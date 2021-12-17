 Skip to content
(Metro)   Bar fires server for refusing to come to work with Covid symptoms   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    More: Fail, Polymerase chain reaction, Manager, Brighton, Lateral flow test, Rachael Baylis, City Pub Group, positive PCR test result, Company policy  
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
she was fired from her job at a pub after she refused to come into work with symptoms of Covid-19.

Sounds like the UK is about have "a severe labor shortage" because "people don't want to work."
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have a feeling the Walrus in Brighton is about to find out what the public thinks about intentionally putting its customers in danger through bullying their wait staff into working when they shouldn't.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The British MAGAT types have a new  watering hole where they can celebrate the sh*t out of their freedom! Woo! Woo[cough], Ooh[cough, wheeze]

[Wheezing sounds]
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I always felt alcohol should be self service. We trust people to do that with fountain drinks.
 
Xai
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Good luck getting a replacement, no-one wants to work these garbage jobs for rock bottom pay.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I always felt alcohol should be self service. We trust people to do that with fountain drinks.


what the fark is felt alcohol?
 
Moose out front
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Huh, just can't figure out why bars and restaurants are having such a hard time finding employees? What could it possibly be?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"'If you still wish to refuse to understand my reasons then consider this my notice.'

Her manager responded: 'I do not accept your resignation due to the below issues."

I resign.

I don't accept that.

Accept it or don't but I'm not going to be there next shift you potatoed mf'er.
 
Salmon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: Solty Dog: I always felt alcohol should be self service. We trust people to do that with fountain drinks.

what the fark is felt alcohol?


when your buddy gives you a reach around with one hand and steals your beer with the other.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I always felt alcohol should be self service. We trust people to do that with fountain drinks.


The only place I've ever been that had that is in Prague. Tap in every table. I don't remember whether you had to get them to enable it when you sat down. I don't remember a lot of things.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: Solty Dog: I always felt alcohol should be self service. We trust people to do that with fountain drinks.

what the fark is felt alcohol?


It's really, really smooth.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This.

This is EXACTLY why I don't want to eat out or go anywhere.

Employers don't care if they infect customers.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: Solty Dog: I always felt alcohol should be self service. We trust people to do that with fountain drinks.

what the fark is felt alcohol?


Alcohol that makes yer brain feel like its wrapped in felt, of course
 
henryhill
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
goo goo a'joob
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why come we can't find workers
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Why come we can't find workers


They're all lazy! look at this one

*kicks bloated smelly carcass*
 
shpritz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: Solty Dog: I always felt alcohol should be self service. We trust people to do that with fountain drinks.

what the fark is felt alcohol?


It's what puppets drink.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "'If you still wish to refuse to understand my reasons then consider this my notice.'

Her manager responded: 'I do not accept your resignation due to the below issues."

I resign.

I don't accept that.

Accept it or don't but I'm not going to be there next shift you potatoed mf'er.


Yeah, that was weird. What the fark are they going to do? Kidnap her and make her work?

/Brighton is a craphole. Used to be nice about 20 years ago but is rammed full of me-me-me assholes now.
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: This.

This is EXACTLY why I don't want to eat out or go anywhere.



I'm hoping for an after holiday sale on these fashion statements:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: Solty Dog: I always felt alcohol should be self service. We trust people to do that with fountain drinks.

The only place I've ever been that had that is in Prague. Tap in every table. I don't remember whether you had to get them to enable it when you sat down. I don't remember a lot of things.


Zpizza has them in Tucson. We get a thing that looks like a Swatch and use it to turn on the tap. They have 12 of them and your pours are metered. It's awesome.
 
palelizard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "'If you still wish to refuse to understand my reasons then consider this my notice.'

Her manager responded: 'I do not accept your resignation due to the below issues."

I resign.

I don't accept that.

Accept it or don't but I'm not going to be there next shift you potatoed mf'er.


I think it was more "you can't resign, you're fired". What an ass.

Salmon: Soup4Bonnie: Solty Dog: I always felt alcohol should be self service. We trust people to do that with fountain drinks.

what the fark is felt alcohol?

when your buddy gives you a reach around with one hand and steals your beer with the other.


I've made worse trades.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Clickbait: could it happen to you?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"I had 3/3 COVID symptoms and still came to work"

I'd fire this person in two seconds.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: Solty Dog: I always felt alcohol should be self service. We trust people to do that with fountain drinks.

what the fark is felt alcohol?


When the desperate drunk steals the reservoir out of a pool hall's wet vac.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
just going to leave this here.

https://www.facebook.com/thewalrusbri​g​hton
 
meanmutton
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: Solty Dog: I always felt alcohol should be self service. We trust people to do that with fountain drinks.

The only place I've ever been that had that is in Prague. Tap in every table. I don't remember whether you had to get them to enable it when you sat down. I don't remember a lot of things.


In the US, it is not uncommon for Italian restaurants to just drop a jug of wine off at the table and you just pour your own.
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pretty typical for the service industry. You can't just call in sick. You have to get someone else to cover your shift. If you are unable to do so but they like you and value your work, they may let it slide; if you are unable to find someone to cover and they don't like you, you're fired.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: This.

This is EXACTLY why I don't want to eat out or go anywhere.

Employers don't care if they infect customers.


In my province you're supposed to be vaccinated to go to a restaurant but the people working there don't have to be vaccinated. lol

Then like you mention most places would make them work even if they had open wounds spewing pus.

The whole thing is complete clown shoes.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: "I had 3/3 COVID symptoms and still came to work"

I'd fire this person in two seconds.


I presume you don't have a policy which would require your sick employees to come into work so you can then turn around and send their sick ass home after you find someone to cover their shift.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ixnay on the ottenray: Dustin_00: This.

This is EXACTLY why I don't want to eat out or go anywhere.


I'm hoping for an after holiday sale on these fashion statements:
[Fark user image 177x284]


LOLS -- naw, I'm retired and just have a large athleisure collection that matches my theater seating.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FDR Jones: Pretty typical for the service industry. You can't just call in sick. You have to get someone else to cover your shift. If you are unable to do so but they like you and value your work, they may let it slide; if you are unable to find someone to cover and they don't like you, you're fired.


Lot of words to say "wage theft is rampant in the service industries".
 
dirkfunk
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FDR Jones: Pretty typical for the service industry. You can't just call in sick. You have to get someone else to cover your shift. If you are unable to do so but they like you and value your work, they may let it slide; if you are unable to find someone to cover and they don't like you, you're fired.


Which is a ridiculous system. Why even have managers if you expect this kind of team self management?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FDR Jones: Pretty typical for the service industry. You can't just call in sick. You have to get someone else to cover your shift. If you are unable to do so but they like you and value your work, they may let it slide; if you are unable to find someone to cover and they don't like you, you're fired.


You forgot the third step: Then they b*tch about not being able to find anyone while snorting coke in their little closet office off the kitchen.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dirkfunk: FDR Jones: Pretty typical for the service industry. You can't just call in sick. You have to get someone else to cover your shift. If you are unable to do so but they like you and value your work, they may let it slide; if you are unable to find someone to cover and they don't like you, you're fired.

Which is a ridiculous system. Why even have managers if you expect this kind of team self management?


Managers usually expect to be paid when they're working as managers. Service workers don't realize that getting someone else to cover your shift is, in fact, actual work and they are legally supposed to be getting paid for doing it.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: Boo_Guy: "'If you still wish to refuse to understand my reasons then consider this my notice.'

Her manager responded: 'I do not accept your resignation due to the below issues."

I resign.

I don't accept that.

Accept it or don't but I'm not going to be there next shift you potatoed mf'er.

Yeah, that was weird. What the fark are they going to do? Kidnap her and make her work?

/Brighton is a craphole. Used to be nice about 20 years ago but is rammed full of me-me-me assholes now.


The next line was about how that f*ck of a manager was going to have her come in just to tell her how shiat she was and then send her home.

You can't resign I'm firing you! What a gotdamned prick.
 
gimmeafuckinname
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

khitsicker: just going to leave this here.

https://www.facebook.com/thewalrusbrig​hton


What's it say? Don't have the FB.
 
wilshire
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why is this in politics?
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

meanmutton: DoctorCal: Solty Dog: I always felt alcohol should be self service. We trust people to do that with fountain drinks.

The only place I've ever been that had that is in Prague. Tap in every table. I don't remember whether you had to get them to enable it when you sat down. I don't remember a lot of things.

In the US, it is not uncommon for Italian restaurants to just drop a jug of wine off at the table and you just pour your own.



That's a fabrication. They only have unlimited breadsticks and salad.


/s
 
Rhymes With Silver
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mikeyworld: Soup4Bonnie: Solty Dog: I always felt alcohol should be self service. We trust people to do that with fountain drinks.

what the fark is felt alcohol?

Alcohol that makes yer brain feel like its wrapped in felt, of course


Felt alcohol is single-malt scotch that you've spilt on the pool table and I desperately trying to vacuum up with your mouth. We've all been there.
 
stuffy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I love the, "Well I'm quitting" "You can't quit because we're firing you" bit.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: I'm no expert but...: Boo_Guy: "'If you still wish to refuse to understand my reasons then consider this my notice.'

Her manager responded: 'I do not accept your resignation due to the below issues."

I resign.

I don't accept that.

Accept it or don't but I'm not going to be there next shift you potatoed mf'er.

Yeah, that was weird. What the fark are they going to do? Kidnap her and make her work?

/Brighton is a craphole. Used to be nice about 20 years ago but is rammed full of me-me-me assholes now.

The next line was about how that f*ck of a manager was going to have her come in just to tell her how shiat she was and then send her home.

You can't resign I'm firing you! What a gotdamned prick.


Hey, they were going to pay for the taxi to and from work so she can be fired face-to-face. That's super generous of them.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What in nine circles of hell?!

If I had any authority in Brighton, I'd arrest this turnip for conspiracy to commit biological terrorism. Stop intentionally spreading a fatal pathogen killing hundreds of thousands of people, you intellectual strudel. Someone did this with Anthrax after Sept. 11th, and they're probably STILL in Gitmo. What makes this clown shoes different?

I don't even have a word to use.
 
realmolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How stupid do you have to be to fire a *restaurant worker* in today's job market?

They'll just go across the street and get another job.

The entire culture of "service jobs" if farked. Minimum wage for maximum bullshiat.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wilshire: Why is this in politics?


Because everything about Covid is implicitly political. Duh.
 
Rhymes With Silver
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rhymes With Silver: Mikeyworld: Soup4Bonnie: Solty Dog: I always felt alcohol should be self service. We trust people to do that with fountain drinks.

what the fark is felt alcohol?

Alcohol that makes yer brain feel like its wrapped in felt, of course

Felt alcohol is single-malt scotch that you've spilt on the pool table and I desperately trying to vacuum up with your mouth. We've all been there.


WTF brain??

*Spilled

/or dun spilt
 
indy_kid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Salmon: Soup4Bonnie: Solty Dog: I always felt alcohol should be self service. We trust people to do that with fountain drinks.

what the fark is felt alcohol?

when your buddy gives you a reach around with one hand and steals your beer with the other.


Ah, yes. The good old "Marine Corps Michelob".
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Should have come in, coughed on the boss, then left.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wilshire: Why is this in politics?


While your question indicates that you possess a higher than average capability of thinking clearly and logically, it also indicates that you have been in a coma since about January of 2020.

Welcome back!
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rhymes With Silver: Rhymes With Silver: Mikeyworld: Soup4Bonnie: Solty Dog: I always felt alcohol should be self service. We trust people to do that with fountain drinks.

what the fark is felt alcohol?

Alcohol that makes yer brain feel like its wrapped in felt, of course

Felt alcohol is single-malt scotch that you've spilt on the pool table and I desperately trying to vacuum up with your mouth. We've all been there.

WTF brain??

*Spilled

/or dun spilt


Both are acceptable.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
'Oh, you're contagious? Come say that to my face!' seems like a very intelligent policy.
 
