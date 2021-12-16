 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(ABC News) Federal judge: No, Sackler family, you can't have immunity from wrecking millions of lives by pushing Oxycontin.
    More: News, Civil procedure, Washington, D.C., legal protections, opioid lawsuits, members  
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Should have tried Ivermectin -- sold it as a brain enhancing concoction, along with OxymoronSuperQuinine.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In their defense, they did ruin the right lives for the most part.

/I hate heroin junkies
//Cocaine forever!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kudayta: In their defense, they did ruin the right lives for the most part.

/I hate heroin junkies
//Cocaine forever!


A heroin junkie is just an Oxycontin patient whose prescription ran out.  It was pushed as safe and non-addictive.  It turns out they lied.  It's just as addictive as heroin.  That's why so many of my fellow Americans are dying from this poison.

But if you really think they deserved to die for going to see their doctor, then you do you.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: But if you really think they deserved to die for going to see their doctor, then you do you.


No, of course, I don't really think that.  But I am not exactly cut out to be a drug rehab specialist, as I get really annoyed by the behavior of junkies.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Drawn and quartered is a good start.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kudayta: Marcus Aurelius: But if you really think they deserved to die for going to see their doctor, then you do you.

No, of course, I don't really think that.  But I am not exactly cut out to be a drug rehab specialist, as I get really annoyed by the behavior of junkies.


My older brother was a junkie.  He would have crawled through a sewer filled with broken glass to get a fix.  Heroin addicts are not in control of their behavior - the drug is.  And when he was strung out he had zero redeeming qualities.  He even stole all my electronics once.

/once
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stripped of all wealth and in jail
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Sacklers need to squash some beefs.
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whar hero tag?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I won't say I have hope... but goddamn do I want to be pleasantly surprised.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: Marcus Aurelius: But if you really think they deserved to die for going to see their doctor, then you do you.

No, of course, I don't really think that.  But I am not exactly cut out to be a drug rehab specialist, as I get really annoyed by the behavior of junkies.


This is probably a thread you should have just skipped over.
You're not going to garner many fans by shiat posting here.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Federal judge rejects Purdue Pharma's settlement of opioid lawsuits over legal protections for members of Sackler family

Great headline! I wonder what additional details the sub-head provides?

Federal judge rejects Purdue Pharma's settlement of opioid lawsuits over legal protections for members of Sackler family

Oh, well, I look forward to reading the article anyway:

NEW YORK -- Federal judge rejects Purdue Pharma's settlement of opioid lawsuits over legal protections for members of Sackler family.

Oh, so New York.  Cool.
 
Moriel [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm not saying the reporter was lazy, but the headline, subheading, and article content are all literally the same sentence.

Federal judge rejects Purdue Pharma's settlement of opioid lawsuits over legal protections for members of Sackler family
Federal judge rejects Purdue Pharma's settlement of opioid lawsuits over legal protections for members of Sackler family
By The Associated Press
December 16, 2021, 6:50 PM • 1 min read
NEW YORK -- Federal judge rejects Purdue Pharma's settlement of opioid lawsuits over legal protections for members of Sackler family.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: kudayta: Marcus Aurelius: But if you really think they deserved to die for going to see their doctor, then you do you.

No, of course, I don't really think that.  But I am not exactly cut out to be a drug rehab specialist, as I get really annoyed by the behavior of junkies.

My older brother was a junkie.  He would have crawled through a sewer filled with broken glass to get a fix.  Heroin addicts are not in control of their behavior - the drug is.  And when he was strung out he had zero redeeming qualities.  He even stole all my electronics once.

/once


I'm sure it's not above the US to have a reality show like Ninja Warrior where contestants whom are experiencing withdrawal compete to 'get that fix.'
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kudayta: Marcus Aurelius: But if you really think they deserved to die for going to see their doctor, then you do you.

No, of course, I don't really think that.  But I am not exactly cut out to be a drug rehab specialist, as I get really annoyed by the behavior of junkies.


I think we've pieced together your resume.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The ruined more lives than El Chapo, so they should share a cell with him.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: kudayta: Marcus Aurelius: But if you really think they deserved to die for going to see their doctor, then you do you.

No, of course, I don't really think that.  But I am not exactly cut out to be a drug rehab specialist, as I get really annoyed by the behavior of junkies.

My older brother was a junkie.  He would have crawled through a sewer filled with broken glass to get a fix.  Heroin addicts are not in control of their behavior - the drug is.  And when he was strung out he had zero redeeming qualities.  He even stole all my electronics once.

/once


Is your last name Dangerously?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When there's an actual story explaining this, don't flag it as duplicate.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: Federal judge rejects Purdue Pharma's settlement of opioid lawsuits over legal protections for members of Sackler family

Great headline! I wonder what additional details the sub-head provides?

Federal judge rejects Purdue Pharma's settlement of opioid lawsuits over legal protections for members of Sackler family

Oh, well, I look forward to reading the article anyway:

NEW YORK -- Federal judge rejects Purdue Pharma's settlement of opioid lawsuits over legal protections for members of Sackler family.

Oh, so New York.  Cool.


Right? The same farking sentence three times? That's the ENTIRE article?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Capital premeditated murder in Texas would be a just verdict for the Sacklers and I generally am not in favor of the death penalty.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"A federal judge rejected OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy settlement of thousands of lawsuits over the opioid epidemic Thursday because of a provision that would protect members of the Sackler family from facing litigation of their own.

U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in New York found that federal bankruptcy law does not give the bankruptcy judge who had accepted the plan the authority to grant that kind of release for people who are not declaring bankruptcy themselves."

source article

In other words, the bankruptcy judge granted relief for people (the Sacklers) who never sought bankruptcy protection.

Sacklers can't use Puerdue to protect them personally.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Begoggle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Prison for guys in suits.
Nothing else will change anything.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Moriel: I'm not saying the reporter was lazy, but the headline, subheading, and article content are all literally the same sentence.

Federal judge rejects Purdue Pharma's settlement of opioid lawsuits over legal protections for members of Sackler family
Federal judge rejects Purdue Pharma's settlement of opioid lawsuits over legal protections for members of Sackler family
By The Associated Press
December 16, 2021, 6:50 PM • 1 min read
NEW YORK -- Federal judge rejects Purdue Pharma's settlement of opioid lawsuits over legal protections for members of Sackler family.


It's preferable to articles like James Gunn Said Something Surprising to Dave Bautistafollowed by four paragraphs recapping what Guardians of the Galaxy is and its plot, then the actual content which is mundane followed by 'what do you think about X? Leave your comments below!'
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: kudayta: In their defense, they did ruin the right lives for the most part.

/I hate heroin junkies
//Cocaine forever!

A heroin junkie is just an Oxycontin patient whose prescription ran out.  It was pushed as safe and non-addictive.  It turns out they lied.  It's just as addictive as heroin.  That's why so many of my fellow Americans are dying from this poison.

But if you really think they deserved to die for going to see their doctor, then you do you.


Bigger question is why their prescription run out. We all know why, DEA crackdown. 99% of the people using it could have stayed on Oxy forever. Massive overdoses didn't start until DEA decided Oxy was no longer cool and cut off both "junkies" and people in real pain. Not that "junkies" weren't in real pain, theirs was mental. Opiates are the most effective anti-depressants.
 
2christine
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Government has problems this days
 
Russ1642
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
16 December 2021, 17:50 • 1 min read

NEW YORK -- Federal judge rejects Purdue Pharma's settlement of opioid lawsuits over legal protections for members of Sackler family.

If it takes you a minute to read the 'article' you may have a learning disability.
 
ZOXXO
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Where's the picture captioned "Federal judge rejects Purdue Pharma's settlement of opioid lawsuits over legal protections for members of Sackler family."?
 
TheMothership [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
An actual article:

https://www.reuters.com/business/judg​e​-tosses-deal-shielding-purdues-sackler​-family-opioid-claims-2021-12-17/?utm_​source=twitter&utm_medium=Social
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: Marcus Aurelius: kudayta: In their defense, they did ruin the right lives for the most part.

/I hate heroin junkies
//Cocaine forever!

A heroin junkie is just an Oxycontin patient whose prescription ran out.  It was pushed as safe and non-addictive.  It turns out they lied.  It's just as addictive as heroin.  That's why so many of my fellow Americans are dying from this poison.

But if you really think they deserved to die for going to see their doctor, then you do you.

Bigger question is why their prescription run out. We all know why, DEA crackdown. 99% of the people using it could have stayed on Oxy forever. Massive overdoses didn't start until DEA decided Oxy was no longer cool and cut off both "junkies" and people in real pain. Not that "junkies" weren't in real pain, theirs was mental. Opiates are the most effective anti-depressants.


They were prescribed for pain. At some point, unless you have a chronic pain problem, the doctor will take you off a pain killer.
And you can't stay on oxy forever. You will build up a tolerance that requires higher doses. Your organs don't tolerate that well.
And massive cases of overdoses is what made the fed look closer into oxy prescriptions.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Russ1642: 16 December 2021, 17:50 • 1 min read

NEW YORK -- Federal judge rejects Purdue Pharma's settlement of opioid lawsuits over legal protections for members of Sackler family.

If it takes you a minute to read the 'article' you may have a learning disability.


Could you please keep your posts brief. I don't have all day to read them.
 
silverfoxx1974
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TheMothership: An actual article:

https://www.reuters.com/business/judge​-tosses-deal-shielding-purdues-sackler​-family-opioid-claims-2021-12-17/?utm_​source=twitter&utm_medium=Social


+1
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So what I can tell from the article is that a federal judge rejects Purdue Pharma's settlement of opioid lawsuits over legal protections for members of Sackler family.
 
acouvis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

JAYoung: The ruined more lives than El Chapo, so they should share a cell with him.


Bad idea... El Chapo's cells have a history of not keeping El Chapo in them.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"You know, it occurs to me that the best way you hurt rich people is by turning them into poor people."
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

acouvis: JAYoung: The ruined more lives than El Chapo, so they should share a cell with him.

Bad idea... El Chapo's cells have a history of not keeping El Chapo in them.


Isn't El Chapo at the SuperMax in Colorado?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: kudayta: In their defense, they did ruin the right lives for the most part.

/I hate heroin junkies
//Cocaine forever!

A heroin junkie is just an Oxycontin patient whose prescription ran out.  It was pushed as safe and non-addictive.  It turns out they lied.  It's just as addictive as heroin.  That's why so many of my fellow Americans are dying from this poison.

But if you really think they deserved to die for going to see their doctor, then you do you.


It isn't physically addictive as heroin - not for me at least.  Psychologically - yeah it's pretty damn similar
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
For elderly people who do crimes, we should be able to go back in time, and arrest them when they are younger so they cannot avoid jail time by being old and dying before their time is served

or better, having offspring having to serve the time in their stead
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A little more detail
Of course some may be asked to pay for news and some folks are allergic to that
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm unclear.  Did the Federal judge reject Purdue Pharma's settlement of opioid lawsuits over legal protections for members of Sackler family?

APPLY DIRECTLY TO FOREHEAD
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Huh. The first time I've experienced involuntary extreme tumescence.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Badafuco: acouvis: JAYoung: The ruined more lives than El Chapo, so they should share a cell with him.

Bad idea... El Chapo's cells have a history of not keeping El Chapo in them.

Isn't El Chapo at the SuperMax in Colorado?


Yeah, he's in Florence Supermax.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: Federal judge rejects Purdue Pharma's settlement of opioid lawsuits over legal protections for members of Sackler family

Great headline! I wonder what additional details the sub-head provides?

Federal judge rejects Purdue Pharma's settlement of opioid lawsuits over legal protections for members of Sackler family

Oh, well, I look forward to reading the article anyway:

NEW YORK -- Federal judge rejects Purdue Pharma's settlement of opioid lawsuits over legal protections for members of Sackler family.

Oh, so New York.  Cool.


Federal judge. Federal settlement covering all states, cities, counties, people, etc. This is a solid win.
 
shinji3i [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Okay, but what does the SCOTUS they helped buy have to say about this?
 
0z79
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BitwiseShift: Should have tried Ivermectin -- sold it as a brain enhancing concoction, along with OxymoronSuperQuinine.


A talented 14-year-old with a single 12-ounce Coke could belch out that entire article.
 
