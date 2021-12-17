 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Kent Online) Canterbury City councillors plan to create a 'leafy boulevard' by planting 14 semi-mature trees along a busy street. All they have to do first is chop down the 5 fully-grown trees that are already there
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
St Louis was looking to revitalize the Gateway Arch. One big concern was the Elm trees might get Dutch Elm disease and die. So they cut them all down and planted new trees. Which save the elms from a horrible death. I guess.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: St Louis was looking to revitalize the Gateway Arch. One big concern was the Elm trees might get Dutch Elm disease and die. So they cut them all down and planted new trees. Which save the elms from a horrible death. I guess.


Dutch Elm disease wiped out KC's old-growth tree-tunneled streets back in the '70s. Most or all were replaced with young-growth trees.

The tree tunnels are nearly back to how they were 50 years ago.

So...give it 50 years?
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Notice that the council never explained WHY they need to remove the trees?
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: Notice that the council never explained WHY they need to remove the trees?


There's no greater stupid decision-making like local government stupid decision-making.
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the same school of ecology management that sterilizes entire watersheds because the wrong snail moved in.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jubeebee: From the same school of ecology management that sterilizes entire watersheds because the wrong snail moved in.


"There goes the neighbourhood."
 
DerAppie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, lets remove the trees that provide shade and act as a wind break, Then we can place back 14 trees that look small and sad and which will provide next to no shade and barely function as wind breaks.

Genius!
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: Notice that the council never explained WHY they need to remove the trees?


Why would they stop to take the time to explain something in TFA which can be understood instantly just by looking at the photo of the proposal and the photo of what's there currently?
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: edmo: St Louis was looking to revitalize the Gateway Arch. One big concern was the Elm trees might get Dutch Elm disease and die. So they cut them all down and planted new trees. Which save the elms from a horrible death. I guess.

Dutch Elm disease wiped out KC's old-growth tree-tunneled streets back in the '70s. Most or all were replaced with young-growth trees.

The tree tunnels are nearly back to how they were 50 years ago.

So...give it 50 years?


There were lots of neighborhoods in and around Milwaukee with elm trees planted like that. Unfortunately when Dutch Elm Disease took it's toll they were replaced almost entirely with ash.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My question is about the pollen.  I've read that a lot of our urban pollen problems are from *male* trees having been planted almost exclusively from the 40s through the 80s, because female trees would produce fruits or nuts that would attract pests, or just rot.

So anyway, if they're taking down male trees to put up female trees in order to mitigate pollen, I can understand.  And yes, I'm completely aware that I made up this justification in my head and it may have no basis in reality.

But I do still wonder about the pollen.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The council then added that the mature trees will be chipped and burned with used tires and motor oil for reasons.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2 of the trees are ash trees so they are messy and will be killed by emerald ash borers soon.

1 is a silver maple which means it's not going to have a long life and drops dead branches constantly. (I guess they only tend to live for 35 years in an urban environment)

The other 2 are lime trees and I don't know how they are to live around.

Sounds like the city is trying to get a jump on replacing some trees that will be dead soon.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, kinda odd, however, do you do it now, or wait until they get old and rotten, lose limbs, ect. also will probably look better with more trees in the future

The five long-standing trees in St George's Street have been described as "the lungs of the city", absorbing CO2

lol

A mature tree absorbs carbon dioxide at a rate of 48 pounds per year.
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Xai: Notice that the council never explained WHY they need to remove the trees?

Why would they stop to take the time to explain something in TFA which can be understood instantly just by looking at the photo of the proposal and the photo of what's there currently?


Is it? why can't they just pave around the existing trees? Maybe they won't be perfectly in alignment, but does that matter that much?
 
DerAppie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Xai: Notice that the council never explained WHY they need to remove the trees?

Why would they stop to take the time to explain something in TFA which can be understood instantly just by looking at the photo of the proposal and the photo of what's there currently?


Because the proposal is a nice bit of fiction made to look the nicest the cheapest firm could make it.
Because the photo of what is there currently isn't made in the same way.

The current picture is made straight on, which means you get less of an idea of space, whereas the proposal is at an angle, which gives a more open feeling by not having buildings on one side. Spoiler: the street won't get any wider.
The old picture has all those old looking buildings, and not the pretty old, on one side and the ugly squares on the other. Another spoiler: those buildings will still be there looking the same as they do now.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jubeebee: From the same school of ecology management that sterilizes entire watersheds because the wrong snail moved in.


Which is dumb because the snail is immortal anyway.
 
Oak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat boy: Yeah, kinda odd, however, do you do it now, or wait until they get old and rotten, lose limbs, ect. also will probably look better with more trees in the future

The five long-standing trees in St George's Street have been described as "the lungs of the city", absorbing CO2

lol

A mature tree absorbs carbon dioxide at a rate of 48 pounds per year.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DerAppie: Yes, lets remove the trees that provide shade and act as a wind break, Then we can place back 14 trees that look small and sad and which will provide next to no shade and barely function as wind breaks.

Genius!


Our town constantly does this, cuts down mature trees to plant sticks, repeat when those get to a certain useful size.  It's because there are always landscape contractors trying to get the town's money, and powerful people in the town connected to said contractors.  Same thing with road work.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
14 semi-mature trees are better than 5 old trees that require more maintenance and absorb less CO2. This is probably a good decision for the city and the neighbourhood.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: mongbiohazard: Xai: Notice that the council never explained WHY they need to remove the trees?

Why would they stop to take the time to explain something in TFA which can be understood instantly just by looking at the photo of the proposal and the photo of what's there currently?

Is it? why can't they just pave around the existing trees? Maybe they won't be perfectly in alignment, but does that matter that much?


They're replacing one line of trees that's down the middle of the street right now, with more trees in two lines of trees on either side of the street. They're adding more trees. Just look at the photos. If you want to add more trees you'd have to do this being that the ones already there are right in the middle, so there's not another graceful way to double the number of trees.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fat boy: Yeah, kinda odd, however, do you do it now, or wait until they get old and rotten, lose limbs, ect. also will probably look better with more trees in the future

The five long-standing trees in St George's Street have been described as "the lungs of the city", absorbing CO2

lol

A mature tree absorbs carbon dioxide at a rate of 48 pounds per year.


YOU HAD ONE JOB!
 
Xai
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Xai: mongbiohazard: Xai: Notice that the council never explained WHY they need to remove the trees?

Why would they stop to take the time to explain something in TFA which can be understood instantly just by looking at the photo of the proposal and the photo of what's there currently?

Is it? why can't they just pave around the existing trees? Maybe they won't be perfectly in alignment, but does that matter that much?

They're replacing one line of trees that's down the middle of the street right now, with more trees in two lines of trees on either side of the street. They're adding more trees. Just look at the photos. If you want to add more trees you'd have to do this being that the ones already there are right in the middle, so there's not another graceful way to double the number of trees.


yeah but why bother? seems like people are happy with the middle trees so just leave them and spend less money. win-win
 
noitsnot
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rigby-Reardon: 2 of the trees are ash trees so they are messy and will be killed by emerald ash borers soon.

1 is a silver maple which means it's not going to have a long life and drops dead branches constantly. (I guess they only tend to live for 35 years in an urban environment)

The other 2 are lime trees and I don't know how they are to live around.

Sounds like the city is trying to get a jump on replacing some trees that will be dead soon.


The city can always give a bs reason why they have to remove trees.  It's always about how something terrible will happen in the future.  Strangely, they are horrible about acting proactively in every other situation that doesn't involve public works make-work and contract patronage.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

KB202: 14 semi-mature trees are better than 5 old trees that require more maintenance and absorb less CO2. This is probably a good decision for the city and the neighbourhood.


And then you lose all the shade and other utility the large trees provide.

If you're doing this for the environment, plant them elsewhere. Surely more can be done at the edge of town compared to adding 9 trees in the city centre where people actually like the trees that are there now.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Xai: mongbiohazard: Xai: mongbiohazard: Xai: Notice that the council never explained WHY they need to remove the trees?

Why would they stop to take the time to explain something in TFA which can be understood instantly just by looking at the photo of the proposal and the photo of what's there currently?

Is it? why can't they just pave around the existing trees? Maybe they won't be perfectly in alignment, but does that matter that much?

They're replacing one line of trees that's down the middle of the street right now, with more trees in two lines of trees on either side of the street. They're adding more trees. Just look at the photos. If you want to add more trees you'd have to do this being that the ones already there are right in the middle, so there's not another graceful way to double the number of trees.

yeah but why bother? seems like people are happy with the middle trees so just leave them and spend less money. win-win


Why not? Some people are, others surely aren't. They have beautification budget and want to spend it.
 
stuffy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So who's nephew owns a tree farm?
 
