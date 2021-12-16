 Skip to content
 
(CTV News)   Judge: No, you can't stop your ex-wife from vaccinating your children. Oh, and since your entire lawsuit is based on bullshiat, you're not allowed to talk to them about COVID either   (calgary.ctvnews.ca) divider line
19 Comments
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Smart judge.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
"During argument, his counsel also made reference to the experimental nature of the vaccine, the 'purported pandemic', a lack of debate in the legislature and Parliament to establish the existence of the pandemic and a failure of transparency on the part of government in providing accurate information with respect to both COVID-19 illness related outcomes and vaccine safety," the document read.

Well, I guess it's a good thing I'm not a judge, because I'd be terminating parental rights and referring for psychiatric care at that point.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Bootleg: "During argument, his counsel also made reference to the experimental nature of the vaccine, the 'purported pandemic', a lack of debate in the legislature and Parliament to establish the existence of the pandemic and a failure of transparency on the part of government in providing accurate information with respect to both COVID-19 illness related outcomes and vaccine safety," the document read.

Well, I guess it's a good thing I'm not a judge, because I'd be terminating parental rights and referring for psychiatric care at that point.


I'd have ordered the bailiff to whack the husband's pee-pee, but that's just me.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
At what point does refusing to vaccinate your children and indoctrinating them in anti-science bullshiat become child abuse? I mean the US government spends a good amount of money conducting scientific research, so at what point does it become anti-patriotic to deny the validity of scientific research?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that had happened down here in Canada's Pants, the judge would have protestors outside their home 24/7
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
 Checked article.  Yup...Alberta.  They never disappoint.
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: If that had happened down here in Canada's Pants, the judge would have protestors outside their home 24/7


If this happened down here, the man would have saved everyone involved from the vaccine, including his children, with hot lead injections.  Freedoms.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mr.Man: Smart judge.


Half smart.  Judge is correct about letting his ex-wife vaccinate the kids, and wrong about forbidding him to talk about COVID with them.  It's a pretty blatant violation of the father's First Amendment right to free speech.   I doubt such an order would stand if appealed.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Mr.Man: Smart judge.

Half smart.  Judge is correct about letting his ex-wife vaccinate the kids, and wrong about forbidding him to talk about COVID with them.  It's a pretty blatant violation of the father's First Amendment right to free speech.   I doubt such an order would stand if appealed.


Ah, OK.  Canada.  That explains it.  You don't really have strong government protections on speech there.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I get my medical advice, from Joe Rogan, the medicine woman.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Mr.Man: Smart judge.

Half smart.  Judge is correct about letting his ex-wife vaccinate the kids, and wrong about forbidding him to talk about COVID with them.  It's a pretty blatant violation of the father's First Amendment right to free speech.   I doubt such an order would stand if appealed.


Yeah. That Canadian judge should be removed by the US authorities
 
Excelsior
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Mr.Man: Smart judge.

Half smart.  Judge is correct about letting his ex-wife vaccinate the kids, and wrong about forbidding him to talk about COVID with them.  It's a pretty blatant violation of the father's First Amendment right to free speech.   I doubt such an order would stand if appealed.


Um.... The US constitution isn't worth the paper it's printed on in Canadian courts.  "First amendment" doesn't apply.
 
sniderman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: At what point does refusing to vaccinate your children and indoctrinating them in anti-science bullshiat become child abuse? I mean the US government spends a good amount of money conducting scientific research, so at what point does it become anti-patriotic to deny the validity of scientific research?


If that were the case we'd have to take kids away from all the church-goin' Christians.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My brother is dealing with exactly this same problem with his anti-vax ex-wife. They share joint custody of their daughter who is now 12 and eligible, but because it's unclear whether he can make such a decision to vaccinate her without consent from her mother, she remains unvaccinated.

I'd like to point him to a case like this in the US, but I just don't know of any.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sniderman: fragMasterFlash: At what point does refusing to vaccinate your children and indoctrinating them in anti-science bullshiat become child abuse? I mean the US government spends a good amount of money conducting scientific research, so at what point does it become anti-patriotic to deny the validity of scientific research?

If that were the case we'd have to take kids away from all the church-goin' Christians.


...so what's the downside?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sniderman: fragMasterFlash: At what point does refusing to vaccinate your children and indoctrinating them in anti-science bullshiat become child abuse? I mean the US government spends a good amount of money conducting scientific research, so at what point does it become anti-patriotic to deny the validity of scientific research?

If that were the case we'd have to take kids away from all the church-goin' Christians.


Well... that's how the church-going Christians destroyed First Nations cultures.  Mind you, they didn't care enough to do the job properly and a lot of the kids ended up dead or traumatized.  We should probably not copy that last part.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: My brother is dealing with exactly this same problem with his anti-vax ex-wife. They share joint custody of their daughter who is now 12 and eligible, but because it's unclear whether he can make such a decision to vaccinate her without consent from her mother, she remains unvaccinated.

I'd like to point him to a case like this in the US, but I just don't know of any.


I'd do it anyway and tell my kid not to blab. And if they did, so what? What's done is done. Even if it meant I wouldn't see my child for a few years, at least they'd be
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: We Ate the Necco Wafers: My brother is dealing with exactly this same problem with his anti-vax ex-wife. They share joint custody of their daughter who is now 12 and eligible, but because it's unclear whether he can make such a decision to vaccinate her without consent from her mother, she remains unvaccinated.

I'd like to point him to a case like this in the US, but I just don't know of any.

I'd do it anyway and tell my kid not to blab. And if they did, so what? What's done is done. Even if it meant I wouldn't see my child for a few years, at least they'd be


...alive.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: Adolf Oliver Nipples: We Ate the Necco Wafers: My brother is dealing with exactly this same problem with his anti-vax ex-wife. They share joint custody of their daughter who is now 12 and eligible, but because it's unclear whether he can make such a decision to vaccinate her without consent from her mother, she remains unvaccinated.

I'd like to point him to a case like this in the US, but I just don't know of any.

I'd do it anyway and tell my kid not to blab. And if they did, so what? What's done is done. Even if it meant I wouldn't see my child for a few years, at least they'd be

...alive.


Very dramatic!
 
