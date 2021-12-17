 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(MSN)   Fully vaccinated but get a breakthrough infection? Congratulations, you may have 'super immunity'   (msn.com) divider line
57
    More: Interesting, MSN  
•       •       •

1411 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2021 at 9:04 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, articles like this certainly won't lead people to do breathtakingly stupid and irresponsible things.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Well, articles like this certainly won't lead people to do breathtakingly stupid and irresponsible things.


If they're reading USA Today, they probably already are.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still misusing that word, "immunity".
Please stop, it does not work the way you have been led to think it does.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: Still misusing that word, "immunity".
Please stop, it does not work the way you have been led to think it does.


3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Know what's better than "super immunity?"  Not getting covid in the first place.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I immediately question the qualifications of any researcher that calls their findings "super" anything.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fredsnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they think we are idiots & they are sadly correct
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychohazard: Know what's better than "super immunity?"  Not getting covid in the first place.


This. Running the gauntlet with COVID is risky at best, with potential death at the worst. 

You don't want it. You don't want to be in a room with someone with it. You don't want to even consider causally getting it.

I wouldn't wish it on anyone.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: Still misusing that word, "immunity".
Please stop, it does not work the way you have been led to think it does.


Found the problem
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghost Roach: snocone: Still misusing that word, "immunity".
Please stop, it does not work the way you have been led to think it does.

Found the problem


Damned mobile ... "think" was supposed to be in bold
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: Psychohazard: Know what's better than "super immunity?"  Not getting covid in the first place.

This. Running the gauntlet with COVID is risky at best, with potential death at the worst. 

You don't want it. You don't want to be in a room with someone with it. You don't want to even consider causally getting it.

I wouldn't wish it on anyone.


Fark user imageView Full Size

"All a man wants is some fresh germs"
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait till the MAGA see this article, skip the vaccinated part and start creating more bum fark memes about how their immune system is good enough.
 
Girldrowning
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I know is right now I feel like absolute shiate having gotten the booster yesterday. But at least it's temporary and I have antibodies flowin' all through me in time for Christmas.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
¡Estoy antibalas!

Well, maybe not, but this lowered my anxiety further about the cruise we're going on in January.

/both triple-vaxxed and got COVID anyway weekend before Thanksgiving
//got it at a place where vax proof was required for entry
///fark it, we're bulletproof now
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got the J&J back in April, caught COVID at the end of October and was cleared for the Moderna booster last weekend. I still wear my mask and avoid large crowds.

/Picked it up via daycare as my SO works in one and she also got it. Strange thing is our 19 month old tested negative while we tested positive.

/ALL THE ANTIBODIES!!!!
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WonderDave1: Znuh: Psychohazard: Know what's better than "super immunity?"  Not getting covid in the first place.

This. Running the gauntlet with COVID is risky at best, with potential death at the worst. 

You don't want it. You don't want to be in a room with someone with it. You don't want to even consider causally getting it.

I wouldn't wish it on anyone.

[Fark user image 360x450]
"All a man wants is some fresh germs"


Fun fact - the delivery guy in that scene is Tuco Salamanca (from Breaking Bad).

// I should rewatch Gremlins
// tis the season, after all...
// originally came here to post the Mr Burns "indestructible" meme, but that was taken care of
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychohazard: Know what's better than "super immunity?"  Not getting covid in the first place.


After having it before vaccines were available, I'm all for the shots and boosters to avoid a recurrence.

Shiat's not fun.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: I immediately question the qualifications of any researcher that calls their findings "super" anything.

"Fikadu Tafesse, a professor of molecular microbiology and immunology in the Oregon Health & Science University School of Medicine in Portland, Oregon. "



Yeah, this guy clearly barely graduated high school.  Anyhow, it's preferable to have technical professionals who communicate their ideas in accessible language rather than professional jargon.  Talking about % increases of receptor-specific immunoglobin proteins loses even educated readers/listeners if they haven't had a basic biochemistry class.  For anyone that wants that, the study is full of it.
 
OlderGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghost Roach: Ghost Roach: snocone: Still misusing that word, "immunity".
Please stop, it does not work the way you have been led to think it does.

Found the problem

Damned mobile ... "think" was supposed to be in bold


Found the problem...  very few people actually think anymore.. they consult their phone to see what twitter and Tik Tok recommend....  in groups.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well usually with any disease it makes you real sick the first time but then some immunity is built. You can still catch it again but you won't get really sick. When I had it back in February I was the sickest I had been in years, that and immunization later I probably will be better off. Still have to play it smart, but still.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Do I need to wear a spandex bodysuit if I get super immunity?
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So now we get to talk about the human immune system after infection.

Fark user imageView Full Size


But, only if vaccinated.

\vaccinated and boosted, so don't even.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Pocket Ninja: Well, articles like this certainly won't lead people to do breathtakingly stupid and irresponsible things.

If they're reading USA Today, they probably already are.


I've only ever seen USA Today in hotels.

Is that still a thing. Its been so long since I was in a hotel. Dear god I want a vacation.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
... and brain fog

... and erectile dysfunction

... and breathing issues
 
Godscrack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Next week: Double secret vaccinations for super duper immunity.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Marcus Aurelius: Pocket Ninja: Well, articles like this certainly won't lead people to do breathtakingly stupid and irresponsible things.

If they're reading USA Today, they probably already are.

I've only ever seen USA Today in hotels.

Is that still a thing. Its been so long since I was in a hotel. Dear god I want a vacation.


It wasn't as of a couple years ago, at least not where I was in the northeast US.  You barely ever see print newspapers of any sort anymore.  Libraries, maybe a few for sale in local convenience stores, that kind of thing.  My parents still get their local newspaper but the person delivering it has to to drive like a half hour to the paper's offices outside of the metro area, then back, then drive themselves all over the city for a couple hours hitting the houses that still take it.  I get the impression that the print edition anywhere must be barely hanging on by serving the 50+ demographic that can't shake the habit.  By the time my parent's paper arrives in the morning, barely any of what's in it is new to me.  I saw it online the day before.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Psychohazard: Know what's better than "super immunity?"  Not getting covid in the first place.


That's like saying the best way to avoid drowning is never allow water anywhere near you. We're all going to get Covid sooner or later.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Well, articles like this certainly won't lead people to do breathtakingly stupid and irresponsible things.


If I had a dollar for every time I heard an anti-vaxer use  the term "natural immunity" to justify not getting their shots...So next month, they'll be using "super immunity".  Last year they had "herd immunity".  It doesn't matter what if anything those terms mean.  To them, it;'s just an excuse why they in particular don't need the vaccine.  Because they will surely diagnose themselves with this super immunity.  Anti-vaxers are smarter than doctors.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Girldrowning: All I know is right now I feel like absolute shiate having gotten the booster yesterday. But at least it's temporary and I have antibodies flowin' all through me in time for Christmas.


Curiously, I got sick from Modera shot #2, but not from the booster. The fact that they use half the regular dose for the booster may be why.
 
smd31
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Girldrowning: All I know is right now I feel like absolute shiate having gotten the booster yesterday. But at least it's temporary and I have antibodies flowin' all through me in time for Christmas.

Curiously, I got sick from Modera shot #2, but not from the booster. The fact that they use half the regular dose for the booster may be why.


My wife and I got sick* from our Pfizer booster shot.

Found it interesting that Pfizer's booster shot is the same strength/amount as their other shots (at least I read that somewhere, don't remember where).  Found it odd that it was full strength compared to Moderna's half strength booster shot.

*not horrible sick, just "ugh, feel like crud" kind of sick for a day....
**wife had a worse reaction to the booster than the first 2 shots though
***3 stars instead of slashies
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Only in Nurgle is super-immunity found.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Do I get a cape? Because I really want a cape for that. Also some cool logo on my chest.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Girldrowning: All I know is right now I feel like absolute shiate having gotten the booster yesterday. But at least it's temporary and I have antibodies flowin' all through me in time for Christmas.

Curiously, I got sick from Modera shot #2, but not from the booster. The fact that they use half the regular dose for the booster may be why.


I got sick from Moderna 2 and the booster, which I got on Wednesday.

Onset time was the same, but the symptoms (fever and nausea) lasted about exactly half as long. Four hours from the booster instead of the eight hours from #2.

Nothing from the first shot apart from a sore arm.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: ... and brain fog

... and erectile dysfunction

... and breathing issues


And diabetes because it destroyed your pancreas

And stroke

And dead kidneys forcing you to have dialysis forever

And pulmonary embolisms

And dead limbs due to clotting

And COVID eye

And COVID toes 

And permanently skewed taste and smell

And muscle weakness 

And 'glass lung'

And Long Covid. 

Had it in March of 2020. Almost died twice. One year later I had a blood clot in my left calf that moved to my right lung and almost killed me again. Now I'm on blood thinners. 

I had no pre-existing conditions. None. 

Don't FAFO with COVID. It'll rise to the challenge.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I was vaxxed, got covid, and now have a booster.

Does that mean I have super duper immunity?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Definitely wearing an N95 mask to the concert tonight.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I got all 3 free shots.  My smugness levels are off the charts.
 
MontanaDave
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Full vaccination and getting a breakthrough infection ended the lives of three people I knew.
 
marklar [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

smd31: jjorsett: Girldrowning: All I know is right now I feel like absolute shiate having gotten the booster yesterday. But at least it's temporary and I have antibodies flowin' all through me in time for Christmas.

Curiously, I got sick from Modera shot #2, but not from the booster. The fact that they use half the regular dose for the booster may be why.

My wife and I got sick* from our Pfizer booster shot.

Found it interesting that Pfizer's booster shot is the same strength/amount as their other shots (at least I read that somewhere, don't remember where).  Found it odd that it was full strength compared to Moderna's half strength booster shot.

*not horrible sick, just "ugh, feel like crud" kind of sick for a day....
**wife had a worse reaction to the booster than the first 2 shots though
***3 stars instead of slashies


Glad that you are being responsible and getting the shots, but I think you should get a fark timeout for using stars instead of slashies. Society is deteriorating and you don't need to push it to go faster, buddy!
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Psychohazard: Know what's better than "super immunity?"  Not getting covid in the first place.

That's like saying the best way to avoid drowning is never allow water anywhere near you. We're all going to get Covid sooner or later.


Well, then let's put it off as long as possible - give us time to develop vaccines (what we have is great, what we have in 12, 24, 72 months might be even better), better interventions (IIRC in the early days they were treating COVID with steroids, which only made the virus stronger), maybe even some other kind of breakthrough.

Maybe we don't all get COVID - some people manage to make it through childhood without getting chicken pox (although don't they vaccinate for that now?). We should probably start with the goal of not exposing the entire human race to a deadly virus, even if our assumption is that they will.

Also, masking helps prevent the spread of diseases other than COVID. Which isn't particularly relevant here, but worth mentioning every time someone asks why we should still do it. Flu cases in the last 12 months, for example, were ONE HUNDREDTH OF A PERCENT of their normal numbers (~30-40 million, down to like 3,000).

We didn't eradicate polio in a year - the first US polio epidemic was a half-century before the Salk vaccine.

// something about flattening the curve
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I know of one way to get a permanent immunity against the current, and any future strains, of Covid-19: Death. So talk to your local anti-vaxxer, and hint that they embrace this permanent immunity.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Znuh: Dustin_00: ... and brain fog

... and erectile dysfunction

... and breathing issues

And diabetes because it destroyed your pancreas

And stroke

And dead kidneys forcing you to have dialysis forever

And pulmonary embolisms

And dead limbs due to clotting

And COVID eye

And COVID toes 

And permanently skewed taste and smell

And muscle weakness 

And 'glass lung'

And Long Covid. 

Had it in March of 2020. Almost died twice. One year later I had a blood clot in my left calf that moved to my right lung and almost killed me again. Now I'm on blood thinners. 

I had no pre-existing conditions. None. 

Don't FAFO with COVID. It'll rise to the challenge.


That sounds unfortunately likely, as you obviously got it prior to vaccination. That is awful, and I hope the after-effects become benign and/or manageable as treatments are developed.

For those that have been triple-vaxxed (and even more so for those 3x-vaxxed and recovered from infection), the chances of that scenario are vanishingly small. I understand the desire to tell the cautionary tale for the unvaxxed, but those of us that have been responsible have no need to panic.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaggspb
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: jjorsett: Girldrowning: All I know is right now I feel like absolute shiate having gotten the booster yesterday. But at least it's temporary and I have antibodies flowin' all through me in time for Christmas.

Curiously, I got sick from Modera shot #2, but not from the booster. The fact that they use half the regular dose for the booster may be why.

I got sick from Moderna 2 and the booster, which I got on Wednesday.

Onset time was the same, but the symptoms (fever and nausea) lasted about exactly half as long. Four hours from the booster instead of the eight hours from #2.

Nothing from the first shot apart from a sore arm.


roughly the same for me.  also had moderna. nothing from dose 1. second does felt after 24-hrs where i had 4 hours of really bad body aches and nausea. booster felt after 12 hrs where there was 1-hr of pretty bad and then feeling cruddy the remaining 12-hrs. today feel normal again.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This makes sense given the previous scientific studies that people who caught COVID and then got vaccinated had hybrid immunity. There's no obvious reason why catching COVID before or after your vaccination would meaningfully impact that result.

Well, other than you might die before you can get vaccinated if you catch COVID first.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: I know of one way to get a permanent immunity against the current, and any future strains, of Covid-19: Death. So talk to your local anti-vaxxer, and hint that they embrace this permanent immunity.


Any time talking to an anti-vaxxer makes me want assist them along the path of permanent immunity. Forcibly assist.
 
kindms
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
10 days after my booster and Im going to a concert tonight. Im masking up either way but this is atleast positive news
 
browntimmy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: jjorsett: Girldrowning: All I know is right now I feel like absolute shiate having gotten the booster yesterday. But at least it's temporary and I have antibodies flowin' all through me in time for Christmas.

Curiously, I got sick from Modera shot #2, but not from the booster. The fact that they use half the regular dose for the booster may be why.

I got sick from Moderna 2 and the booster, which I got on Wednesday.

Onset time was the same, but the symptoms (fever and nausea) lasted about exactly half as long. Four hours from the booster instead of the eight hours from #2.

Nothing from the first shot apart from a sore arm.


I had the same reaction to all 3 Pfizer shots. Sore arm and a little extra tired the next day.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's weird to see people treating the vaccines as some sort of immunity rather than stacking the odds in your favour. People getting vaccinated and then abandoning caution to stop wearing masks, slack on social distancing, and not avoiding unnecessary social gatherings are doing it wrong.
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.