Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(The Irish Times)   Although they don't have a solid record on how to prevent a disaster, the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast will become a mass Covid-19 vaccination location   (irishtimes.com) divider line
    Cool, Vaccination, Vaccine, Public health  
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They should open one in Cobh.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That sounds like an absolutely Gigantic undertaking
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If someone with a name like Astor or Vanderbilt croaked from Covid, they'd be vaxxing people at gunpoint in the streets.

The Titanic is only famous because rich people died on it.  How many of you have ever heard of the Empress of Ireland?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I wish they would bring back mass vaccination shot sites in my area for those of us who still need boosters.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: The Titanic is only famous because rich people died on it.


I think the arrogance of "unsinkable" and the world's most luxurious ocean liner sinking on its maiden voyage had a little to do with it.
 
jtown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I have a sinking feeling about this...
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wait till the send out for ice.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Did the Titanic have a relationship with Belfast? It sailed out of Southampton.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Did the Titanic have a relationship with Belfast? It sailed out of Southampton.


It was built in Belfast.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I just love the fact that building looks like an ice burg.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And nary a Trumpian in sight.

May they all Darwin themselves off planet Earth.
 
fark account name
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: I just love the fact that building looks like an ice burg.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 272x186]


The basement is enormous, unlike the Alamo
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They were going to use the old DeLorean factory in Belfast but there wasn't enough time.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Don't Troll Me Bro!: Did the Titanic have a relationship with Belfast? It sailed out of Southampton.

It was built in Belfast.


And as Dara O'Briain says in his stand up, Belfast milks it for all its worth. Almost every kind of business tries to play up a link or make a connection. In a gig there he mentioned this and someone in the audience told him there was a Asian restaurant called Thai Tanic.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: They were going to use the old DeLorean factory in Belfast but there wasn't enough time.


Going to Delorean to get some drugs? Yeah....
 
