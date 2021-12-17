 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(CNN)   This year's flu vaccines are as useless as a croissant dildo   (cnn.com) divider line
    Scary, Influenza, main circulating influenza viruses, current flu vaccines, Influenza vaccine, H3N2, Vaccine, H1N1, Influenza vaccines  
1301 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2021 at 9:35 AM



Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, it's certainly true that a fresh croissant would present significant challenges to someone attempting to use it by itself as a dildo. But if you leave that croissant out on the counter for a day or two, it'll do just fine. And still be just flaky enough to leave some snackable, buttery morsels for a partner to clean up.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah, this happens every year. It's basically a guess they make and they are wrong more than they are right. It's like COVID vaccine makers trying to guess what variant will appear a year from now.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I got it in the opposite side as my booster and that arm definitely ached more. Still worth it, too many people are ditching masks this year. I really enjoyed not getting sick last winter.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Walker: Yeah, this happens every year. It's basically a guess they make and they are wrong more than they are right. It's like COVID vaccine makers trying to guess what variant will appear a year from now.


That won't stop morons from claiming it's a conspiracy of some kind, however.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Subby, it's certainly true that a fresh croissant would present significant challenges to someone attempting to use it by itself as a dildo. But if you leave that croissant out on the counter for a day or two, it'll do just fine. And still be just flaky enough to leave some snackable, buttery morsels for a partner to clean up.


BOING!
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So mask up melonfarmers!  It did a world of good ladt year.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is pretty common. And the vaccine still helps prevent serious side effects from other strains.

Get your shot.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Subby, it's certainly true that a fresh croissant would present significant challenges to someone attempting to use it by itself as a dildo. But if you leave that croissant out on the counter for a day or two, it'll do just fine. And still be just flaky enough to leave some snackable, buttery morsels for a partner to clean up.


Need some cream cheese. However - due to reasons - there is no cream cheese
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I did get the flu shot, but I'll be somewhat more protected by the fact that I am staying in the house for the most part and wearing a mask when I have to be in public.

Lots of folks with three jabs, like me, have been catching the Omicron. Why take chances?
 
Botkin of the Yard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
One of the main circulating influenza viruses has changed and the current flu vaccines don't match it well any more -- an indication they may not do much to prevent infection, researchers reported Thursday. But they are still likely to prevent severe illness.

Scary headline followed by nothing new here, go get your shot for ffs.  Thanks CNN.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Challenge accepted!
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Now I want to have a croissant dildo and a chocolate teapot for a particularly useless yet tasty breakfast.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Croissant dildo?

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: Walker: Yeah, this happens every year. It's basically a guess they make and they are wrong more than they are right. It's like COVID vaccine makers trying to guess what variant will appear a year from now.

That won't stop morons from claiming it's a conspiracy of some kind, however.


Nope.  They absolutely know this has NEVER happened before and is definitely a conspiracy by the Illuminati-Jews who run Big Pharma.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Prevents severe illness"

Pretty farking useful to me, subby. Good job on vaccine misinformation though.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Articles like this only causes more anti-vax mentality.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They usually are. That is kind of a design flaw with them, due to some quirks of the influenza virus itself. The influenza virus mutates rapidly and comes in many different strains. When they make each year's batch, scientists make an educated guess about which strains will be prevalent. However, this creates a selective pressure for influenza strains not covered by the vaccine as they will be able to infect people who did get the vaccine, even if the case will be milder than for someone who did not. So every year the flu vaccine appears "useless" although it is protecting against the strains it is designed to protect against and reducing the severity of the flu cases for vaccinated patients.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
With any luck, the people who are still taking COVID precautions will have a flu rate as low as it was last year.  Basically just skipping flu season entirely was one of the few good points of 2020.
 
sniderman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
PAIGE NO
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Botkin of the Yard: One of the main circulating influenza viruses has changed and the current flu vaccines don't match it well any more -- an indication they may not do much to prevent infection, researchers reported Thursday. But they are still likely to prevent severe illness.

Scary headline followed by nothing new here, go get your shot for ffs.  Thanks CNN.


I'm almost beyond caring at this point.

If you must drive in a blizzard, wear a seat belt if you crash

BUT IT WILL STILL HURT. IMMA DRINK AND DRIVE, NO SEATBELT, AT NIGHT, IN THE SNOW, ON SLICK TIRES AND ROLLING COAL.

All telling the truth does is feed into the conspiracy theories of "I only get the flu when I get the shot, which was twice in my whole life 8 years ago". Frick em all. Getting the vaccine, any vaccine, is like voting. Everyone has decided what they want to do in this god-forsaken country. The best we can do is make them available to those who want them, and those who do but are lazy. Make it as convenient as possible.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
All the more reason to keep wearing your mask.  That's why Flu was all but non-existent last year.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Subby, it's certainly true that a fresh croissant would present significant challenges to someone attempting to use it by itself as a dildo. But if you leave that croissant out on the counter for a day or two, it'll do just fine. And still be just flaky enough to leave some snackable, buttery morsels for a partner to clean up.


Always here for the fresh (stale?) takes of PocketNinja
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 568x440]


Fark off admiral tart wiggler.

I got 30 vaccines last week.
This time I'm gonna finally ask that girl at CVS out.
Is it weird that she keeps giving me the vaccine?
 
undernova [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My first impulse was that this is irresponsible journalism, especially in a scenario like this where a sizable population is more primed than usual to do their own research and make Ignorant decisions about anything vax-related - see the headline? - but I had to let that go. I've made a certain peace with how this is all going to work out, and the science isn't changing or going anywhere.
 
bangman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Keep your masks on SHEEPLE!
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Bullshiat greened with 0 votes?

Is it possible we have a rogue mod?

Is it possible we have only one rogue mod?
 
Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh FFS.  Even if it doesn't prevent infection, the "mismatched" flu vax still has a decent chance of preventing hospitalization & death.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So I get my first flu shot since literally 1979 and this happens. Welcome to 2021.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Now I want to have a croissant dildo and a chocolate teapot for a particularly useless yet tasty breakfast.


cdn.thecollector.comView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Bullshiat greened with 0 votes?

Is it possible we have a rogue mod?

Is it possible we have only one rogue mod?


Rebellions are built on hope!

/designating admin as Rogue One
 
rideaurocks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Got my flu shot 2 weeks ago. Disappointed to hear of the low efficacy, but still figure having some flu immunity is better than having none

Anyone have numbers on which booster is best against Omicron?
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

aungen: Nirbo: Bullshiat greened with 0 votes?

Is it possible we have a rogue mod?

Is it possible we have only one rogue mod?

Rebellions are built on hope!

/designating admin as Rogue One


Porkins here.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Got the flu this year even with the flu shot.

Absolutely awful for two days and then just bad for about a week.

I'll continue to get the flu shot every year because without it I would have been laid up for a week, and it's the best thing you can do for yourself each winter.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Make it as convenient as possible.


I'm not sure about this anymore. If you make it as convenient as possible, some people will inevitably think "this is too easy. There must be a catch." No, what you do is you make it moderately difficult and say that it's only for liberal elites and/or people in cities. Then the holdouts will be clamoring for the stuff.

It's kind of the same mentality as if you're trying to get rid of an old couch. If you put it to the curb with a "FREE" sign, it'll sit there for days. But if you put up "$20," it'll get stolen within an hour because someone will think it's valuable.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I once heard of a fetishist who enjoyed pleasuring herself with the entire contents of a Parisian pâtisserie.

Sounds pain-full.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, you win some years, you lose some. I am sure there is still a bit of latent advantage to be squeezed out of your immune system even when they get it wrong.

I know they have to design the vaccine by choosing three or four strains to target, one year ahead of the flu season (I worked in Health Canada, very close to the Canadian centre of this effort. I was worth a university course, but faster.)

Not every year's vaccine is totally effective, but then neither is Roy. You can say the same about university. Often it doesn't "take" and often it is totally misguided and ineffective.

For critics and denialists:  THAT'S NOT HOW ANY OF THIS WORKS.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Got the flu this year even with the flu shot.

Absolutely awful for two days and then just bad for about a week.

I'll continue to get the flu shot every year because without it I would have been laid up for a week, and it's the best thing you can do for yourself each winter.


Bravo!

You truly are lincolnesque in your wisdom and wit.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I repeat this every flu post but just get your shot. Once you've had a bad case of the flu you understand how bad it can be. And how serious it can become. Even a 5% protection and reduction in severe symptoms is better than nothing.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There's a pain au chocolat joke in there somewhere.

Enjoy your brunch.  Speaking of brunch, flaky pastry dildos would be a decadant treat.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

brap: I once heard of a fetishist who enjoyed pleasuring herself with the entire contents of a Parisian pâtisserie.

Sounds pain-full.

[c.tenor.com image 220x164] [View Full Size image _x_]


Decadant. This thread is full of wicked people. And wicked pastries.
 
