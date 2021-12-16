 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(MSN)   "Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds." A runaway truck is a different story though   (msn.com) divider line
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the Nth time, it's GLOM OF NIT subby
 
majestic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone else was driving the truck.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ghost porch pirate, upping his game.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the LLV the hand brake is in a weird place. No excuse, though. Dude gonna get fired after the holidays.
 
buntz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oh.....Superman
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mrparks: On the LLV the hand brake is in a weird place. No excuse, though. Dude gonna get fired after the holidays.


Looks more like a private contractor. Usually they have their own trucks.
 
MBooda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mrparks: Dude gonna get fired after the holidays.


Half the delivery drivers lose their jobs after the holidays, so meh.
 
