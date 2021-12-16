 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(MSN)   The moral of the story? DON'T STEAL   (msn.com) divider line
19
    More: Dumbass, MSN  
•       •       •

963 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Dec 2021 at 11:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The struggle is real, Ashley! Just don't try it at Walmart, they'll capture you and force you to work at Walmart.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's like someone created a bot with the sentience of a third grader to write that article.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here's an idea: kill her, or at the very least scar her skin for life so she understands she's done something wrong.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Here's an idea: kill her, or at the very least scar her skin for life so she understands she's done something wrong.


Now only if they could do something like that to the Sackler's. Their crime is almost similar in magnitude to what this lady did.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I know I'm using this trend wrong, but idc."

Oh but it does seem like you 'c' now.

FAFO. Not just for Covid.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Lsherm: Here's an idea: kill her, or at the very least scar her skin for life so she understands she's done something wrong.

Now only if they could do something like that to the Sackler's. Their crime is almost similar in magnitude to what this lady did.


What the Sackler's deserve is probably something we cannot deliver legally. But morally? Yes. They are abhorrent human beings.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The prosecutor just got the hugest boner in the world.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh shiat. I thought the moral of the story is don't get caught.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You know, you can steal things at Disneyland/World. It's true. If it's something small and a one off. It's too much trouble for them to come after you and file paperwork, etc. plus, you're gonna end up paying for it anyway whenever you purchase anything there since it's all overpriced.
However, if you keep stealing and stealing, they will follow you and start counting. Once you steal over $1500 (I think?), they will put the cuffs on you and press charges since youve moved up from petty to grand larceny. That's certainly worth their time to throw you out and prosecute.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: It's like someone created a bot with the sentience of a third grader to write that article.


Third graders are way smarter than that.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I wouldn't have kept stealing if I thought they'd make a big deal out of it!
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TheReject: The prosecutor just got the hugest boner in the world.


Hopefully, the prosecutor isn't as evil as me.

I'd recommend sentencing her to community service of cleaning women's toilets at the interstate rest areas for $2.13/hr plus tips until she meets triple damages to Target.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: It's like someone created a bot with the sentience of a third grader to write that article.


I'd like you to show just a little more compassion for those of us being put out of work by those heartless bots.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What a lovely young woman. <~this is not true

She admitted to being a serial thief/shoplifter, on her own social media, of her own volition. And people AREN'T shredding her? WTF? It would be awesome if every store, in whatever town she lives in, would ban her and her sticky fingers. Permanently!

Seriously though, does this chick NOT understand that stealing is wrong, bad, illegal? Did her parents not teach her, at all? I wonder if she's even house trained?
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Here's an idea: kill her, or at the very least scar her skin for life so she understands she's done something wrong.


Let's bring back cutting off right hands.

Just in general for any theft or fraud.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If it takes you "several years" to steal $3,000 worth of stuff, you're thinking pathetically small time. If I were gonna do something like that, I'd grab enough to make it worth the risk.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Lsherm: Here's an idea: kill her, or at the very least scar her skin for life so she understands she's done something wrong.

Now only if they could do something like that to the Sackler's. Their crime is almost similar in magnitude to what this lady did.


Almost. To the best of my knowledge, the Sacklers aren't on TikTok
 
jjorsett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: It's like someone created a bot with the sentience of a third grader to write that article.


Not unlike its subject
 
Fano
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OK So Amuse Me: What a lovely young woman. <~this is not true

She admitted to being a serial thief/shoplifter, on her own social media, of her own volition. And people AREN'T shredding her? WTF? It would be awesome if every store, in whatever town she lives in, would ban her and her sticky fingers. Permanently!

Seriously though, does this chick NOT understand that stealing is wrong, bad, illegal? Did her parents not teach her, at all? I wonder if she's even house trained?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.