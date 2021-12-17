 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(CNN)   Get ready for a viral blizzard this Christmas   (cnn.com) divider line
47
    More: PSA, Vaccination, Covid-19 testing, risk of hospitalization, third of our health care workers, Delta variant, good news, former senior pandemic adviser, potential perfect storm  
•       •       •

1009 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2021 at 8:46 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow. A worse version of "This Christmas." Didn't see that coming.
 
gyorg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, we started preparing the week of Thanksgiving when they first discovered omicron outcompeting Delta.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Caravans of migrants too.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Viral blizzard? Well I'm not eating at Dairy Queen, then.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Christmas Purge movie you didn't know you starring in.
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fully vaxxed and boosted? You'll be sick and miserable, but you won't die.

Unvaxxed and belligerent about it? You'll be choking on your own juices AND spreading it post-haste to everyone around you who likely shares your mindset.

I say bring it on. The faster the covidiots die off, the better we'll all be. (Added bonus: It may kill off enough TFG supporters to swing the midterms back to the Dems.)
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark used to be All Trump All The Time, now it's COVID fearmongering all the time.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Home Alone 6 (cause your parents did their own research and are dead)
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're vaccinated, masked, and about as ready as possible.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm Dreaming of a Covid Christmas Just Like the One I Used to Know
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Fark used to be All Trump All The Time, now it's COVID fearmongering all the time.


Yeah, a virus that has killed more Americans in two years than every war since the 1870s combined is nothing to be fearful of.  Your concern has been noted, however.
 
funmonger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Fark used to be All Trump All The Time, now it's COVID fearmongering all the time.


Fark used to be You Gonna Get ****** all the time, too. Change is good.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't show signs of stopping so I've brought some corn for popping.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One good outcome from breaking it off w/my S.O. this year:

I won't be stuck in a house full of people, of whom some are unvaxxed and will pull up a PowerPoint at a moments notice with bullet points as to why.

Let them eat their Covid-Ham I say! I'll stick to a Hungry Man and not be exposed to stupid.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey mods: It's been 9 days since my 20th farker anniversary and still no participation trophy.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: ColonelCathcart: Fark used to be All Trump All The Time, now it's COVID fearmongering all the time.

Yeah, a virus that has killed more Americans in two years than every war since the 1870s combined is nothing to be fearful of.  Your concern has been noted, however.


Well, past tense - yeah. Omicron appears to be much milder, and I have yet to see ZOMG MASSIVE DELTA DEATH SURGE.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sniderman: Fully vaxxed and boosted? You'll be sick and miserable, but you won't die.

Unvaxxed and belligerent about it? You'll be choking on your own juices AND spreading it post-haste to everyone around you who likely shares your mindset.

I say bring it on. The faster the covidiots die off, the better we'll all be. (Added bonus: It may kill off enough TFG supporters to swing the midterms back to the Dems.)


For the farking last time, I'm not worried about death. Im worried about becoming a lifer with decreased mental facilities. I really need my brain to function well in order to perform the functions for my career.

My empathy is gone. While i'd rather let Darwin do his thing to the unvaxxed by choice,in the meantime, the unvaxxed can still affect me.

And we really reallyneed to get vaccines and people vaccinated in poorer countries. We keep the potential up for more hosts, we increase the statistical likelihood of more covid mutations.
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BrerRobot: Hey mods: It's been 9 days since my 20th farker anniversary and still no participation trophy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am trying not to be nervous about this. My immediate family and I are all fully vaxxed and the adults are all boostered.

However, I must have surgery next week (been waiting for an opening forever and I was finally able to nab this slot), and the specialist I need is in Manhattan. So now I have to take the train (about 3 hours) to NYC four days before Christmas, and then take it back two days later.

Any farkers have advice for minimizing risk beyond the obvious (mask, distance, wash hands regularly)? I've not traveled any great distance on public transportation since the pandemic started.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Merck's Covid-19 antiviral, molnupiravir, lowers the risk of hospitalization or death in high-risk unvaccinated adults by 30%, according to a statement issued after publication of its clinical trial data in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Among people who got the treatment, the risk of hospitalization and death was 6.8%, compared with 9.7% among people who got a placebo, the study said. There was one death in the treatment group, compared with nine deaths in the placebo group.

And the "OMG, the treatment can kill you!!1!" posts will make it around the world in 80 derps.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Viral blizzard? Well I'm not eating at Dairy Queen, then.


Sweet, no line-ups
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's beginning to look a lot like Co-vid
Eeevry-where you go....
Take a look at the five and ten, it's glistening once again
With vaccine syringes and needles that glow
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Fark used to be All Trump All The Time, now it's COVID fearmongering all the time.


it's a sickness.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: The Christmas Purge movie you didn't know you starring in.


I knew I'd be in one, the only question was the flavour.

/was hoping for rom-com
//would have been ok with stoner comedy
///would you like to play a game?
 
Bruce the Deuce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Fark used to be All Trump All The Time, now it's COVID fearmongering all the time.


Two years running.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bruce the Deuce: ColonelCathcart: Fark used to be All Trump All The Time, now it's COVID fearmongering all the time.

Two years running.


To be fair, it was a legitimate worry through about the middle of this year. By then, vaccines were flowing and unless you (as an adult) can't get the vaccine, there's very little for the general vaccinated person to worry about. Only about 200 kids (0-18) have died.

At this point, it's laughable doublethink. Farkers say "fark the MAGA unvaccinated" and yet Fark also has these fearmongering ciclejerk threads.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Sexy Jesus: ColonelCathcart: Fark used to be All Trump All The Time, now it's COVID fearmongering all the time.

Yeah, a virus that has killed more Americans in two years than every war since the 1870s combined is nothing to be fearful of.  Your concern has been noted, however.

Well, past tense - yeah. Omicron appears to be much milder, and I have yet to see ZOMG MASSIVE DELTA DEATH SURGE.


A whole lot of people don't seem to want Covid to ever end. This article was a long rambling spiel about a predicted apocalypse but right in the middle almost in passing they mention that Omicron seems to be quite mild. The big variant of the moment is now a mild one but they just can't dial back the fear.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: ColonelCathcart: Sexy Jesus: ColonelCathcart: Fark used to be All Trump All The Time, now it's COVID fearmongering all the time.

Yeah, a virus that has killed more Americans in two years than every war since the 1870s combined is nothing to be fearful of.  Your concern has been noted, however.

Well, past tense - yeah. Omicron appears to be much milder, and I have yet to see ZOMG MASSIVE DELTA DEATH SURGE.

A whole lot of people don't seem to want Covid to ever end. This article was a long rambling spiel about a predicted apocalypse but right in the middle almost in passing they mention that Omicron seems to be quite mild. The big variant of the moment is now a mild one but they just can't dial back the fear.


Cases *are* going to skyrocket. You can see it in South Africa.

From 566 to 25,000 per day in 30 days. 50x growth.

Deaths?

From 11 to 29 per day in 30 days. Statistically insignificant change.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My house mate's parents: "But why won't you fly across the country to visit us for family Christmas?"

fark these Boomers.
 
rfenster
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Fark used to be All Trump All The Time, now it's COVID fearmongering all the time.


jordanforeman.comView Full Size
 
peterquince
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Sexy Jesus: ColonelCathcart: Fark used to be All Trump All The Time, now it's COVID fearmongering all the time.

Yeah, a virus that has killed more Americans in two years than every war since the 1870s combined is nothing to be fearful of.  Your concern has been noted, however.

Well, past tense - yeah. Omicron appears to be much milder, and I have yet to see ZOMG MASSIVE DELTA DEATH SURGE.


That was these death surges, asshole.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
peterquince
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: RTOGUY: ColonelCathcart: Sexy Jesus: ColonelCathcart: Fark used to be All Trump All The Time, now it's COVID fearmongering all the time.

Yeah, a virus that has killed more Americans in two years than every war since the 1870s combined is nothing to be fearful of.  Your concern has been noted, however.

Well, past tense - yeah. Omicron appears to be much milder, and I have yet to see ZOMG MASSIVE DELTA DEATH SURGE.

A whole lot of people don't seem to want Covid to ever end. This article was a long rambling spiel about a predicted apocalypse but right in the middle almost in passing they mention that Omicron seems to be quite mild. The big variant of the moment is now a mild one but they just can't dial back the fear.

Cases *are* going to skyrocket. You can see it in South Africa.

From 566 to 25,000 per day in 30 days. 50x growth.

Deaths?

From 11 to 29 per day in 30 days. Statistically insignificant change.


That's a 164% increase. That is absolutely NOT statistically insignificant.
 
peterquince
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: To be fair, it was a legitimate worry through about the middle of this year. By then, vaccines were flowing and unless you (as an adult) can't get the vaccine, there's very little for the general vaccinated person to worry about. Only about 200 kids (0-18) have died.

At this point, it's laughable doublethink. Farkers say "fark the MAGA unvaccinated" and yet Fark also has these fearmongering ciclejerk threads


We're having a September 11th of people die EVERY day and a half right now. So yeah, that's something to be concerned about. And also yeah, fark the people continuing to cause it, who force us to have to be concerned about it.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

peterquince: ColonelCathcart: Sexy Jesus: ColonelCathcart: Fark used to be All Trump All The Time, now it's COVID fearmongering all the time.

Yeah, a virus that has killed more Americans in two years than every war since the 1870s combined is nothing to be fearful of.  Your concern has been noted, however.

Well, past tense - yeah. Omicron appears to be much milder, and I have yet to see ZOMG MASSIVE DELTA DEATH SURGE.

That was these death surges, asshole.

[Fark user image image 850x462]


People get sick in the winter we call it flu season.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Megathuma: I am trying not to be nervous about this. My immediate family and I are all fully vaxxed and the adults are all boostered.

However, I must have surgery next week (been waiting for an opening forever and I was finally able to nab this slot), and the specialist I need is in Manhattan. So now I have to take the train (about 3 hours) to NYC four days before Christmas, and then take it back two days later.

Any farkers have advice for minimizing risk beyond the obvious (mask, distance, wash hands regularly)? I've not traveled any great distance on public transportation since the pandemic started.


How much is an upgrade to 1st class on the train? You won't be packed into cattle class.
Then Uber from the station to the hospital. Avoid the subway.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

peterquince: ColonelCathcart: RTOGUY: ColonelCathcart: Sexy Jesus: ColonelCathcart: Fark used to be All Trump All The Time, now it's COVID fearmongering all the time.

Yeah, a virus that has killed more Americans in two years than every war since the 1870s combined is nothing to be fearful of.  Your concern has been noted, however.

Well, past tense - yeah. Omicron appears to be much milder, and I have yet to see ZOMG MASSIVE DELTA DEATH SURGE.

A whole lot of people don't seem to want Covid to ever end. This article was a long rambling spiel about a predicted apocalypse but right in the middle almost in passing they mention that Omicron seems to be quite mild. The big variant of the moment is now a mild one but they just can't dial back the fear.

Cases *are* going to skyrocket. You can see it in South Africa.

From 566 to 25,000 per day in 30 days. 50x growth.

Deaths?

From 11 to 29 per day in 30 days. Statistically insignificant change.

That's a 164% increase. That is absolutely NOT statistically insignificant.


Compared to a 5000% increase in cases, it is evidence of reduced severity.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: Megathuma: I am trying not to be nervous about this. My immediate family and I are all fully vaxxed and the adults are all boostered.

However, I must have surgery next week (been waiting for an opening forever and I was finally able to nab this slot), and the specialist I need is in Manhattan. So now I have to take the train (about 3 hours) to NYC four days before Christmas, and then take it back two days later.

Any farkers have advice for minimizing risk beyond the obvious (mask, distance, wash hands regularly)? I've not traveled any great distance on public transportation since the pandemic started.

How much is an upgrade to 1st class on the train? You won't be packed into cattle class.
Then Uber from the station to the hospital. Avoid the subway.


Thanks--already bought first class and was considering the uber. Yeah, I'll definitely go that route.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Fark used to be All Trump All The Time, now it's COVID fearmongering all the time.


There are many other communities online available if you don't like it here.
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Do we know if getting infected with omicron helps boost your immunity to other variants?
 
thehobbes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Megathuma: However, I must have surgery next week (been waiting for an opening forever and I was finally able to nab this slot), and the specialist I need is in Manhattan. So now I have to take the train (about 3 hours) to NYC four days before Christmas, and then take it back two days later.


GF is an intensivist. She's masked, vaccinated, and boosted.

And now she's pregnant and terrified.
 
Bruce the Deuce
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: ColonelCathcart: Fark used to be All Trump All The Time, now it's COVID fearmongering all the time.

There are many other communities online available if you don't like it here.


Some people stick around out of morbid curiosity.

/me
 
peterquince
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: peterquince: ColonelCathcart: Sexy Jesus: ColonelCathcart: Fark used to be All Trump All The Time, now it's COVID fearmongering all the time.

Yeah, a virus that has killed more Americans in two years than every war since the 1870s combined is nothing to be fearful of.  Your concern has been noted, however.

Well, past tense - yeah. Omicron appears to be much milder, and I have yet to see ZOMG MASSIVE DELTA DEATH SURGE.

That was these death surges, asshole.

[Fark user image image 850x462]

People get sick in the winter we call it flu season.


No. Not like this.

646 Americans died from the flu during the ENTIRE flu season.

More than FIVE TIMES that were dying EVERY farkING DAY from covid at its peak.
 
peterquince
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: peterquince: ColonelCathcart: RTOGUY: ColonelCathcart: Sexy Jesus: ColonelCathcart: Fark used to be All Trump All The Time, now it's COVID fearmongering all the time.

Yeah, a virus that has killed more Americans in two years than every war since the 1870s combined is nothing to be fearful of.  Your concern has been noted, however.

Well, past tense - yeah. Omicron appears to be much milder, and I have yet to see ZOMG MASSIVE DELTA DEATH SURGE.

A whole lot of people don't seem to want Covid to ever end. This article was a long rambling spiel about a predicted apocalypse but right in the middle almost in passing they mention that Omicron seems to be quite mild. The big variant of the moment is now a mild one but they just can't dial back the fear.

Cases *are* going to skyrocket. You can see it in South Africa.

From 566 to 25,000 per day in 30 days. 50x growth.

Deaths?

From 11 to 29 per day in 30 days. Statistically insignificant change.

That's a 164% increase. That is absolutely NOT statistically insignificant.

Compared to a 5000% increase in cases, it is evidence of reduced severity.


Reduced severity per case, true. But the caseload increased so much that your statistic isn't really relevant. A 164% increase in mortality is always statistically significant.
 
peterquince
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Megathuma: EBN-OZN: Megathuma: I am trying not to be nervous about this. My immediate family and I are all fully vaxxed and the adults are all boostered.

However, I must have surgery next week (been waiting for an opening forever and I was finally able to nab this slot), and the specialist I need is in Manhattan. So now I have to take the train (about 3 hours) to NYC four days before Christmas, and then take it back two days later.

Any farkers have advice for minimizing risk beyond the obvious (mask, distance, wash hands regularly)? I've not traveled any great distance on public transportation since the pandemic started.

How much is an upgrade to 1st class on the train? You won't be packed into cattle class.
Then Uber from the station to the hospital. Avoid the subway.

Thanks--already bought first class and was considering the uber. Yeah, I'll definitely go that route.


Sending good vibes. Take heart, too, that an N95 or KN95 cut your risk factor immensely. I think Amtrak has also invested quite a bit in air filtration and air replacement. I've taken Amtrak several times (I live 100 miles north of the city) and haven't had any real issues with maskless people and I haven't caught anything.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm still on the fence about cancelling my travel plans.

A. Moran
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.