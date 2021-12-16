 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Slate)   Why it feels like everyone is coming down with COVID: Because everyone is coming down with COVID   (slate.com) divider line
12
    More: Scary, World Health Organization, Public health, Vaccination, COVID test, New York Times editor, strict pandemic rules, New York City, health care system  
•       •       •

504 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2021 at 12:41 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It feels like everyone is coming down with Covid NOW because the rich, protected, and otherwise "smart" people haven't come down with Covid and now they have to worry about it.

That means educated journalists, scientists, engineers, lawyers, politicians, and their offspring. If you aren't Shannon Palus, then infection from Covid has been a fairly common occurrence for the past two years and you've had to deal with it. She hasn't.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size

i1.wp.comView Full Size


She tried to warn us.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What's covid? Is that a rap song?

Sorry I've just been so preoccupied being rich, protected, and extremely smart. My day job at the science academy for lawyers and their offspring keeps me pretty busy, so I haven't had to think much about the little people outside the tower.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
NeedlesslyCanadian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I have such a bizarre personal disconnect with this whole thing. I know the seriousness of it, I'm aware of the numbers and hospitalizations, I'm very vigilant of health precautions and extremely judgemental of the people who aren't....but nearly two years in, and I think I only know three people who have caught it.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lsherm: It feels like everyone is coming down with Covid NOW because the rich, protected, and otherwise "smart" people haven't come down with Covid and now they have to worry about it.

That means educated journalists, scientists, engineers, lawyers, politicians, and their offspring. If you aren't Shannon Palus, then infection from Covid has been a fairly common occurrence for the past two years and you've had to deal with it. She hasn't.


In other words, this is what people who aren't farking brain dead have been saying is going to happen since day one.  Guess what assholes, it's happening - and it's your fault.  "I don't wanna wear a mask"  "The virus isn't real"  "Blah bullshiat blah."

/YE WERE FARKING TELT
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Farkin kids. Count me as one of the decidedly non-hipsters that decided to bow out of this particular trend. Ya lemmings.
 
robodog
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Interesting, but wrong article. While minorities were contracting and dying from Covid at higher rates before the vaccine became available the last 8 or so months have evened the score as the brunt of infections and deaths have been on poor white Republicans who refused to vaccinate because of disinformation campaigns.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But I'm bored and want to go out for chicken wings and watch fuball.


-every asshole every few weeks since March of 2020.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

robodog: Interesting, but wrong article. While minorities were contracting and dying from Covid at higher rates before the vaccine became available the last 8 or so months have evened the score as the brunt of infections and deaths have been on poor white Republicans who refused to vaccinate because of disinformation campaigns.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 minute ago  
@.29
Illinois COVID-19 Surge Strains Hospitals, Forces Cancellations Of Shows
Youtube Rp0WVTvfBzQ
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.