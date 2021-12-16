 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Syracuse Post-Standard)   Old and Busted - School Bomb Threats New Hotness - School Threat Tik Tok Challenge   (syracuse.com) divider line
13
    More: Asinine, Internet privacy, Police, Privacy, High school, Privacy policy, Jason Thomson, Twitter, Central New York schools  
•       •       •

380 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Dec 2021 at 9:29 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My son's school sent out a bulletin this afternoon about this.  They are going to have "additional" uniformed and plainclothes officers at the school tomorrow, so a lot of this I guess :

Fark user imageView Full Size


And maybe some metal detector wands.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This was the Chinese plan all along.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah we got this email too. Think we'll keep the kids home tomorrow. I can work from home anyway.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The follow up challenge will be to see who can get the longest prison sentence.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
On the one hand - every school in America will be on high alert tomorrow, you'd have to bee some kind of truly epic moron to think it would be a good day to pull any kind of shiat at school on that day.

On the other hand, I've met quite a few teenagers . . . call it even odds on something going down somewhere, almost certainly stupid.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's time to SHUT DOWN the networks hosting this stuff.  A day, a week, a year, whatever.  Back track the assholes posting the threats, prosecute. I don't care if they're 12.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
TikTok is mostly stupid stuff with stupid music added. So, when is Drew going to give us TikTokFark?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We got an email about going all remote tomorrow. Farking nuts.
Honestly I first thought it was the anti-mask idiots until I got through the email.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, happening here too, and the school district thinks that they have enough crazy kids that take it seriously.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I did a lot of dumb sh*t in high school with my friends, yet we all knew that making a threat against the school was a definite no. This was a few years after Columbine

Kids these days are damn fools
 
Intelligent_Donkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maybe I spent too much time on 4chan as a kid, but this seems kinda funny to me. Know you, assuming no one actually shoots up their school...
 
Intelligent_Donkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sigh... *you know.

/preview? What's that?
 
MBooda
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTA: A false active shooter threat led to a large police response to West Genesee High School

Nothing's worse than a Genesee shooter.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.