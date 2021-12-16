 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   Things you don't normally see during a marathon: a stampede of deer   (soranews24.com) divider line
    More: Strange, American films, horde of deer, The Runners, Nara Marathon, Black-and-white films, English-language films, Deer, Nippon News Network  
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size

D'oh some deer.
Right you are,Kenny.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please explain why vertical video. What kind of mucksavage does that?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You should get bonus points for tackling a deer during a marathon, at least 1.5 minutes taken off your time
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I like how the two little kids said that noise and got to a safe place
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm listening to the Japanese commentary with no English subtitles, and my brain was interpreting every phrase as: "And there was a farkton of deer!"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Heck, I'd run a marathon in Japan just to attend the epic afterparty. A deer stampede would simply be a welcome bonus.
 
