it. Lo and behold, my daughter didn't have to apologize anymore.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

greatgodyoshi: WTF is a paraprofessional?


Typically, they are the people who assist the special needs students throughout the day at the school.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: [Fark user image 244x207]
Come on it was right on top!


Adjacent to refuse is refuse.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

greatgodyoshi: WTF is a paraprofessional?


It's one of the people that stands around the field at recess and makes sure the kids don't get hurt. They also wander around the halls and do general teacher assistant stuff. Generally, it's a parent of someone at the school working for minimum wage.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jumpthruhoops: Story time! My daughter was in 6th grade and she walked by the cafeteria while the 3rd graders were having lunch. A kid waved, she waved back. The kid made a face. She made a face back and they all giggled. Then she left. That's it.

A para saw this and was highly offended. She had my daughter pulled out of her next class to talk to the principal about it. They sent her home with a triplicate form for me to sign. She also had to write an apology letter to read to out loud in front of the whole third grade class.

Long story short (too late), the principal was upset that I wouldn't sign the form and got Fark levels of snarky. So I told her that I am keeping the form as evidence of her bullying students and if I hear that anyone even mentions this incident again, I'm going to the news with it. Lo and behold, my daughter didn't have to apologize anymore.


There is nothing as petty as someone with just a modicum of power.
 
anfrind
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Those who can, do.
Those who can't, teach.
Those who can't teach, teach gym.
Those who can't teach gym, become administrators.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

anfrind: Those who can, do.
Those who can't, teach.
Those who can't teach, teach gym.
Those who can't teach gym, become administrators.


And coaches get paid the most of all
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A fitting punishment wouldn't be just firing them.

That video, along with the principal's name, should become part of a how-not-to-do-it video that all school admins must watch before taking on their duties. The principal's actions should be held up as a perfect anti-example, and they can even name the video after them.
 
raz4446
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
to the kid who got told to finish her food, and proceeded to get up and throw it away in front of those 2 assholes, i say BRAVO!
 
Birnone
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pavia_Resistance: WTF? What made these people think that this was a good idea?


Power and control. If they tell you to eat that food, you will eat that food. The alternative is that they give the student the order to eat the food, the student throws it away, they do nothing about it, and the other kids see them fail to control the student.

The way to avoid this problem is to not be a control freak. They wouldn't be upset at having their stupid commands disobeyed if they didn't issue stupid commands. But if they didn't issue stupid commands then they wouldn't be control freaks. It's a viscous cycle.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jumpthruhoops: greatgodyoshi: WTF is a paraprofessional?

It's one of the people that stands around the field at recess and makes sure the kids don't get hurt. They also wander around the halls and do general teacher assistant stuff. Generally, it's a parent of someone at the school working for minimum wage.


They are aides, plain and simple. They like to use paraprofessional because it sounds better in their email signatures.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Good on the school board for firing them, but making someone eat an item that was pulled from a garbage can sounds like child abuse to me.  Doesn't matter whether "it just went in" or "it was right on top."  They used their position of authority to force a child (this was an elementary school) to eat garbage.  Losing the job should be the least of their worries right now.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

greatgodyoshi: WTF is a paraprofessional?


Either an amateur or an expert in candle making
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The cruelty is the point....
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

greatgodyoshi: WTF is a paraprofessional?


associate's degree
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Lawsuit? No, that would be an ass beating


A prolonged and vicious ass beating to be more precise.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My kids are ornery troublemakers. They'd fit right in here as Farkers. Mrs. stevejovi and I have no illusions about that. We back up the teachers and administrators at their schools when problems come up. HOWEVER - if this situation ever happened to one of MY kids, I would be angry at the kid for NOT telling the principal and para to go fark themselves.
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: greatgodyoshi: WTF is a paraprofessional?

associate's degree


Tell that joke to the next nurse choose your needle size.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'd say WTF, but plenty of people still think this kind of abusive shiat is OK. It's not. Not at home and certainly not at school.

The reason the school fired these two assholes, in one sentence: The student's family has filed a lawsuit against the district.
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

StaleCoffee: moothemagiccow: greatgodyoshi: WTF is a paraprofessional?

associate's degree

Tell that joke to the next nurse choose your needle size.


*choosing
 
Geotpf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pavia_Resistance: WTF? What made these people think that this was a good idea?


The kid wasn't respecting the principal's authority.

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nothing like power tripping on a 9 year to make you feel large and in charge.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: Reminds me of the time in high school when I stuffed a bully head first into the trash can where people dumped their uneaten lunches - as the new kid in school having moved from CA to VA this was an epic event that led to my not being bullied ever again.  Head first with a good swirley as well.  A fuller explanation is available upon request.


how do you do a swirley with a garbage can?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Porkbelly: Reminds me of the time in high school when I stuffed a bully head first into the trash can where people dumped their uneaten lunches - as the new kid in school having moved from CA to VA this was an epic event that led to my not being bullied ever again.  Head first with a good swirley as well.  A fuller explanation is available upon request.

how do you do a swirley with a garbage can?


Your school didn't have garbage cans that flush?
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.