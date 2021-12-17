 Skip to content
(Kent Online)   Kent police van driver breaks all records by arriving at the scene of an accident as it happened   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
But, was he a Hairy Handed Gent?
 
Dr Nostromo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dan White: "How far do you think we'll get?" "All the way to the scene of the crash."
 
saddestmanonearth [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It hit a telegraph pole?   How quaint.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An eyewitness at the pub said: "As far as we can tell, it looks like they misjudged the corner."

I'm picturing pub-goers watching the accident without any reaction whatsoever, then going back to their drinks, or wandering over to the driver and saying "Looks like you misjudged the corner."
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they do a toxicology report on the driver.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should do wonders for their response time average.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kent do anything about it.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Accidents happen when everyone drives on the wrong side of the road.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right, who ever is the farker submitting news from Kent, please out yourself now.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Viewer discretion is advised.
Cops in Kent Almost Live
Youtube 6JOQbwVJjxY
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: But, was he a Hairy Handed Gent?


Lately he's been overheard in Mayfair
 
PartTimeBuddha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A road has been closed after a police van crashed into a telegraph pole outside a pub.

Goodness! However will customers get their urgent rubber orders to Siam now?
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Nostromo: Dan White: "How far do you think we'll get?" "All the way to the scene of the crash."


I bet he beat the paramedics by half an hour

/ron
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PartTimeBuddha: Goodness! However will customers get their urgent rubber orders to Siam now?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kraig57
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CCNP
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Way to put your stamp on the crime scene buddy.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And you know 80% of those pub goers were watching the cops and thinking "shiat"
 
Geotpf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
