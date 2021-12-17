 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Lay's 80-proof potato vodka sells out in under three hours   (newsnationnow.com) divider line
    Vodka, Potato, Lay's potato chips, Fast-food chain Arby, Curly Fry Vodka, Barefoot Wine, Eastside Distilling  
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just came here to say Lays chips are way too salty....and I love salt.
Utz are good. Just the the right amount of salt.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby,
"VODAK", YOU DOLT!!
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 425x481]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I already used to my novelty spirit purchase for the year with James May's gin. But it's stuck in New Jersey. Oh well.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I just came here to say Lays chips are way too salty....and I love salt.
Utz are good. Just the the right amount of salt.


Old Dutch are also really good. sad that I only discovered them recently.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't even look at a bag of Lay's chips without getting queasy.
I woke up one morning covered in Lays curry flavoured chip puke after a night of heavy drinking. The smell still haunts me.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 425x481]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
80 proof?

Women's and children's vodak.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't let them fool you, it's just Popov poured through a salt lick.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sonnuvah: I already used to my novelty spirit purchase for the year with James May's gin. But it's stuck in New Jersey. Oh well.


The poor gin.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I thought all you Yanks drank "Tito's".
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
DIY and not sold out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moose out front
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: I thought all you Yanks drank "Tito's".


Yanks?? Tito's is made in Texas!

/get a rope
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Walker: I just came here to say Lays chips are way too salty....and I love salt.
Utz are good. Just the the right amount of salt.


🧐
 
jimjays
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Sonnuvah: I already used to my novelty spirit purchase for the year with James May's gin. But it's stuck in New Jersey. Oh well.


I can only imagine why your gin is in New Jersey without you. But unless there was a house fire or a police raid, there's no good reason not to take your liquor with you when you leave.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
All sold to scalpers who will resell it to dumb people for even more money.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

steklo: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 425x481]

[Fark user image image 466x683]


This needs to made
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Begoggle: All sold to scalpers who will resell it to dumb people for even more money.


That should be illegal and death should be the sentence for second convictions
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Begoggle: All sold to scalpers who will resell it to dumb people for even more money.


Wait. That should be illegal and we should use that Texas abortion lawsuit law idea to enforce this new law
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

waxbeans: This needs to made


I agree. When I went to visit Germany back in 1988 I came home with 12 different kinds of mustard.

and that was only the tip of the iceberg.
 
jimjays
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm diseasing on a jet plane, don't know when I'll disease again, mock me, die from me, scold me or I just never will know...
 
jimjays
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jimjays: I'm diseasing on a jet plane, don't know when I'll disease again, mock me, die from me, scold me or I just never will know...


Wrong thread, never mind.
 
King Something
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Potato vodka?

You mean as opposed to vodka not made from potatoes?
 
pacochu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This sounds like an idea from a special episode of Moonshiners.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

King Something: Potato vodka?

You mean as opposed to vodka not made from potatoes?


Yes.
https://blog.saucey.com/potato-vs-gra​i​n-vodka/
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Not a good idea.

People counting drinks might assume they're it's all about the same potency, and unknowingly end up more impaired than they think they are because you can't really tell by the taste.

High powered spirits are dangerous.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

King Something: Potato vodka?

You mean as opposed to vodka not made from potatoes?


Distiller's list of favorite Wheat vodkas
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

King Something: Potato vodka?

You mean as opposed to vodka not made from potatoes?


Yeah... "80 proof potato vodak" is just... Vodak.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: King Something: Potato vodka?

You mean as opposed to vodka not made from potatoes?

Yes.
https://blog.saucey.com/potato-vs-grai​n-vodka/


Those abominations are not vodka. And by law in many countries they cannot pretend to be.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Not a good idea.

People counting drinks might assume they're it's all about the same potency, and unknowingly end up more impaired than they think they are because you can't really tell by the taste.

High powered spirits are dangerous.


It's 80 proof, not 80%. Regular vodka.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Not a good idea.

People counting drinks might assume they're it's all about the same potency, and unknowingly end up more impaired than they think they are because you can't really tell by the taste.

High powered spirits are dangerous.


High powered spirits? 80 proof is standard powered spirits.
 
pocket_aces
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just add a dollop of Top-the-Tater! Yumm.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Oreo and Barefoot Wine partnered to create a cookie-flavored wine, Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Blend", well, that would turn me into a fountain of spew (if I were still drinking alcohol).
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Lay's Vodka? Does it come in a gallon-size jug that contains 3-ounces?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not since the Doritos Loco taco has such a perfect union come into being.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fast-food chain Arby's recently announced the launch of its 80-proof, fry-flavored vodkas.

Sir (hic!) this is (hic!) an Arby's (bleaggh!)
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Does not approve.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
