(Driving (Canada))   Dildo man gets going too quickly, fails to pull out   (driving.ca) divider line
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go away, click-baitin!

Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: Go away, click-baitin!

A driver they'll call Richard eh?

/by the pricking of my thumbs
//something dicked this way comes
///watch out!
 
CasperImproved
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sounds like a legit Porno, to me.... "The Man from Dildo".
 
