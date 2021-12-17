 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Change.org)   Hi, Farkers. Subby here. I've never asked you for much before, but now I need your help more now than ever. Sign this petition for a new Ernest movie to be made starring John Cena   (change.org) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I dunno. Some things just can't be remade. Knowhatimeanvern?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: I dunno. Some things just can't be remade. Knowhatimeanvern?


I mean you could just introduce him as a long-lost twin or cousin. Ernest as a character always did give off a bit of an inbred vibe, so it's entirely possible he was even some sort of prince--well, a redneck version of one, anyway.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey Subby - you wouldn't happen to be this Tweep of mine, would you?

https://twitter.com/1maureenedwards
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FOAD
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately, the last thing the world needs is more normalization & acceptance of the uneducated hill billy life style.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, Vern, it's

John Cena Meme Clip
Youtube 77Sg-Je6qR8
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ernest Pretends Tiananmen Square Didn't Happen"
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today in "person looks like person therefore OMG THEY MUST PLAY THEM REGARDLESS OF IF THEYD BE GOOD AT IT."
 
Kegovitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your idea is bad and you should feel bad.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only movie John Cena needs to be involved in is a live action adaptation of Winnie the Pooh.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why? We can't see it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dafatone: Today in "person looks like person therefore OMG THEY MUST PLAY THEM REGARDLESS OF IF THEYD BE GOOD AT IT."


Exactly.  Plus, anyone who knows anyone knows that Mike Rowe is who you get to play Ernest.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I sign it not to be made?


Kidding.

Mostly.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll add that to my list of "things that should never be done"
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: "Ernest Pretends Tiananmen Square Didn't Happen"


This is far better than what I was coming here to say.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, no.

There is a resemblance but Cena is WAY too bulky. Maybe if trimmed down about 100lbs
 
Zeff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would John Cena want to lose 85lbs for a role? He ain't McConaghy, man...
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome...all online petitions are pointless and silly, but that's one that's those things AND needs to happen. ;)
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jim Varney studied Shakespeare and acted in several productions.  This is a picture of him when he was younger:

images.moviefit.meView Full Size


Just because you believe the Ernest character doesn't mean that the man was the Ernest character.  He was an actor, he was very good at being very silly in a way that against all odds was very captivating to the audience.

Don't try to redo or continue the Ernest movies.  If you want something silly, just create a new character that befits the acting style of the performer.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
John Cena can eabod.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only if it's 'Ernest goes to Botswana dressed as a bathysphere diver'
Bad subby, bad
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Just throwing out ideas.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clash City Farker: John Cena can eabod.


Actually.  Add some baby oil and I'd watch that.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: Dafatone: Today in "person looks like person therefore OMG THEY MUST PLAY THEM REGARDLESS OF IF THEYD BE GOOD AT IT."

Exactly.  Plus, anyone who knows anyone knows that Mike Rowe is who you get to play Ernest.

[i.imgur.com image 600x315]


I hadn't really made the connection, but Mike Rowe is a classically-trained opera singer who masqueraded in a blue-collar setting as a gig that went far beyond his wildest dreams.  He's like an Ernest who's a couple of layers closer to reality.  A little less overtly silly, but due to his physical ineptness (he has discussed in interviews not having 'the knack' that many in his family had for various trades) he still manages to be silly when things go sort of wrong.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: Dafatone: Today in "person looks like person therefore OMG THEY MUST PLAY THEM REGARDLESS OF IF THEYD BE GOOD AT IT."



Exactly.  Plus, anyone who knows anyone knows that Mike Rowe is who you get to play Ernest.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Ernest Fellates the Oil Industry
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Jim Varney studied Shakespeare and acted in several productions.  This is a picture of him when he was younger:

[images.moviefit.me image 390x585]

Just because you believe the Ernest character doesn't mean that the man was the Ernest character.  He was an actor, he was very good at being very silly in a way that against all odds was very captivating to the audience.

Don't try to redo or continue the Ernest movies.  If you want something silly, just create a new character that befits the acting style of the performer.


I loved him as Ned in the Beverly Hillbillies movie.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep not asking.
 
The Duck of Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if the title is "Ernest Goes Wrasslin'" and there is a cameo by George the Animal Steele.
 
zidders
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. Just no. These movies don't need to be remade. Jim Varney will always be Ernest. You can't replicate Ernest with anyone else because unlike a lot of characters Ernest came out of all Jim's life experiences. I like Cena but just no.

Also, fark Mike Rowe.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Jim Varney studied Shakespeare and acted in several productions.  This is a picture of him when he was younger:

[images.moviefit.me image 390x585]

Just because you believe the Ernest character doesn't mean that the man was the Ernest character.  He was an actor, he was very good at being very silly in a way that against all odds was very captivating to the audience.

Don't try to redo or continue the Ernest movies.  If you want something silly, just create a new character that befits the acting style of the performer.


He was a really exceptional actor. That awful Beverly Hillbillies movie was the first time I saw him play something other than Ernest. He brought an amazing presence to the role of Jed. It was still silly, but it was kind of stunning to see just a bit of what he could do when he had the opportunity.

Everybody's got to eat, and Ernest paid his bills. I don't fault him for playing the character. But I wish we could have seen more of his range.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ABSOLUTELY NOT

know whut I mean, vern?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LouisZepher: I loved him as Ned in the Beverly Hillbillies movie.


leviosaurus: He was a really exceptional actor. That awful Beverly Hillbillies movie was the first time I saw him play something other than Ernest. He brought an amazing presence to the role of Jed. It was still silly, but it was kind of stunning to see just a bit of what he could do when he had the opportunity.

Everybody's got to eat, and Ernest paid his bills. I don't fault him for playing the character. But I wish we could have seen more of his range.


Yeah.  The character Jed wasn't stupid.  He was a hillbilly, so he was ignorant of things he hadn't been exposed to prior, but he wasn't stupid.  Varney had him react as a fish-out-of-water well.

I could have done without the movie (itself being a remake of something that with Buddy Ebsen's performance didn't need to be remade) but its flaws were not caused by Varney.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry I'm waiting for something way way way more original like a movie about a boy who's also a spider and fights crime, or a spy who knows too much and is being hunted by his own agency, or maybe one about a detective who also thinks he's a rodent.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Mike Rowe is a classically-trained opera singer


If by "classically trained opera singer" you mean, took a crash course in opera singing so he could fake his way through the audition and work in the chorus of the Baltimore Opera for a season and get his actors union card, then yes he is.
His telling of the story on his podcast was hilarious.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, or - now get this, hear me out here -  I punch you in the face and we call it even.
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do we hate Mike Rowe now? I didn't get the memo
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I signed up


Maybe the world needs more innocent humor.

How about Ernest gets the vaccine and it gives him super powers.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: I signed up


Maybe the world needs more innocent humor.

How about Ernest gets the vaccine and it gives him super powers.


"Ernest goes to the CDC."
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

151: Why do we hate Mike Rowe now? I didn't get the memo


He's had some pretty stunning "strongly held beliefs" moments in the last few years. Like maybe a 4.9/10 on the official Sorbo scale.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

151: Why do we hate Mike Rowe now? I didn't get the memo


https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com/clt​r​/mike-rowe.html

He started it by shiatting on the very people he claimed to support by saying they don't deserve a living wage.

/then all his ties to the oil industry started coming out
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: 151: Why do we hate Mike Rowe now? I didn't get the memo

https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com/cltr​/mike-rowe.html

He started it by shiatting on the very people he claimed to support by saying they don't deserve a living wage.

/then all his ties to the oil industry started coming out


Latest thing is he's obviously an anti-vaxer who's too much of a pussy to come out and say it. Says just enough to rile people up, and when they complain, he pleads ignorance on how his latest comment could be construed that way. "Where did I say that?"
 
Evilnissan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ernest Jr. saves Christmas?

Why not, the world is already hot garbage anyway with or with out it.
 
