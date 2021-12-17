 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Masks and bracelets sold to combat "5G radiation" contain...actual radiation. Leopards in hazmat suits can't even   (netherlandsnewslive.com) divider line
King Something
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Radiation is a myth, perpetuated by the radiation suit industry.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We sure have come a long way in 100 years.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ever heard of fighting fire with fire? Same principle. The product's radiation is doing a controlled burn to keep the 5G radiation from spreading. Do you even science, Sub bro?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
you reap what you sow. 1960 toyotas had bumpers that could be kicked apart to reveal smashed recycled american beverage cans.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abacus9
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
An old friend of mine once showed me a small sample of depleted uranium he had apparently purchased at some symposium or fair or something at his alma mater. A novelty, it was literally in a cardboard backed package with a plastic bubble on the front. I was like "dude, you know depleted uranium is still radioactive, right? So whoever sold this to you needed to get rid of some nuclear waste, and you not only agreed to take it, but you paid them for the privilege? And not only did you think this was a great idea, you decide to show it to your party guests?" Of course, we're no longer friends, but not even for that reason.
 
