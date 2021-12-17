 Skip to content
 
(Daily Voice)   Guido locks Susan Day out and I'm confused   (dailyvoice.com) divider line
wildcardjack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Could be anything, from death in the family to criminal matters. If I read that right, Day was on her way out. If something came up, just close the office until the new person.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Both this and the PennLive article don't give much details, but it feels like what happens when us who don't have a union quit or get fired from a job. If you give your two weeks notice, the supervisor/boss comes to your office with a security guard to help you pack up your things and leave immediately, varies if you get paid at all for the remaining 9 days you were supposed to work. If you get fired for "performance reasons", or some other non-illegal thing, they still bring you to the office and fire you then and there, no chance to improve, no two weeks given to allow you time to find a new job, just out the door quick before you can even tell your co-workers goodbye.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Note: not her:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Day's gone, bye.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is this some kind of Cops - Judge Judy crossover episode?
 
