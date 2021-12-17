 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(CTV News)   Self driving bus commits suicide by tree. Safety operator safe in hospital. Safer in hospital   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
15
    More: Stupid, Whitby, Ontario, Durham Region Transit, Ajax, Ontario, shuttle bus, GO Transit, Greater Toronto Area, Durham police, area of Watson Street West  
•       •       •

226 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2021 at 8:30 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If he's on the 5th floor. Maybe
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Did the bus apologize before or after hitting the tree?
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"operating at a speed of no more than 20 kilometres per hour"

Huh. Awful hard to have a life-threatening crash at those speeds. I mean, I don't believe that 'autonomous vehicles' are in any way ready for the real world... but that's not even 13 miles per hour. Not impossible to get serious injuries, but a certain amount of bad luck would have to be involved.

I wonder if another vehicle was involved. Maybe a rear collision?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I refer to the technology as self-crashing.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sorceror: "operating at a speed of no more than 20 kilometres per hour"

Huh. Awful hard to have a life-threatening crash at those speeds. I mean, I don't believe that 'autonomous vehicles' are in any way ready for the real world... but that's not even 13 miles per hour. Not impossible to get serious injuries, but a certain amount of bad luck would have to be involved.

I wonder if another vehicle was involved. Maybe a rear collision?


Send one of those existential elevators from Miliways to find out.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
that is what happens with ethynyl gas additives bus was drunk
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In other news, Tree fails suicide attempt by bus.
Gonna need a bigger bus.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The WAVE bus hit the streets of Whitby....

phrasing

"There was one operator on board," Acting Sgt. George Tudos said. "No pedestrians or any passengers so that one person did suffer critical injuries."

Had there been pedestrians or passengers, the operator might have had some cushioning?
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sorceror: "operating at a speed of no more than 20 kilometres per hour"

Huh. Awful hard to have a life-threatening crash at those speeds. I mean, I don't believe that 'autonomous vehicles' are in any way ready for the real world... but that's not even 13 miles per hour. Not impossible to get serious injuries, but a certain amount of bad luck would have to be involved.

I wonder if another vehicle was involved. Maybe a rear collision?


Like being old, walking or standing and coming to a 13 mph dead stop? Some old folks have 2 feet in the grave and are a stiff breeze away from the grim reaper.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A reminder from the Luddites that human operated vehicles do not crash and are perfectly safe.
 
Nonpo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sorceror: "operating at a speed of no more than 20 kilometres per hour"

Huh. Awful hard to have a life-threatening crash at those speeds. I mean, I don't believe that 'autonomous vehicles' are in any way ready for the real world... but that's not even 13 miles per hour. Not impossible to get serious injuries, but a certain amount of bad luck would have to be involved.

I wonder if another vehicle was involved. Maybe a rear collision?


My guess is the guy behind the wheel fell asleep and pushed the gas pedal in his sleep.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So, it became self aware, realized its purpose in life was to slowly drive smelly humans around Tororonto, many of which that will eventually abuse and make the inside of the bus a dirty mess and decided suicide was the answer?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
20 kilometers an hour

Operator:  HAL, do you see the tree?
HAL:  I'm sorry, Dave.  I do not know what you're talking about
Operator:  HAL, you're heading towards a tree!
HAL:  Dave.  I am operating within established parameters.  Maybe you should take a pill.
Operator:  HAL!  The tree!   You're heading for a tree.
HAL:  There is no reason to panic, Dave.  Everything is (crash)   Aw shiat.  I am soooooo drunk.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The WAVE bus hit the streets of Whitby....

phrasing

"There was one operator on board," Acting Sgt. George Tudos said. "No pedestrians or any passengers so that one person did suffer critical injuries."

Had there been pedestrians or passengers, the operator might have had some cushioning?


Yeah, apparently had there been others on board, none would have been injured critically.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.