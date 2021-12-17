 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(9News (Australia))   North Korea calls for unity on anniversary of former leader Kim Jong Il's death, his son and current leader Kim Jong Un will celebrate by having all daily executions done together   (9news.com.au) divider line
13
    More: Interesting, North Korea, Kim Jong-il, Kim Il-sung, anniversary of Kim Jong-Il, North Korea calls, helm of North Korea, current leader Kim Jong-Un, North Koreans  
•       •       •

241 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2021 at 9:50 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Paradise"
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What do they want with a low-cost 3D engine?  Are they going to update their technology to make better-looking propaganda videos?
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"In an apparent echo of official propaganda, Pyongyang citizen Won Jong Rim told the Associated Press Television News that "our great general (Kim Jong-Il) went through so much hardship, pushing his way along such an arduous path, to build a paradise here, achieving what the people want."

If I said this I'd be shot. Not for my sarcastic tone of voice, but for the jerk off motion my hand would involuntarily have to do.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ummm...  Don't wanna get subby into trouble with Lil Kim, or anything, but they totally misspelled 'Best'.
 
profdc9
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I suppose they raised a glass of Hennessy while entertaining visiting NBA players and torturing some political prisoners.  That's celebrating North Korean style.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yes, but how can I work in a reference to Trump?
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A triumphant moment on the 10th anniversary of Dear Leader's ascension:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What sort of a failed state does mass executions anyways?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Modern day dictatorships are hard to overcome. Technology has tilted the scales so far to the ruling class that an overthrow of the government by the populace (not the military) is near impossible. If you are a dictator, have a strong military, and can keep the military in line you could stay in power forever no matter how you treat the populace.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Yes, but how can I work in a reference to Trump?


Didn't they date for a short while?
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nirbo: "In an apparent echo of official propaganda, Pyongyang citizen Won Jong Rim told the Associated Press Television News that "our great general (Kim Jong-Il) went through so much hardship, pushing his way along such an arduous path, to build a paradise here, achieving what the people want."

If I said this I'd be shot. Not for my sarcastic tone of voice, but for the jerk off motion my hand would involuntarily have to do.


But the people WANT to be shot for listening to K-Pop!
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: Nirbo: "In an apparent echo of official propaganda, Pyongyang citizen Won Jong Rim told the Associated Press Television News that "our great general (Kim Jong-Il) went through so much hardship, pushing his way along such an arduous path, to build a paradise here, achieving what the people want."

If I said this I'd be shot. Not for my sarcastic tone of voice, but for the jerk off motion my hand would involuntarily have to do.

But the people WANT to be shot for listening to K-Pop!


I mean, I want what's best for the Korean peoples... but the North isn't wrong there.

/s
//it brings joy to many people
///just not the disposable k-pop stars when their life-clock starts flashing.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: SirEattonHogg: Yes, but how can I work in a reference to Trump?

Didn't they date for a short while?


He did sing to him.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.