Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(CBC)   The annual list of the biggest news stories from Canada's smallest province   (cbc.ca) divider line
10
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorey about that, eh?

eh?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Horny seals?

Toilet weasels?

What's next, sewer badgers?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/caption?
 
Nick el Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toilet Weasels will make a great name for a new band.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toilet Weasel is the name of my crust punk cover band.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, PEI is that boring.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm, someone should make a website fully dedicated to these type of headlines and news stories.  Nah that would be a terrible idea for a website.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingSmurf: Hmm, someone should make a website fully dedicated to these type of headlines and news stories.  Nah that would be a terrible idea for a website.


It's actually HOTY voting time
 
Dinodork
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Toilet Weasel is the name of my crust punk cover band.


Which will be subsidized by the Canadian government to meet domestic content laws.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: [Fark user image 425x718]

/caption?


I'm Canadian, and I saw a black person once. In a cop car. He had just arrested some guy who was drinking Aqua Velva. Then the perp tried to light a smoke and he exploded. You don't see that every day.
 
