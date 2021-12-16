 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(CNBC)   I paid for the whole speedometer, I'm going to use the whole speedometer   (cnbc.com)
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have no farking idea why this one was greenlit, but there's a Slate article (I know) that explains the situation better:

https://slate.com/business/2021/12/sp​e​ed-limit-americas-most-broken-law-hist​ory.html

Long story short - interstates aren't our deadliest streets because the lanes are wider and the roads are built to accommodate higher speeds. Instead, speeding on the smaller side streets, which state police usually don't patrol, are the culprits for most fatal accidents. Two lane roads where the speed limit is 55mph but cars are mere inches apart passing each other in opposite direction result in more catastrophic accidents. So do intersections onto a high mph road, like 45, from a dead stop. Drivers fail to judge how much time they have to get up to speed.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Solution:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: I have no farking idea why this one was greenlit, but there's a Slate article (I know) that explains the situation better:

https://slate.com/business/2021/12/spe​ed-limit-americas-most-broken-law-hist​ory.html



Yeah, that Slate article was greenlit a couple days ago.
 
WyDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, for the days of the 85mph max speedometers and bragging to your buddies you were doing "MPH".
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My car's speedo goes to 130.  That's almost as optimistic as the one in my Samurai that goes to 95.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well.. that was an "article"..
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My motorcycle displays 200 mph but according to the forum I visit it will only go 138 mph. (Or thereabouts)

/I've never been curious to find out
//90 on the interstate and still being passed
///Not 20 and indestructible anymore
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wasn't concerned with the speed people drove until it personally affected my family. So now I'm speaking out about the dangers.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I usually drive around 65mph. I'll go up to 80mph, but anything higher than that and I feel like I'll lose control of the car. I'm not the greatest driver, but a lot of drivers out there act like they want to cause crashes. If someone tail-gaits me, I let them do so but create a lot of space from the car in front of me in case the guy in back does crash me. When I try to move out of a tail gaiter's way, they barely let you switch lanes before they zoom by. What happens if they accidentally clip me as they speed up?
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol where I live, an island, max speed is 90kmh or like 47mph. Getting a kick. I rarely get my .9l Daewoo up to 80kmh. Why y'all in such a hurry there's probably a bunch of cows or a slow ass tractor ahead anyway

Also article with a pic of a Winnebago jumping to warp speed is a nice touch...
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the road is built to drive fast on, people are gonna drive fast on it. And since large speed differences between vehicles on the road aren't particularly safe, lowering speed limits could well be counter-productive. At least for reducing accidents - might help in terms of ticket revenue for the local cops though.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would agree. We almost got pancaked crossing the main parkway last evening.

There was no vehicle when we reached the median, but by the time we were halfway across two lanes we had to dodge out of the way of a car.

It's more than a quarter mile from the nearest street and the speed limit is 35. So he would have been doing 75 to 80, through a neighborhood.

He didn't swerve and passed us by about two seconds.

People are dumb as fark.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of this would be a moot point if y'all weren't so farking terrified of autonomous vehicles.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah, why do car manufacturers lie like that about how fast the car can go?
My Prius can go 120... if you drive it off a very tall cliff.

CSB: Back when I was 19, I had a little hard-top LeBaron. One time on the freeway, I was weaving through traffic at 90--the fastest I have ever gone in any car. The car was shaking. And I thought that was just okay. Fortunately, a state trooper stopped me and gave me a ticket. I deserved worse.
 
neilbradley
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The article misses the mark. Distracted driving is the #1 cause of wrecks. Absolute speed is seldom, if ever, the problem. The Autobahn is a counterexample. Accidents are caused by large deltas between the mean speed and faster/slower drivers. Speed limits were set for purposes of fuel economy and revenue (here in the US). We've been building better and better cars over the years with tons of safety features and our roads have gotten better over the decades as well (yes, there are exceptions of poorly maintained roads - I'm talking going back 50+ years).

Where we've massively failed is in driver education. Most who get a driver's license in the US are ill equipped to be on the road. Target fixation. Panic/overreactions. etc.... all could be abated with a few weeks of driver training. But no... too easy to continue the "speed kills" myth and insurance companies and police municipalities like money too much.
 
alex10294
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's because they call it "speed related" if someone was speeding, regardless of whether the speed caused the accident.

I want to know the number for "slow in the left lane" related accidents.  Passing someone on the right is dangerous.
 
neilbradley
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2BKdb​x​X1pDw
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why do we have four door family vehicles starting at $40k with 400-700 HP like this?

Why aren't the insurance companies 'helping' to dissuade the purchase of cheap vehicles with wacky horsepower?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My personal record is 110 in my uncle's 1995 Suburban.

/Did it out in farming country outside Modesto, CA.
 
neilbradley
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Why do we have four door family vehicles starting at $40k with 400-700 HP like this?

Why aren't the insurance companies 'helping' to dissuade the purchase of cheap vehicles with wacky horsepower?


Likely because people who speed will do it regardless of how much or little horsepower the vehicle has.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Why do we have four door family vehicles starting at $40k with 400-700 HP like this?

Why aren't the insurance companies 'helping' to dissuade the purchase of cheap vehicles with wacky horsepower?


They do. It's called high insurance premiums.

Personally, I like driving about 67 mph. It's the optimal speed file fuel economy and top speed combined.

Having said that, I like having excessive horsepower at my disposal. There are times for safety reasons I need to hit the gas and get the hell away from a bad situation. Be it a bad driver, or just as unsafe cluster of cars. Who are you to tell me what I can and cannot own? Particularly when I'm not endangering anyone?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My Maserati does 185. They took my license, now I... CAN'T... DRIVE... 55!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

neilbradley: maxandgrinch: Why do we have four door family vehicles starting at $40k with 400-700 HP like this?

Why aren't the insurance companies 'helping' to dissuade the purchase of cheap vehicles with wacky horsepower?

Likely because people who speed will do it regardless of how much or little horsepower the vehicle has.


Bingo. Call it the folly of youth perhaps. But I had more of an urge to go fast in my first 92hp econobox than I ever did 350+hp cars and trucks. When I could go faster on a whim, I pretty much don't.
 
akallen404
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Speeding doesn't really contribute to the rate of traffic accidents on major roads. Frequent lane changes and bad merging does. The fact that people who change lanes often BECAUSE they're speeding means lowering the speed limit would actually exacerbate the problem. With the limit set at 40 to 45 on a given road, only a few people will push to 50 or 55 if they're in a hurry and the majority will be content to just cruise along at 45ish until they get to an access street near their destination. Lower that limit to 35, and half of all drivers will stick to the limit or slightly less, and the other half will be constantly changing lanes to avoid the slowpokes.

Honestly, speed limits probably cause more disruption than order. What we really need is stricter lane enforcement. Failure to signal, improper lane changes (say, more than 2 in a 10 second period), changing lanes within 100 feet of an intersection, or use of the turning lane to overtake.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My van is speed limited to 78 mph. Funny number? It's a Mercedes Sprinter and that's 125 kph.  Never had it over 70 mph, but it is surprising stable at that speed.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: All of this would be a moot point if y'all weren't so farking terrified of idiot drivers who think fancy cruise control = autonomous vehicles.


FTFY
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Why do we have four door family vehicles starting at $40k with 400-700 HP like this?

Why aren't the insurance companies 'helping' to dissuade the purchase of cheap vehicles with wacky horsepower?


Whooooo!  For a second I thought you were outing Ford Taurus SHOs
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Speed Limit + 10%.

Otherwise I get tailgated.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's on the weekend and mid evening when things get dangerous around Dallas. We've got the big freeways, high speed limits, and when the traffic lets up it's like watching slalom racing. Then some schmuck in a minivan looks down at his phone and stops being a driver, dropping from 70 to 60 in the left hand lane.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

alex10294: That's because they call it "speed related" if someone was speeding, regardless of whether the speed caused the accident.


Welcome to the debate on "COVID deaths," it's nice that you could join us!
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Why do we have four door family vehicles starting at $40k with 400-700 HP


So that people can own a modern muscle car without having to also have a family sedan. You can get both in one.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: But I had more of an urge to go fast in my first 92hp econobox than I ever did 350+hp cars and trucks.


There are few things in life as satisfying as driving a slow car fast. Seriously.

A prior car of mine was a Hyundai Accent - a 3-door shiatbox with 105 horsepower matched to a 5-speed manual transmission. The Hyundai Alpha engine is neigh indestructible so I had a car that you could absolutely wring the living shiat out of it and it would never break. I beat the absolutely Holy Hell out of that car for 110,000 miles and it averaged 31 mpg while running 30% ethanol fuel blends and was running just fine when I sold it. And I do mean that I redlined the fark out of that car at stoplights, floored it every chance I got, etc.
 
Northern
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just wait until the majority of Americans are driving 500 hp electric sedans.
Your towns DPW will need a truck with a telephone pole cleaning attachment to clear the goo and plastic embedded in the wood regularly.
 
Bluemoons [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WyDave: Oh, for the days of the 85mph max speedometers and bragging to your buddies you were doing "MPH".


Heh heh. Had a '79 Buick LeSabre 4 door with a 305 and a speedo that topped at 85. When I was young and dumb, we wrapped that needle back around to 15-20. We always convinced ourselves we were doing 120-130, when in reality we were probably doing maybe 95 tops. Which is plenty fast in a car that was 20' long and 10' wide. Miracle we didn't catch a stiff wind and die.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I definitely miss going 140-ish on the Autobahn in my C32 AMG wagon. Thing was scary fast and could haul haul a whole bunch of gear
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Claude Ballse: But I had more of an urge to go fast in my first 92hp econobox than I ever did 350+hp cars and trucks.

There are few things in life as satisfying as driving a slow car fast. Seriously.

A prior car of mine was a Hyundai Accent - a 3-door shiatbox with 105 horsepower matched to a 5-speed manual transmission. The Hyundai Alpha engine is neigh indestructible so I had a car that you could absolutely wring the living shiat out of it and it would never break. I beat the absolutely Holy Hell out of that car for 110,000 miles and it averaged 31 mpg while running 30% ethanol fuel blends and was running just fine when I sold it. And I do mean that I redlined the fark out of that car at stoplights, floored it every chance I got, etc.


I hear you. My car was an Accent as well. One of the greatest cars I ever owned. Destroyed the synchros in the gearbox and Hyundai dropped a brand new one in no charge.

I miss that car. Tried to track it down a couple of years ago. Found out about a year and a half after I traded it in the next owner totaled it. I still am sad over that. Should have kept it.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

alex10294: That's because they call it "speed related" if someone was speeding, regardless of whether the speed caused the accident.

I want to know the number for "slow in the left lane" related accidents.  Passing someone on the right is dangerous.


This. I've never seen a study that actually demonstrates much of a causal relationship between speed and accidents. Obviously the faster you go, the worse any potential accident can be, really, but that doesn't mean driving faster itself causes more accidents.

And, like the article points out, speed limits do little than give the state something to penalize you for--the vast majority of people are going to go the speed that seems best for wherever they are. If you want people to drive slower, start designing roads that force them to. They're not going to otherwise. By the time you get to the point that a penalty is argw enough to deter speeding, you've long since crossed over into draconian terroritory.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

skinink: I usually drive around 65mph. I'll go up to 80mph, but anything higher than that and I feel like I'll lose control of the car. I'm not the greatest driver, but a lot of drivers out there act like they want to cause crashes. If someone tail-gaits me, I let them do so but create a lot of space from the car in front of me in case the guy in back does crash me. When I try to move out of a tail gaiter's way, they barely let you switch lanes before they zoom by. What happens if they accidentally clip me as they speed up?


I know the feeling, but realistically it's hard to guage how close a car really is, there almost zero chance they are going to run into you when they pass you unless you slam in the brakes.  Which you should totally do...
 
Pinner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bluemoons: WyDave: Oh, for the days of the 85mph max speedometers and bragging to your buddies you were doing "MPH".

Heh heh. Had a '79 Buick LeSabre 4 door with a 305 and a speedo that topped at 85. When I was young and dumb, we wrapped that needle back around to 15-20. We always convinced ourselves we were doing 120-130, when in reality we were probably doing maybe 95 tops. Which is plenty fast in a car that was 20' long and 10' wide. Miracle we didn't catch a stiff wind and die.


Had a '69 Charger as my first car. 383. Was pretty reasonable with speed for the first several years, mostly low speed showing off, but it was quick.
A few years later in college, driving across I-80 it was nothing but road ahead so I let it go. I got a bit nervous when I looked down and saw about 137...Speedo maxed at 150. The car felt like it was floating a bit.
At least I tried.
 
jayphat
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jtown: My car's speedo goes to 130.  That's almost as optimistic as the one in my Samurai that goes to 95.


Samurai? Now that is a name I have not heard in a long time.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ less than a minute ago  
No.

The issue is the driver.

When in Germany, I tried to involve my chauffeur in conversation.  The result: Ich fahre!.

Very view motor vehicle accidents are the result of mechanical failure, especially in the past fifty years or so post Nader.  The vast majority are: driver error.

Of course one can classify the types of driver error.  One class is: "attempting to operate the vehicle at a speed beyond the skill level of the operator".
 
jayphat
‘’ less than a minute ago  

skinink: I usually drive around 65mph. I'll go up to 80mph, but anything higher than that and I feel like I'll lose control of the car. I'm not the greatest driver, but a lot of drivers out there act like they want to cause crashes. If someone tail-gaits me, I let them do so but create a lot of space from the car in front of me in case the guy in back does crash me. When I try to move out of a tail gaiter's way, they barely let you switch lanes before they zoom by. What happens if they accidentally clip me as they speed up?


This is why I have a front and rear facing dashcam. I'm not running the risk of any asshole saying I might have caused their shiatty behavior.
 
