Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(National Today)   It's National Ugly Sweater Day. Of course you are worthy, but are you willing to prove it?   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
    Silly, Chevy Chase, Ugly sweaters, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, ugly Christmas sweaters, National Lampoon's European Vacation, Popular character Bill Huxtable, Clark Griswold, The Cosby Show  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I'm just ugly and sweating, does that count?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No Wheaton tag?
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

beezeltown: If I'm just ugly and sweating, does that count?


I hope so, that's what I'm counting on this year.
 
whidbey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I remember buying what I thought was an ugly sweater for a party and everyone was like "wow, that's a cool sweater."   Don't have a pic of it, unfortunately.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why would I wear an ugly sweater, when I could wear a nice cardigan?
 
Lifeless
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The essence of the ugly sweater is some octogenarian you haven't seen since you were five buying you one that obviously doesn't fit.  Getting one for yourself is just soulless consumerism.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Well what did you get for
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
...the holidays?

"I got a sweater."

"That's OK."

"Yeah, but I hoping for a screamer."
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Still a classic

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size


Buy here
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
On this solemn day, we remember those who've left us.

i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So I SUPER broke my leg last week and had to get a titanium rod put in my tibia and I was given this sweater as a gift yesterday....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Holiday Sweater - 2014 Sharks Holiday Video
Youtube OlReCoTDM4o
Obligatory
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Tight Sweater
Youtube ZUwjO-tj6WY
v4HVoWFzcBE
 
