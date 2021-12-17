 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(LAD Bible)   The key to convincing anti-vaxxers to get vaccinated is to first just acknowledge they are selfish a-holes   (ladbible.com) divider line
56
    More: Obvious, Infectious disease, Vaccination, Vaccine, Smallpox, group of experts, greatest amount of room, people's attitudes, Omicron variant  
•       •       •

1098 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2021 at 9:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



56 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Convince them that the alternatives are worse.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, some of them are selfish assholes. Yes, that's true. But any well-informed outreach to them must also acknowledge that some of them are monumentally stupid people. And that there's a significant crossover between those two groups, so there is also a non-insignificant population of monumentally stupid selfish assholes with which to contend. It's a real challenge.
 
db2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Rather than focusing on reiterating scientific evidence, a group of experts from the University of Illinois believe they have found a way to change people's beliefs by reminding people of the harm that not getting vaccinated can have."

Such as the rest of us pummeling you with improvised blunt weapons.
 
abbarach
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Um, done.  I've been calling them selfish a-holes since... May?  June?

Next step?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The woman on the right with the sign is right, but probably not in the way she thinks she is.  Every day is the beginning of the end of your life.  That new Spiderman movie is the beginning  of the end of your life.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

db2: "Rather than focusing on reiterating scientific evidence, a group of experts from the University of Illinois believe they have found a way to change people's beliefs by reminding people of the harm that not getting vaccinated can have."

Such as the rest of us pummeling you with improvised blunt weapons.


I've been mentioning the fact that Covid survivors tend to have erectile dysfunction. A significant amount of these people think being vaccinated is emasculating because someone told them to do it.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A little further down the page, a homeless man makes a fool of an anti-vax Karen.

Hilarity at 0:25-0:35

Anti-Vaxxers SCHOOLED By Homeless Man
Youtube d8U1qamsXgg

/"Because I'm vaccinated, you dumb f**k!"
 
phenn
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

abbarach: Um, done.  I've been calling them selfish a-holes since... May?  June?

Next step?


See? You can't change hearts and minds by insulting and berating people. Just doesn't work.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is it just me, or did that "article" start with about six separate paragraphs that all said "facts aren't working. In fact, scientists have discovered what they think is a better way to argue..." as if the paragraph before it hadn't said the exact same thing?

I thought today was Saturday, so there's a fair chance that I'm just out of my gourd. Who knows.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I mean, some of them are selfish assholes. Yes, that's true. But any well-informed outreach to them must also acknowledge that some of them are monumentally stupid people. And that there's a significant crossover between those two groups, so there is also a non-insignificant population of monumentally stupid selfish assholes with which to contend. It's a real challenge.


The monumentally stupid are why the "teach them with science" approach doesn't work.  They don't understand science.  They don't even understand why there are two Cs in that word, those that realize there are any in the first place.  Stupid people fear what they don't understand.  Telling them instead "Disease bad, look, here picture of diseased baby.  Gross, right?  And sad.  Vaccine powerful, vaccine stop this" works because it ignores the incomprehensible science and plays more to their basal neanderthal brain, and takes on more of a conciliatory "I don't want this to happen to you or those you love" tone instead of a mercurial "Do this because science."

As TFA says, if it works, I'm all for it, even if they aren't particularly smarter for it.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size


This works.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I mean, some of them are selfish assholes. Yes, that's true. But any well-informed outreach to them must also acknowledge that some of them are monumentally stupid people. And that there's a significant crossover between those two groups, so there is also a non-insignificant population of monumentally stupid selfish assholes with which to contend. It's a real challenge.


If the cure for vaccine refuseniks is to tell them that the diseases that we('re trying to) vaccinate against are pretty horrible, they are even dumber than that.

Why would we have even bothered to develop a vaccine in the first place? Why would we need an intervention for a nothing problem? If the cure (vaccine) was worse than (or anywhere close to as debilitating as) the disease, why would anyone do it - let alone billions of people over the decades?

If they had these kinds of critical thinking skills, they wouldn't be refusing vaccines in the first place.

// or worse, they've invented nefarious answers to those questions - "Big Pharma gets rich off of vaccines, and hides The Things They Don't Want You to Know"
// telling them "measles is bad" won't break through that kind of dedicated dumbassery
 
bthom37
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I mean, some of them are selfish assholes. Yes, that's true. But any well-informed outreach to them must also acknowledge that some of them are monumentally stupid people. And that there's a significant crossover between those two groups, so there is also a non-insignificant population of monumentally stupid selfish assholes with which to contend. It's a real challenge.


What's funny is that I don't ever see folks saying "you know, it was a real shame when my excellent coworker Steve got fired for not getting the vaccine".  Instead, everybody seems to recognize "oh, our worst coworker got fired, hurray!".  The crossover between "selfish asshole" and "utter dickbag" seems to be 💯.
 
abbarach
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

phenn: abbarach: Um, done.  I've been calling them selfish a-holes since... May?  June?

Next step?

See? You can't change hearts and minds by insulting and berating people. Just doesn't work.


Meh.  It's not my fuggin job to keep selfish a-holes safe.  I just wish the consequences of their actions wouldn't impact others (young kids or folks that genuinely can't get vaxed for medical reasons, health care workers, etc)...
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Honestly that seems like too much effort. Can't they just die?
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My future sister in law is 30 and one of the girls she graduated high school with died from Covid last year and by all accounts it was a horrific death. On a ventilator in the ICU for weeks, blood clots everywhere, I think she ultimately died of either a massive heart attack or stroke from the clots. After the girl died her mother was suicidal.

But of course my future sister in law and her husband are still more worried about the vaccines and have dug their heels in.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah that's been working good so far.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: If the cure for vaccine refuseniks is to tell them that the diseases that we('re trying to) vaccinate against are pretty horrible, they are even dumber than that.


I have in-laws who mourn the "healthy" 40 year old friend who spent a month in the hospital before dying of covid.

They also mourn the loss of an 80+ year old aunt who with lung problems who died of Covid.

And at the same time, refuse to mask, social distance, get vaccinated because it's all fake and a fraud.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i think people get to have a choice in a free society, if your vaccinated who cares if other people aren't.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Herman Cain Awards had an AMA with practitioners of Street Epistemology, which seems like the only viable path to actually "convincing" antivaxxers, because you're not trying to convince them of anything, but may make them question the the confidence levels in their beliefs and elicit their own change.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
it's interesting how the right pro life becomes pro choice and the left pro choice becomes pro life.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"You aren't getting the shots? Cool. I just want to tell you now that I won't be signing your "Get Well" card"
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

pointfdr: i think people get to have a choice in a free society, if your vaccinated who cares if other people aren't.


Um I'll let somebody else handle this one.
 
claystrider
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I got mine BECAUSE I'm selfish. I like my self and want my self to not be sick and stuff and junk.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I mean, some of them are selfish assholes. Yes, that's true. But any well-informed outreach to them must also acknowledge that some of them are monumentally stupid people. And that there's a significant crossover between those two groups, so there is also a non-insignificant population of monumentally stupid selfish assholes with which to contend. It's a real challenge.


A guy at work told me yesterday that he got vaccinated, but wouldn't get a booster because he knew a guy who's brother dropped dead after getting the booster.

So I asked a few more questions. Turns out "the doctors said" his cholesterol was so high his blood was basically butter, but his family still claims the booster killed him.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image image 648x431]
The woman on the right with the sign is right, but probably not in the way she thinks she is.  Every day is the beginning of the end of your life.  That new Spiderman movie is the beginning  of the end of your life.


And the lady on the left is wrong. Generally, knowledge does a pretty good job of keeping fears in check.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bthom37: Pocket Ninja: I mean, some of them are selfish assholes. Yes, that's true. But any well-informed outreach to them must also acknowledge that some of them are monumentally stupid people. And that there's a significant crossover between those two groups, so there is also a non-insignificant population of monumentally stupid selfish assholes with which to contend. It's a real challenge.

What's funny is that I don't ever see folks saying "you know, it was a real shame when my excellent coworker Steve got fired for not getting the vaccine".  Instead, everybody seems to recognize "oh, our worst coworker got fired, hurray!".  The crossover between "selfish asshole" and "utter dickbag" seems to be 💯.



I know a couple of people who walked off the job who are not inherently bad (not at my work...we would have if they mandated at my job, for sure).  Mind, they are in the minority of those who had walked off because of mandates.  But it is really sad seeing two otherwise good people succumbing to emotional bias and propaganda.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 648x431]
The woman on the right with the sign is right, but probably not in the way she thinks she is.  Every day is the beginning of the end of your life.  That new Spiderman movie is the beginning  of the end of your life.


Is that the one where Spiderman accidentally falls into the bathtub then spends the entire 90 minutes trying desperately to climb out?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: Pocket Ninja: I mean, some of them are selfish assholes. Yes, that's true. But any well-informed outreach to them must also acknowledge that some of them are monumentally stupid people. And that there's a significant crossover between those two groups, so there is also a non-insignificant population of monumentally stupid selfish assholes with which to contend. It's a real challenge.

If the cure for vaccine refuseniks is to tell them that the diseases that we('re trying to) vaccinate against are pretty horrible, they are even dumber than that.

Why would we have even bothered to develop a vaccine in the first place? Why would we need an intervention for a nothing problem? If the cure (vaccine) was worse than (or anywhere close to as debilitating as) the disease, why would anyone do it - let alone billions of people over the decades?

If they had these kinds of critical thinking skills, they wouldn't be refusing vaccines in the first place.

// or worse, they've invented nefarious answers to those questions - "Big Pharma gets rich off of vaccines, and hides The Things They Don't Want You to Know"
// telling them "measles is bad" won't break through that kind of dedicated dumbassery


And yet, in their mind, big oil would never try to hide climate data, or screw people for profit.
 
Steakzilla [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: Pocket Ninja: I mean, some of them are selfish assholes. Yes, that's true. But any well-informed outreach to them must also acknowledge that some of them are monumentally stupid people. And that there's a significant crossover between those two groups, so there is also a non-insignificant population of monumentally stupid selfish assholes with which to contend. It's a real challenge.

If the cure for vaccine refuseniks is to tell them that the diseases that we('re trying to) vaccinate against are pretty horrible, they are even dumber than that.

Why would we have even bothered to develop a vaccine in the first place? Why would we need an intervention for a nothing problem? If the cure (vaccine) was worse than (or anywhere close to as debilitating as) the disease, why would anyone do it - let alone billions of people over the decades?

If they had these kinds of critical thinking skills, they wouldn't be refusing vaccines in the first place.

// or worse, they've invented nefarious answers to those questions - "Big Pharma gets rich off of vaccines, and hides The Things They Don't Want You to Know"
// telling them "measles is bad" won't break through that kind of dedicated dumbassery


Listen to Fauci, he is science...

"I don't think you will ever see mandating of a vaccine particularly for the general public. If someone refuses the vaccine in the general public you cannot force someone to take it,"
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image image 648x431]
The woman on the right with the sign is right, but probably not in the way she thinks she is.  Every day is the beginning of the end of your life.  That new Spiderman movie is the beginning  of the end of your life.

And the lady on the left is wrong. Generally, knowledge does a pretty good job of keeping fears in check.


But you can see where she made her mistake. She has no knowledge, and not even an inclination towards gaining any. A perfect petri dish of fear and essential oils
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pointfdr: i think people get to have a choice in a free society, if your vaccinated who cares if other people aren't.


Because that's not how you put an end to a pandemic.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Convince them that the alternatives are worse.


That's what convinced me.

Of course, I didn't want to get the shot. There were unknowns. But knowing what the virus could do to someone in my age group convinced me that the jab was by far the lesser of the two evils.
 
jso2897
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

phenn: abbarach: Um, done.  I've been calling them selfish a-holes since... May?  June?

Next step?

See? You can't change hearts and minds by insulting and berating people. Just doesn't work.


No - but you can change stupid hearts by stopping them from beating.
Then, their shiatty plague rat owners can't poison the world any more.
Works for me!
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bthom37: Pocket Ninja: I mean, some of them are selfish assholes. Yes, that's true. But any well-informed outreach to them must also acknowledge that some of them are monumentally stupid people. And that there's a significant crossover between those two groups, so there is also a non-insignificant population of monumentally stupid selfish assholes with which to contend. It's a real challenge.

What's funny is that I don't ever see folks saying "you know, it was a real shame when my excellent coworker Steve got fired for not getting the vaccine".  Instead, everybody seems to recognize "oh, our worst coworker got fired, hurray!".  The crossover between "selfish asshole" and "utter dickbag" seems to be 💯.


I know one of the marines who is getting kicked out for not being vaccinated.

Supposedly he just wanted out of the corps, and they're getting a medical discharge, and plans to get stuck once he's free and clear. Somehow I doubt that was his plan all along though.

/this is all second hand
//he's my neighbors brother in law
///haven't confirmed the medical discharge thing
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

pointfdr: i think people get to have a choice in a free society, if your vaccinated who cares if other people aren't.


because those unvaxxed morons are taking up valuable health care resources.  Elective procedures are being halted and delayed all across the country, ask me how I know.  Let alone the toll it's taking on health care staff.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jso2897: phenn: abbarach: Um, done.  I've been calling them selfish a-holes since... May?  June?

Next step?

See? You can't change hearts and minds by insulting and berating people. Just doesn't work.

No - but you can change stupid hearts by stopping them from beating.
Then, their shiatty plague rat owners can't poison the world any more.
Works for me!


Yep. Turns out you can see it happening.
 
Steakzilla [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jso2897: phenn: abbarach: Um, done.  I've been calling them selfish a-holes since... May?  June?

Next step?

See? You can't change hearts and minds by insulting and berating people. Just doesn't work.

No - but you can change stupid hearts by stopping them from beating.
Then, their shiatty plague rat owners can't poison the world any more.
Works for me!


Is this like a way to end the pandemic forever?  Kind of a "final solution"?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

pointfdr: i think people get to have a choice in a free society, if your vaccinated who cares if other people aren't.


That puts a little light on part of the problem.  I'm here in Texas so ymmv but every *single* person I know who is anti-mask and anti-vaccine believes that everyone wearing masks is doing so *only* because they are afraid and want to protect *themselves*.  Furthermore, a good portion of those believe that anyone wearing a mask has succumbed to liberal propaganda (the two ideas overlap).

It is beyond their capability to realize that people may be doing such for the benefit of their community and/or to be courteous to others.  These very people (the ones against masks and vaccines) are the ones who champion such notions but fail to practice them when it is so very easy and safe to do so.  They believe *themselves* to be on the "side" of righteousness and they are constantly told, every day, that the other "side" is vile and evil and self-centered at their expense and wishes to harm them and take things away from them and so on.  People on the other "side" can't possibly be doing something good or correct or helpful.

There's no getting through that.
 
Thisbymaster
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why can't we have nice things?  Well because morons will ruin everything. Repeat this in every thread.
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Looks like the problem is trying to solve itself.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: bthom37: Pocket Ninja: I mean, some of them are selfish assholes. Yes, that's true. But any well-informed outreach to them must also acknowledge that some of them are monumentally stupid people. And that there's a significant crossover between those two groups, so there is also a non-insignificant population of monumentally stupid selfish assholes with which to contend. It's a real challenge.

What's funny is that I don't ever see folks saying "you know, it was a real shame when my excellent coworker Steve got fired for not getting the vaccine".  Instead, everybody seems to recognize "oh, our worst coworker got fired, hurray!".  The crossover between "selfish asshole" and "utter dickbag" seems to be 💯.

I know one of the marines who is getting kicked out for not being vaccinated.

Supposedly he just wanted out of the corps, and they're getting a medical discharge, and plans to get stuck once he's free and clear. Somehow I doubt that was his plan all along though.

/this is all second hand
//he's my neighbors brother in law
///haven't confirmed the medical discharge thing


I've heard similar stories from family in the military. Some refusing it aren't antivax, they just see it as a quick way out.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

pointfdr: i think people get to have a choice in a free society, if your vaccinated who cares if other people aren't.


Man sometimes i wish polio or smallpox would make a comeback. Just so people who honestly believe this can get a first hand dose of why that thought is blatantly stupid.

Vaccinated people protect themselves and people around them. It not only makes transmission of disease harder, for those small few percent that still may become ill it helps with symptom severity and lowers chances of death.

It should be painfully obvious to all but the slowest thinkers, but there are also unlucky members of society already suffering from immune diseases or treatments that leave them compromised where vaccines are not safe for them and they must rely on the people around them not to be pants on head stupid.
 
jso2897
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: jso2897: phenn: abbarach: Um, done.  I've been calling them selfish a-holes since... May?  June?

Next step?

See? You can't change hearts and minds by insulting and berating people. Just doesn't work.

No - but you can change stupid hearts by stopping them from beating.
Then, their shiatty plague rat owners can't poison the world any more.
Works for me!

Yep. Turns out you can see it happening.


Absolutely. And don't get me wrong - I personally wouldn't hurt a fly, but Covid does not share my pacifistic beliefs. People need to just STFU, get the shot, and wear the mask.
If they refuse, total shunning and banning.
You can do as you choose - but I don't have to let you in any of the places I go.
Sorry.
I'm tired of this, too. And not because mask hurt facey.
 
jso2897
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: Is this like a way to end the pandemic forever? Kind of a "final solution"?


Yes. Got a problem with that?
Go talk to Old Man Reality.
I didn't make this universe, or dictate that the penalty for extreme stupidity be death.
I guess you could blame your God, if you have one - but don't blame me.
I didn't do it.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Man sometimes i wish polio or smallpox would make a comeback.


STOP HOLDING MONKEY'S PAWS!
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Obituary Birthday: Natalie Portmanteau: bthom37: Pocket Ninja: I mean, some of them are selfish assholes. Yes, that's true. But any well-informed outreach to them must also acknowledge that some of them are monumentally stupid people. And that there's a significant crossover between those two groups, so there is also a non-insignificant population of monumentally stupid selfish assholes with which to contend. It's a real challenge.

What's funny is that I don't ever see folks saying "you know, it was a real shame when my excellent coworker Steve got fired for not getting the vaccine".  Instead, everybody seems to recognize "oh, our worst coworker got fired, hurray!".  The crossover between "selfish asshole" and "utter dickbag" seems to be 💯.

I know one of the marines who is getting kicked out for not being vaccinated.

Supposedly he just wanted out of the corps, and they're getting a medical discharge, and plans to get stuck once he's free and clear. Somehow I doubt that was his plan all along though.

/this is all second hand
//he's my neighbors brother in law
///haven't confirmed the medical discharge thing

I've heard similar stories from family in the military. Some refusing it aren't antivax, they just see it as a quick way out.


I mean it makes sense to medically discharge them too. Or is there just a type of discharge for "we didn't want you anymore"?
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Paul Baumer: Looks like the problem is trying to solve itself.

[Fark user image 425x456]



Even though COVID is hitting Trump counties the hardest, with around 6x the death rate, those are also the counties that had the highest voting Trump margins.   Switching from 80 Trump/20 Biden to 75 Trump/20 Biden isn't going to make a bit of difference in election outcomes.
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Obituary Birthday: Natalie Portmanteau: bthom37: Pocket Ninja: I mean, some of them are selfish assholes. Yes, that's true. But any well-informed outreach to them must also acknowledge that some of them are monumentally stupid people. And that there's a significant crossover between those two groups, so there is also a non-insignificant population of monumentally stupid selfish assholes with which to contend. It's a real challenge.

What's funny is that I don't ever see folks saying "you know, it was a real shame when my excellent coworker Steve got fired for not getting the vaccine".  Instead, everybody seems to recognize "oh, our worst coworker got fired, hurray!".  The crossover between "selfish asshole" and "utter dickbag" seems to be 💯.

I know one of the marines who is getting kicked out for not being vaccinated.

Supposedly he just wanted out of the corps, and they're getting a medical discharge, and plans to get stuck once he's free and clear. Somehow I doubt that was his plan all along though.

/this is all second hand
//he's my neighbors brother in law
///haven't confirmed the medical discharge thing

I've heard similar stories from family in the military. Some refusing it aren't antivax, they just see it as a quick way out.

I mean it makes sense to medically discharge them too. Or is there just a type of discharge for "we didn't want you anymore"?


I believe the navy is doing "discharge, under honorable conditions".  There's several gradations of discharge, from the extra chunky "dishonorable discharge" to the thin gruel of "general discharge".

Discharge.
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.