Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

"a man was outside of his home beating on an oxygen tank with a hammer". What could possibly go wrong?
    Charleston, West Virginia  
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DigitalDirt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bring the hammer!

Fox10456
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sidailurch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sidailurch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Fox10456: [Fark user image image 425x310]


Whoa, weird.
 
Fox10456
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

sidailurch: Fox10456: [Fark user image image 425x310]

Whoa, weird.


Great Minds and all that
 
Smidge204
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What could possibly go wrong?

You forget to press "record."
=Smidge=
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That sounds like one of those blacksmith wannabes who've watched a few episodes of Forged in Fire and put a propane forge in their garage with the tank less than 5 feet from the forge and the sparks coming off the anvil about six feet from where they put their lawnmower gas can.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
sidailurch
Fox10456

No you are both weird because that was from the 50's and was super old when I was a kid and I watched reruns and don't remember that.  Is that an alien?  What is that?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: sidailurch
Fox10456

No you are both weird because that was from the 50's and was super old when I was a kid and I watched reruns and don't remember that.  Is that an alien?  What is that?


That's a Gremlin.  People used to blame them for mechanical problems.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: sidailurch
Fox10456

No you are both weird because that was from the 50's and was super old when I was a kid and I watched reruns and don't remember that.  Is that an alien?  What is that?


I believe a gremlin. The things blamed for borking military/Air Force missions
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
HAHA Job security!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No word on his condition.

Oxygenated?
 
Pert
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He was just testing it. 
SwiftFox
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Alphax: DigitalDirt: sidailurch
Fox10456

No you are both weird because that was from the 50's and was super old when I was a kid and I watched reruns and don't remember that.  Is that an alien?  What is that?

That's a Gremlin.  People used to blame them for mechanical problems.


Pacer was worse
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
