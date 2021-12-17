 Skip to content
(Guardian)   For $450,000.00, I will stop humming   (theguardian.com)
    Golden Gate bridge, Wind, eerie hum of the Golden Gate Bridge, bridge's hand railing  
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I say the same thing to the people in the cubicles next to mine.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FRISCO CITY HALL SIX MONTHS FROM NOW...

The good news is, we've fixed the humming bridge.

The bad news is, the bridge is now singing the coda and it's REALLY pitchy and off-tune rendition of everybody's least favorite Neil Sedaka tune.

"Yiddishe Mama?"

"I Go Ape" you antisemitic piece of shiate.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wind in the wires made a tattletale sound and nobody likes a tattletale.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the better solution would be to take away the handrail.
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll keep doing it for tree fiddy
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$450,001 or i start.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once got a hummer while wearing a rubber sleeve.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Government...spend money to install more aerodynamic railing (plus probably makes it look cooler)
and now they have to spend money to fix the noise.  And once they fix that, they will probably
have to fix.... and on and on and on.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bridge starts hummin, you best get the fark off it
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The only difference between govt and corporate nonsense is govt nonsense is publicly available.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have artists used the sound as a backdrop for any tunes yet?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are some expensive dampeners.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well, they need to be somewhat of a long term solution.
I don't think they are planning on running to Lowe's every other month for parts.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha! I'll never stop humming.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does the Golden Gate hum?

Because it doesn't know the words.
 
Gunboat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good headline, Subby.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'd give a hummer for a lot less than that.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And for the low price of a can of sardines I will stop following people around playing sullen tuba music.
It's my extortion side-hustle /jk
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crash Test Dummies - Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm (Official Video)
Youtube eTeg1txDv8w


/ 90's bands pay that big on the nostalgia circuit?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Vuvuzela 10 hours
Youtube -E6ljLSOkbY
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

If you come to San Francisco
Summertime will be a love-in there
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

For two cans of beans, will you pour two cans of beans in your tuba and shoot beans at people while playing sullen music on it?
 
Left Leg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I drove across the GGate a few nights back when it was super windy.  First time I heard the humming.  It was so unbelievable loud, even with the windows rolled up.

Here come the toll increases, as if $8.05 isn't enough.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
♫♪It's a jungle out there...♪♫
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Grandmaster Flash, is that you? I think I'm going under
 
fat boy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Tuning Note: A
Youtube buimPG01gcs
 
WTP 2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
12,000 slats....GUYS STAY AWAY FROM THE SLATS...there is enough to trap 6,000 of us !.!.!.!.!.!.!.!.!.!.!.!.!.!.!.!.
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's what she said.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ less than a minute ago  

And what's more, I doubt the final price tag will be anywhere close to the $450,000 "estimate" put forth by the city.
 
