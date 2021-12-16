 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   NYC: "We've lost it"   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welp, just one thing they can do...

Fly down to Florida.

:-X

Sorry brother, I told you to get vaxxed.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mask mandates were too much. Vaccine mandates were too much. Keeping schools closed was too much. A strong leader was too much.
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
dont care, I will go to jail before i put a mask on again
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Meanwhile red state leaders pushing another COVID report from county health agencies through the shredder while whistling a jaunty tune.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: dont care, I will go to jail before i put a mask on again


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Time for Cuomo's daily televised updates then?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Slackers.  It's doubling in two days in most cases they say on TV.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: dont care, I will go to jail before i put a mask on again


Then I hope you do.

I have utterly no empathy for those with no basic concern for people around them, or who won't even do something easy, basic, simple, and effortless as putting on a mask around strangers instead of being a giant baby "AND BABBY DON WANNA! WAAAA CHANGE BABY DIAPY! BABY SMEAR POOOPOOP!
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: dont care, I will go to jail before i put a mask on again


You must have a bad relationship with seat belts too.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm going to keep posting this as a way to spread some silver lining to the covid threads
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Full on martial law enforced lockdowns, nation wide.

Problem solved.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Positive cases don't mean shiat. What's the hospitalization and fatality rate? I'm not going to hide in my panic room if millions of people are sick with Covid and recovering at home playing Xbox on the couch.
 
stevecore
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Meanwhile red state leaders pushing another COVID report from county health agencies through the shredder while whistling a jaunty tune.


Literally had Trumpers saying that was debunked and a lie and I was able to pull up at least 3 different reports in the last month of states hiding or trying to destroy covid data
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well...I guess that it's time to get out the dart guns and load them with vaccines.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Can anybody tell me if Omicron really is the "nobody gets seriously ill" thing that everybody says it is or not?

If it is, it's actually a good thing if it wipes out the more deadly Delta variant.  Everybody can get Omicron, have mild cold symptoms for two days, and then Covid stops being a thing anybody cares about.
 
sgarri7777
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Estimates are a million new cases a day by Jan 9th.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: dont care, I will go to jail before i put a mask on again


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This thread should be fun......
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
DiBlasio and Cuomo have been a feckless in this, but they had little choice. The baying masses were complaining about their theater tickets and dinner reservations.
 
docsigma
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: dont care, I will go to jail before i put a mask on again


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tabletop
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Positive cases don't mean shiat. What's the hospitalization and fatality rate? I'm not going to hide in my panic room if millions of people are sick with Covid and recovering at home playing Xbox on the couch.


It means a bit for the mutation rate at least. Even completely asymptomatic cases have virus reproducing in their bodies, and every reproduction has a chance of mutation.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: dont care, I will go to jail before i put a mask on again


I respect your profession, but not your methods.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Can anybody tell me if Omicron really is the "nobody gets seriously ill" thing that everybody says it is or not?

If it is, it's actually a good thing if it wipes out the more deadly Delta variant.  Everybody can get Omicron, have mild cold symptoms for two days, and then Covid stops being a thing anybody cares about.


Act like it's the Black Death. Why would I say that? Because people are dying by the thousands and this shiat is evading vaccines.
 
soporific
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I just got boosted so I'm not too worried. Especially if this is the milder variant I've been hearing about. I'll still mask up when I'm out, and that should cover me.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: dont care, I will go to jail before i put a mask on again


The millions incarcerated for not wearing masks are impressed by your bold stance.

You should write a book.  How about My Struggle?
 
Peki
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Can anybody tell me if Omicron really is the "nobody gets seriously ill" thing that everybody says it is or not?

If it is, it's actually a good thing if it wipes out the more deadly Delta variant.  Everybody can get Omicron, have mild cold symptoms for two days, and then Covid stops being a thing anybody cares about.


They don't know yet. Need about two more weeks to see what happens to hospitalizations. (Per Maddow either last night or two nights ago)
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: dont care, I will go to jail before i put a mask on again


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Mimekiller: dont care, I will go to jail before i put a mask on again

The millions incarcerated for not wearing masks are impressed by your bold stance.

You should write a book.  How about My Struggle?


My Art of the Struggle Deal.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Positive cases don't mean shiat. What's the hospitalization and fatality rate? I'm not going to hide in my panic room if millions of people are sick with Covid and recovering at home playing Xbox on the couch.


We won't know until about 1-3 weeks after the new cases show up (hospitalizations first, then deaths).
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Mimekiller: dont care, I will go to jail before i put a mask on again

The millions incarcerated for not wearing masks are impressed by your bold stance.

You should write a book.  How about My Struggle?


How about Mime Struggle?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: dont care, I will go to jail before i put a mask on again


Really? Jail or wear a mask, hmm, seems like an easy choice to me. But then again, I'm not a moron.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
'We've Never Seen This Before in NYC': COVID Positivity Rate Doubles in 3 Days on Omicron Spread

I mean, you've kind of seen it before, right?  This has been going on for a while.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tabletop: RTOGUY: Positive cases don't mean shiat. What's the hospitalization and fatality rate? I'm not going to hide in my panic room if millions of people are sick with Covid and recovering at home playing Xbox on the couch.

It means a bit for the mutation rate at least. Even completely asymptomatic cases have virus reproducing in their bodies, and every reproduction has a chance of mutation.


I appreciate the argument that we need to keep case counts down because more infections means more opportunities for mutation.

Unfortunately SARS-CoV-2 has already found a number of non-human host species (both wild and domesticated) which will continue to provide a reservoir for the virus to circulate and mutate, even if we vaccinated every single human globally.

In North America, for instance, it seems to be spreading very easily among white tail deer populations.

This is going the way of flu viruses. It will be endemic among the human population, and even if we develop some adequate widespread immunity that gets the rates of severe disease and death down, it will also continue to circulate and mutate in other host species, periodically jumping back into humans with a whole new set of mutations and setting off new pandemics.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Mimekiller: dont care, I will go to jail before i put a mask on again

Really? Jail or wear a mask, hmm, seems like an easy choice to me. But then again, I'm not a moron.


They make you wear a mask in prison, too.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Can anybody tell me if Omicron really is the "nobody gets seriously ill" thing that everybody says it is or not?

If it is, it's actually a good thing if it wipes out the more deadly Delta variant.  Everybody can get Omicron, have mild cold symptoms for two days, and then Covid stops being a thing anybody cares about.


So far yes, but we need to wait for more data.

But even still... percentages are a biatch.

Say it's mild enough that 1/5 the number of people end up in the hospital... but 10x the amount of people get sick.... that still means it's twice as bad.  How much lower is the first number and how big will the latter number be?  We don't really know yet.  We'll soon find out.

At least around here, not only are hospitals cancelling non-emergency surgeries that require a hospital bed... a bunch of urgent care facilities have shut down to anything that isn't covid.  Something that didn't even happen at the peak last winter.   So I'm guessing that former number isn't low enough to cancel the extra spread.... but we shall see.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Can anybody tell me if Omicron really is the "nobody gets seriously ill" thing that everybody says it is or not?

If it is, it's actually a good thing if it wipes out the more deadly Delta variant.  Everybody can get Omicron, have mild cold symptoms for two days, and then Covid stops being a thing anybody cares about.


Past infections (including Delta) don't provide much protection against catching Omicron.

I wouldn't yet assume that a case of Omicron will provide lasting protection against Delta or any future variants which fork off from that lineage. Maybe it will, but let's wait for some data.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: dont care, I will go to jail before i put a mask on again


By way of the morgue?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: dont care, I will go to jail before i put a mask on again


You know prisoners have to wear masks, too, yeah?
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: dont care, I will go to jail before i put a mask on again


Do you happen to "roll coal" 🤔
 
neongoats
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Well...I guess that it's time to get out the dart guns and load them with vaccines.


We should have had goon squads hunting the plague rats the moment they started their anti vax plague rat shiat.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Can anybody tell me if Omicron really is the "nobody gets seriously ill" thing that everybody says it is or not?

If it is, it's actually a good thing if it wipes out the more deadly Delta variant.  Everybody can get Omicron, have mild cold symptoms for two days, and then Covid stops being a thing anybody cares about.


I think Omicron's reports of milder symptoms are a function of smart people having been vaccinated and dumb people's propaganda latching on to any excuse to be selfish and not mask up, distance, or vaccinate.

The actual data isn't out yet. Still too soon
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: dont care, I will go to jail before i put a mask on again


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

neongoats: iheartscotch: Well...I guess that it's time to get out the dart guns and load them with vaccines.

We should have had goon squads hunting the plague rats the moment they started their anti vax plague rat shiat.


You could have arrested and forcefully vaccinated every goddamn person in the US and Omicron would have still happened because it happened in Africa.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
28 Days Later: Godspeed You! Black Emperor - East Hastings (High Quality)
Youtube -Ccpdgxe-c0
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Well...I guess that it's time to get out the dart guns and load them with vaccines.


Do they have to be darts, or vaccines?
 
neongoats
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: dont care, I will go to jail before i put a mask on again


Yeah you big fake patriot losers will do anything for America except be decent human beings that deserve to live.
 
Lexx
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When those red blooded patriots said there was no sacrifice they wouldn't make for their country, and then they biatched like spoiled children at wearing a mask, what they really meant was "I'll SACRIFICE the live of OTHERS for MYSELF".   The sacrifice they meant was bloody violence committed upon the other, not discomfort endured by themselves.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: dont care, I will go to jail before i put a mask on again


Jail, coffin.  You choose.
 
Pert
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Mimekiller: dont care, I will go to jail before i put a mask on again

I respect your profession, but not your methods.


This is the wittiest thing I have ever seen on Fark.

/not funniest
 
H31N0US
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah, I was in the city last week for social events and we had a scare. Got the email Tuesday AM that I had been exposed to a positive case last Tuesday. PCR came back negative last night. Yay Pfizer.

So, I think we got off the wagon too soon. They are re evaluating the return to work policy, which is fine with me.

But on the bright side, the breakthrough cases we've seen are mostly related to J&J / AZ recipients, and all relatively benign. Mild symptoms and passes quickly. Kind of like a poor man's vaccination. But what am I saying, the vaccinations are free.
 
