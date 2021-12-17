 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Prospect Magazine (UK))   Christopher Hitchens passed away 10 years ago today and, though he'd have argued against its likelihood, I hope he's in Heaven guzzling Johnny Walker Black, smoking like a chimney, and verbally disemboweling the Almighty Himself   (prospectmagazine.co.uk) divider line
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hitch wielded a pen like no other. But his support for Dubya's Iraq war severely tarnished him.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Edgelord wit an accent, still an edgelord.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark: "He didn't believe in God and hated all religions. That guy was so cool, just super awesome cool."

Also Fark: "He supported the Iraq War! I hope he's burning in Hell!"
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He probably would have had a brain aneurysm from the events of the past few years anyway
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God just sent a plague to wipe us all out.  I don't think He is going to want a bunch of Us hanging around.  I know I wouldn't.  The rest of the animal kingdom is far better company.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdgeRunner: Fark: "He didn't believe in God and hated all religions. That guy was so cool, just super awesome cool."

Also Fark: "He supported the Iraq War! I hope he's burning in Hell!"


All human beings are flawed, even the greatest.

All human beings have worth, even the most horrible.

Adulting is hard.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mother Teresa unavailable for comment.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Do we hope the same for every edgelord who shrilly denounces safe, acceptable targets that their fanbase can be relied on to automatically hate?

Or is something special about Hitchens?


/I'm upset that my spell checker doesn't think 'edgelord' is a word
//two
///three
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i thought he was a commie?  Although, I do approve of his stance on religion.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
One would think that even Hitchens, upon arriving in Heaven, would reconsider his position.

/in much the same way I would
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Christopher Hitchens: Brutal Four Minutes For Religion
Youtube MQox1hQrABQ
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I think he would have preferred death, subby.
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is my signature line on all of my emails:

"What can be asserted without evidence can be dismissed without evidence." -- Christopher Hitchens, 2007
 
Huggermugger
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I adored him.  His brother Peter is vile, though.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You really think he was hoping for "heaven"?

I think he's 6 feet under blissfully unaware of the scum that has dominated US politics the last 5 years.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: One would think that even Hitchens, upon arriving in Heaven, would reconsider his position.

/in much the same way I would


I dunno, I can imagine him choosing to discard the outlying observation ('Having sustained fatal injuries I am now standing on a cloudy surface facing a giant pair of gates') rather than discard his entire model all in one go.

In fact he might well argue that even if you do observe Seraphim, harps, haloes, etc., Theism is still not the simplest or most obvious explanation.
 
funmonger
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I read "Johnnie Walker Black" as "Jack Daniels" for some reason, and stopped myself before a hatepost. Disaster averted.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Fark: "He didn't believe in God and hated all religions. That guy was so cool, just super awesome cool."

Also Fark: "He supported the Iraq War! I hope he's burning in Hell!"



Revelation of the Day: More than one person posts opinions on Fark.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jmr61: You really think he was hoping for "heaven"?


Of course not.

That said, I do believe that he (like myself) would find any form of life after death to be a pleasant surprise.

(assuming it isn't "hell")
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: EdgeRunner: Fark: "He didn't believe in God and hated all religions. That guy was so cool, just super awesome cool."

Also Fark: "He supported the Iraq War! I hope he's burning in Hell!"


Revelation of the Day: More than one person posts opinions on Fark.


Check the very Boobies in this thread. Your second revelation of the day might be that individual Farkers can believe more than one thing at one time.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Who?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If Hitch were alive today he'd take one look around and blow his brains out.
 
Zincoxide007
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: One would think that even Hitchens, upon arriving in Heaven, would reconsider his position.

/in much the same way I would


He would accept the existence of the christian god, but he sure as fark wouldn't worship that immoral thug.

/Hitchens frequently referred to the christian god as a malevolent dictator of the North Korean type.
 
Mock26
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Netrngr: Who?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Oooh! So much edge.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I have all his books. A deceased family member was really into atheism.  I use that same family members San Francisco City Lights Bookstore tote as my church bag to hold all the crap I haul to Mass.
 
Rev Rick White
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I really enjoyed his biting analysis of Mother Theresa and her torture cult.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Zincoxide007: brainlordmesomorph: One would think that even Hitchens, upon arriving in Heaven, would reconsider his position.

/in much the same way I would

He would accept the existence of the christian god, but he sure as fark wouldn't worship that immoral thug.

/Hitchens frequently referred to the christian god as a malevolent dictator of the North Korean type.


again, much the same way I would (should a god exist, I don't get why he would want us to "worship" him)

But this whole thread is even more hypothetical than the one a day ago about how The Avengers would age.
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: EdgeRunner: Fark: "He didn't believe in God and hated all religions. That guy was so cool, just super awesome cool."

Also Fark: "He supported the Iraq War! I hope he's burning in Hell!"

All human beings are flawed, even the greatest.

All human beings have worth, even the most horrible.

Adulting is hard.


DISLIKE!!!! My limited world-view is the culmination of all human history and is supported by all of my algorithmically selected friends. We have no flaws.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Monkeyfark Ridiculous: EdgeRunner: Fark: "He didn't believe in God and hated all religions. That guy was so cool, just super awesome cool."

Also Fark: "He supported the Iraq War! I hope he's burning in Hell!"


Revelation of the Day: More than one person posts opinions on Fark.

Check the very Boobies in this thread. Your second revelation of the day might be that individual Farkers can believe more than one thing at one time.



Ah. I have checked out those boobies (I misunderstood as they bear little resemblance to your version), and now appreciate that you have made the groundbreaking discovery that Farkers are able to have multiple thoughts about a subject. Truly we are a special people.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh no, he's burning in Hell for eternity because he didn't believe in baby Jesus.
 
jimmythrust
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sunsetlamp: Do we hope the same for every edgelord who shrilly denounces safe, acceptable targets that their fanbase can be relied on to automatically hate?

Or is something special about Hitchens?


/I'm upset that my spell checker doesn't think 'edgelord' is a word
//two
///three


MT wasn't exactly a safe target. She was more fawned over by media than Princess Diana. Why? Safe, bland reasons. So much so that Theresa has been beatified for no good reasons.

You should consider reading him sometime.
 
August11
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I saw Chris debate a bishop on stage back in the day. Chris had a hard time getting him in the ring.

My favorite quote on the subject, though, comes from Shakespeare: something like, "Man is pleased with nothing until he is eased by being nothing."
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Fark: "He didn't believe in God and hated all religions. That guy was so cool, just super awesome cool."

Also Fark: "He supported the Iraq War! I hope he's burning in Hell!"


i don't like it either but you have to be adult enough to realize people make mistakes and being wrong about a thing doesn't automatically make you wrong about all things.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Hitch wielded a pen like no other. But his support for Dubya's Iraq war severely tarnished him.


Support for the Iraq war doesn't seem to have  tarnished Clinton or Biden.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Eightballjacket: TofuTheAlmighty: Hitch wielded a pen like no other. But his support for Dubya's Iraq war severely tarnished him.

Support for the Iraq war doesn't seem to have  tarnished Clinton or Biden.


Or Bernie, for that matter.
 
