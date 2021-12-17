 Skip to content
(Fox 59)   Quidditch sport to change name after transphobic comments by J.K. Rowling. In other news Quidditch is an actual sport, where you presumably flee Warner Bros. lawyers   (fox59.com) divider line
    Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, name change, Daniel Radcliffe, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Putting aside the irony that she looks like a dude, How the fark do you play Quidditch? I'm no Harry Potter expert but doesn't Quidditch involve flying around on brooms?

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Eddie Redmayne, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright and Katie Leung, have all criticized J.K. Rowling's stances.

Are they refusing to accept any more residuals and merchandise cash?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Putting aside the irony that she looks like a dude, How the fark do you play Quidditch? I'm no Harry Potter expert but doesn't Quidditch involve flying around on brooms?

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Eddie Redmayne, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright and Katie Leung, have all criticized J.K. Rowling's stances.

Are they refusing to accept any more residuals and merchandise cash?


If they do, then JK gets even more Money.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess this is relevant for someone?

I kinda want to laugh at the most Un-athletic of people arguing over rules of an impossible fairytale game that is impossible to play in the real world that they'd be too out of breath to play anyways.

On the other hand, good for them for getting off the couch to go outdoors and be active.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But you're still holding a broom between your legs to pretend you're a wizard, right?  That part isn't changing?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New comments or the same old ones?

Dnrtfa
 
JZDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Putting aside the irony that she looks like a dude, How the fark do you play Quidditch? I'm no Harry Potter expert but doesn't Quidditch involve flying around on brooms?

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Eddie Redmayne, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright and Katie Leung, have all criticized J.K. Rowling's stances.

Are they refusing to accept any more residuals and merchandise cash?


As I understand it, it involves prancing around a field, while riding a broomstick like a hobby horse.

It's even dumber if you take away the Harry Potter reference.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always assumed it was Dollar Tree's less fortunate cousin....
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Putting aside the irony that she looks like a dude, How the fark do you play Quidditch? I'm no Harry Potter expert but doesn't Quidditch involve flying around on brooms?

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Eddie Redmayne, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright and Katie Leung, have all criticized J.K. Rowling's stances.

Are they refusing to accept any more residuals and merchandise cash?


i1.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: But you're still holding a broom between your legs to pretend you're a wizard, right?  That part isn't changing?


Oh yeah. I put in my robe and wizard hat...she straddles the broom.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Putting aside the irony that she looks like a dude, How the fark do you play Quidditch? I'm no Harry Potter expert but doesn't Quidditch involve flying around on brooms?

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Eddie Redmayne, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright and Katie Leung, have all criticized J.K. Rowling's stances.

Are they refusing to accept any more residuals and merchandise cash?


How, exactly, would the actors refusing to accept residuals harm Rowling?

Show your work.
 
Dr. Opossum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are kind of screwed here because you can't de-Rowling/Harry Potter this sport/activity (no shame to these people; glad they're having fun).  You can change the name but the rules and concept still come almost totally from the books.
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: Mugato: Putting aside the irony that she looks like a dude, How the fark do you play Quidditch? I'm no Harry Potter expert but doesn't Quidditch involve flying around on brooms?

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Eddie Redmayne, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright and Katie Leung, have all criticized J.K. Rowling's stances.

Are they refusing to accept any more residuals and merchandise cash?

How, exactly, would the actors refusing to accept residuals harm Rowling?

Show your work.


Not harming but you could argue it would be good to not profit off her.

However since that would just mean her and/or WB make more money I don't think it really applies.
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dywed88: bthom37: Mugato: Putting aside the irony that she looks like a dude, How the fark do you play Quidditch? I'm no Harry Potter expert but doesn't Quidditch involve flying around on brooms?

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Eddie Redmayne, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright and Katie Leung, have all criticized J.K. Rowling's stances.

Are they refusing to accept any more residuals and merchandise cash?

How, exactly, would the actors refusing to accept residuals harm Rowling?

Show your work.

Not harming but you could argue it would be good to not profit off her.

However since that would just mean her and/or WB make more money I don't think it really applies.


To add: If they want to make a stand with in that area, they would be much better to announce that they are donating their income from the film's a trans supporting charities.

Not saying they could, but that would be a lot better than giving Rowling/WB more money.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Lightning bolt!!! Lightning bolt!!!"
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. Opossum: They are kind of screwed here because you can't de-Rowling/Harry Potter this sport/activity (no shame to these people; glad they're having fun).  You can change the name but the rules and concept still come almost totally from the books.


But neither Rowling nor WB have patented the rules of the game, so legally they're in the clear as long as they don't call a quaffle a quaffle.  And besides, they've made some changes to the rules to reflect the fact that quidditch as described kinda sucks.  They've "made it their own", so to speak.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Putting aside the irony that she looks like a dude, How the fark do you play Quidditch? I'm no Harry Potter expert but doesn't Quidditch involve flying around on brooms?

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Eddie Redmayne, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright and Katie Leung, have all criticized J.K. Rowling's stances.

Are they refusing to accept any more residuals and merchandise cash?


I've seen it played before. It's nerd coed rugby with freestyle wrestling. Looked really dangerous. I can't believe their insurance covered it.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you could say they're going to Quid....ditch...the name.

/you're welcome
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: I guess this is relevant for someone?

I kinda want to laugh at the most Un-athletic of people arguing over rules of an impossible fairytale game that is impossible to play in the real world that they'd be too out of breath to play anyways.

On the other hand, good for them for getting off the couch to go outdoors and be active.


It's a fantasy sport where you spend the entire time sitting.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Putting aside the irony that she looks like a dude, How the fark do you play Quidditch? I'm no Harry Potter expert but doesn't Quidditch involve flying around on brooms?

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Eddie Redmayne, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright and Katie Leung, have all criticized J.K. Rowling's stances.

Are they refusing to accept any more residuals and merchandise cash?


Why would they? I don't understand why they would. This seems like a gotcha but is just... dumb?
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JK Rowling seems like a bit of a twat

/Never read a word of the books or watched a second of three movies, just not my thing
//Long standing joke between my buddy and I is to pronounce Hermione phonetically, because he's big into both the books and movies, and I'd never heard it out loud, so I said it phonetically one day and he laughed his ass off
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: "Lightning bolt!!! Lightning bolt!!!"


Those guys could have taken House Gryffindor any day of the week.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Putting aside the irony that she looks like a dude, How the fark do you play Quidditch? I'm no Harry Potter expert but doesn't Quidditch involve flying around on brooms?

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Eddie Redmayne, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright and Katie Leung, have all criticized J.K. Rowling's stances.

Are they refusing to accept any more residuals and merchandise cash?


How to Play Quidditch
Youtube 8zrF01hx3LA
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

151: JK Rowling seems like a bit of a twat

/Never read a word of the books or watched a second of three movies, just not my thing
//Long standing joke between my buddy and I is to pronounce Hermione phonetically, because he's big into both the books and movies, and I'd never heard it out loud, so I said it phonetically one day and he laughed his ass off


Of the* movies for farks sake
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: Mugato: Putting aside the irony that she looks like a dude, How the fark do you play Quidditch? I'm no Harry Potter expert but doesn't Quidditch involve flying around on brooms?

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Eddie Redmayne, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright and Katie Leung, have all criticized J.K. Rowling's stances.

Are they refusing to accept any more residuals and merchandise cash?

How, exactly, would the actors refusing to accept residuals harm Rowling?

Show your work.



I think he's saying that the money has the taint of Rowling on it, that they should refuse the money because of the taint.

Just like the name Quidditch is too close to the taint, and the very Quidditch broom itself is too close to the taint.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You know, now that drones are a thing, I suppose we could actually make quidditch a feasible sport that doesn't look totally ridiculous. You know, so long as we get rid of the snitch... Snitch is the single dumbest idea ever.

Also, f**k J.K. Rowling.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Racist aholes didn't have a problem when Harry Potter was about an English lady's bigoted views about the Irish.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mugato: How the fark do you play Quidditch?


Witches get snitches.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

JZDave: Mugato: Putting aside the irony that she looks like a dude, How the fark do you play Quidditch? I'm no Harry Potter expert but doesn't Quidditch involve flying around on brooms?

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Eddie Redmayne, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright and Katie Leung, have all criticized J.K. Rowling's stances.

Are they refusing to accept any more residuals and merchandise cash?

As I understand it, it involves prancing around a field, while riding a broomstick like a hobby horse.

It's even dumber if you take away the Harry Potter reference.


You know, I don't think it is. It's equally dumb. But it least the Klingon speakers have someone to point and laugh at, I guess.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: bthom37: Mugato: Putting aside the irony that she looks like a dude, How the fark do you play Quidditch? I'm no Harry Potter expert but doesn't Quidditch involve flying around on brooms?

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Eddie Redmayne, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright and Katie Leung, have all criticized J.K. Rowling's stances.

Are they refusing to accept any more residuals and merchandise cash?

How, exactly, would the actors refusing to accept residuals harm Rowling?

Show your work.


I think he's saying that the money has the taint of Rowling on it, that they should refuse the money because of the taint.

Just like the name Quidditch is too close to the taint, and the very Quidditch broom itself is too close to the taint.


You said "taint" 4 times.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Mugato: Putting aside the irony that she looks like a dude, How the fark do you play Quidditch? I'm no Harry Potter expert but doesn't Quidditch involve flying around on brooms?

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Eddie Redmayne, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright and Katie Leung, have all criticized J.K. Rowling's stances.

Are they refusing to accept any more residuals and merchandise cash?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/8zrF01hx​3LA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Wow, that is embarrassing.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Racist aholes didn't have a problem when Harry Potter was about an English lady's bigoted views about the Irish.


As we can see from the one Irish character that keeps trying to turn stuff into alcohol, but keeps blowing it up, J.K. Rowling is slightly racist.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Confession time:

I'm one of those garbage people who doesn't fully understand how what Rowling said puts her in the same league as Hitler.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: Claude Ballse: I guess this is relevant for someone?

I kinda want to laugh at the most Un-athletic of people arguing over rules of an impossible fairytale game that is impossible to play in the real world that they'd be too out of breath to play anyways.

On the other hand, good for them for getting off the couch to go outdoors and be active.

It's a fantasy sport where you spend the entire time sitting.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: You know, now that drones are a thing, I suppose we could actually make quidditch a feasible sport that doesn't look totally ridiculous. You know, so long as we get rid of the snitch... Snitch is the single dumbest idea ever.

Also, f**k J.K. Rowling.


There's a few tweaks that could make the snitch sort of work. Like, if the game also had a time limit. If the snitch is only caught before the game ends in say 1/2 or 1/3 of the games, it changes things. Makes the other shiat going on actually matter.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: bthom37:
the money has the taint of Rowling on it,


Ew!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Once humanity has big enough spacecraft in microgravity, Quidditch can be a real thing.  Just add air blowers to the brooms and away you go.

/ IIRC there was a handheld vacuum cleaner on the MIR space station that blew air out the other end, and the crew found it to be an effective mode of transportation for getting around the station.  It's been done.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: kbronsito: Racist aholes didn't have a problem when Harry Potter was about an English lady's bigoted views about the Irish.

As we can see from the one Irish character that keeps trying to turn stuff into alcohol, but keeps blowing it up, J.K. Rowling is slightly racist.
[Fark user image image 425x238]


They put Neville in charge of blowing up the bridge and ask him to take Seamus with him. So the Irish guy is good at blowing up shiat but not good enough to be actually made project leader.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Confession time:

I'm one of those garbage people who doesn't fully understand how what Rowling said puts her in the same league as Hitler.


You have to be on the bandwagon or you'll be called transphobic.  You're not allowed to interpret her comments.

Pandering the trans community is more important.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Confession time:

I'm one of those garbage people who doesn't fully understand how what Rowling said puts her in the same league as Hitler.


The long version made short: J.K. Rowling is the kind of pretentious shiat lib that thinks she's above problematic behavior by virtue of voting a certain way, and as such never reflects upon her own views or behaviors. It's created a situation where she's said something things to the effect that trans women are not real women, and after she was called out on it, she's repeatedly doubled down to the point where she's siding with literal hate groups.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mugato: Putting aside the irony that she looks like a dude, How the fark do you play Quidditch? I'm no Harry Potter expert but doesn't Quidditch involve flying around on brooms?

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Eddie Redmayne, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright and Katie Leung, have all criticized J.K. Rowling's stances.

Are they refusing to accept any more residuals and merchandise cash?


what the fark, dude.  Read the...room?
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: WhippingBoi: Confession time:

I'm one of those garbage people who doesn't fully understand how what Rowling said puts her in the same league as Hitler.

You have to be on the bandwagon or you'll be called transphobic.  You're not allowed to interpret her comments.

Pandering the trans community is more important.


Yes, you're getting it now!

Defend marginalized people from cranks with disproportionately large platforms that use them to harm others!  =D
 
IamAwake
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Confession time:

I'm one of those garbage people who doesn't fully understand how what Rowling said puts her in the same league as Hitler.


Sounds like your confession is that you like setting up straw men to hide your transphobia.  If some weird person somewhere said Rowling was the same league as hitler, that def doesn't speak for 99% of those who have a problem with what she's said/done now.
 
Snort
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: WhippingBoi: Confession time:

I'm one of those garbage people who doesn't fully understand how what Rowling said puts her in the same league as Hitler.

The long version made short: J.K. Rowling is the kind of pretentious shiat lib that thinks she's above problematic behavior by virtue of voting a certain way, and as such never reflects upon her own views or behaviors. It's created a situation where she's said something things to the effect that trans women are not real women, and after she was called out on it, she's repeatedly doubled down to the point where she's siding with literal hate groups.


TERFs are nazis now?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Major League Quidditch" might be the funniest thing I've ever read. And also maybe the saddest.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: scotchcrotch: WhippingBoi: Confession time:

I'm one of those garbage people who doesn't fully understand how what Rowling said puts her in the same league as Hitler.

You have to be on the bandwagon or you'll be called transphobic.  You're not allowed to interpret her comments.

Pandering the trans community is more important.

Yes, you're getting it now!

Defend marginalized people from cranks with disproportionately large platforms that use them to harm others!  =D


Don't victimize them and don't pander.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Snort: MattytheMouse: WhippingBoi: Confession time:

I'm one of those garbage people who doesn't fully understand how what Rowling said puts her in the same league as Hitler.

The long version made short: J.K. Rowling is the kind of pretentious shiat lib that thinks she's above problematic behavior by virtue of voting a certain way, and as such never reflects upon her own views or behaviors. It's created a situation where she's said something things to the effect that trans women are not real women, and after she was called out on it, she's repeatedly doubled down to the point where she's siding with literal hate groups.

TERFs are nazis now?


Always were.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: WhippingBoi: Confession time:

I'm one of those garbage people who doesn't fully understand how what Rowling said puts her in the same league as Hitler.

The long version made short: J.K. Rowling is the kind of pretentious shiat lib that thinks she's above problematic behavior by virtue of voting a certain way, and as such never reflects upon her own views or behaviors. It's created a situation where she's said something things to the effect that trans women are not real women, and after she was called out on it, she's repeatedly doubled down to the point where she's siding with literal hate groups.


I get that she made some fairly unpopular statements (and continues to stand by them), but the level of vitriol levelled against her seems disproportionate. She's expressed an opinion that some people vehemently disagree with. She's not advocating for death camps, or, as far as I can tell, denial of basic human rights.

To me, this literally screams, "some animals are more equal than others".

But like, I said, I'm a garbage person.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: MattytheMouse: WhippingBoi: Confession time:

I'm one of those garbage people who doesn't fully understand how what Rowling said puts her in the same league as Hitler.

The long version made short: J.K. Rowling is the kind of pretentious shiat lib that thinks she's above problematic behavior by virtue of voting a certain way, and as such never reflects upon her own views or behaviors. It's created a situation where she's said something things to the effect that trans women are not real women, and after she was called out on it, she's repeatedly doubled down to the point where she's siding with literal hate groups.

I get that she made some fairly unpopular statements (and continues to stand by them), but the level of vitriol levelled against her seems disproportionate. She's expressed an opinion that some people vehemently disagree with. She's not advocating for death camps, or, as far as I can tell, denial of basic human rights.

To me, this literally screams, "some animals are more equal than others".

But like, I said, I'm a garbage person.


Unpopular is putting it lightly. This is basically the gay panic 2.0, and y'all are on the wrong side lol
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Confession time:

I'm one of those garbage people who doesn't fully understand how what Rowling said puts her in the same league as Hitler.


The right wing is sure getting weird these days.

First is Chappelle, and now Rowling

There was also that that feminist broad, what's-her-name.
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Doesn't JKR have it in her contract that anything HP needs her OK and that she gets royalties from it? Maybe these HP fans who don't like her need to stop supporting the franchise completely.
 
