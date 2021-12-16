 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(CNN)   Colleges shifting classes and holding finals online due to Covid-19 increase. This seems...familiar   (cnn.com) divider line
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So I guess cheating concern? Not on your girlfriend kinds.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Man this shiat is getting old!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Man this shiat is getting old!


Keep trying, you'll get that degree one day!
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Man this shiat is getting old!


If we all declare that and click our heels three times while renouncing Fauci and all his works, the COVID-19 will magically disappear.

Like a miracle.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Vaccine mandate. Vaccine passport to get into any public space.

This is going to keep cycling forever if we don't take off the kiddie gloves with the disease rats and leave them to have their disease-riddled freedumbs in their own houses until they work toward the common good or expire.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Kubo: Vaccine mandate. Vaccine passport to get into any public space.

This is going to keep cycling forever if we don't take off the kiddie gloves with the disease rats and leave them to have their disease-riddled freedumbs in their own houses until they work toward the common good or expire.


And to the degree possible, prioritize getting vaccines to underdeveloped countries so they can limit the degree to which variants can mutate into being there as well.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's an awful lot of work just to make Donald Trump look bad. I mean the guy isn't even President anymore. You can stop the hoax now.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SergeantObvious: FloriduhGuy: Man this shiat is getting old!

If we all declare that and click our heels three times while renouncing Fauci and all his works, the COVID-19 will magically disappear.

Like a miracle.


Covids fake... and covids over... your all sheep lol

My hope is omicron will wash over us fast and hard leaving us with immunity for a while so we can get things under controlled
 
