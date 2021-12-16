 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(YouTube)   Ma'am, have you ever considered a desk job?   (youtube.com) divider line
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
IT'S THE SHOES!

Honestly, either wear appropriate footwear or don't come back to work.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

physt: IT'S THE SHOES!

Honestly, either wear appropriate footwear or don't come back to work.


Yeah, it didn't take a rocket surgeon to figure that one out.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I would have gone with Slip Sliding Away on the music.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wonder how many work comp claims she's made.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have seen olympic curlers with less slippery shoes
 
PyroStock
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

physt: IT'S THE SHOES!

Honestly, either wear appropriate footwear or don't come back to work.


I think she could use some standing and walking lessons as well.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Has she got teflon soles?
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: physt: IT'S THE SHOES!

Honestly, either wear appropriate footwear or don't come back to work.

Yeah, it didn't take a rocket surgeon to figure that one out.


TredSafe could use this footage in their marketing
 
El_Frijole_Blanco [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Perhaps it is the un-mopped greasy floors

/it builds up
//used to work at a dirty pizza joint as a kid
///could skate without slashies on shoes
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

PaulRB: I would have gone with Slip Sliding Away on the music.


The judges would also have accepted "Twist and Shout"
 
strapp3r
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
funny story, i got a yellow card for a desk job

cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Maybe clean the floor better instead?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Tracy/Hepburn movie.

"The Desk Set"

Stars out as a pro feminist movie with Hepburn as a computer scientist. But eventually turned into a ludditie 'technology gone wrong' woman can't handle tech ending. With punch cards flying everywhere. And needing a big strong man to rescue her.

Desk Set 1957 math quiz
Youtube SO7YjISL2XA
 
Russ1642
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Both supervisor and employee are at fault.  Supervisor should have enforced footwear safety policies or otherwise should have intervened (since it clearly happened across multiple days).  Employee should have been careful around wet floor signs and should have made efforts to avoid accidents regardless of supervisor intervention or lack thereof.  Especially since it all boiled down to inappropriate footwear for the job.
 
Luse
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'd be curious how many servers work there and if she's the only one with this issue. I honestly don't think it's the floor or the place would have been sued into oblivion by customers by now.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image image 400x225]


Keyboard cord was taut the entire time.  Why was someone pulling it?
 
